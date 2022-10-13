PREP FOOTBALL: Northside Methodist falls to Straughn

Straughn pounced on Northside Methodist early in building a comfortable margin in taking a 44-14 win over the Knights Thursday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.

Straughn led 34-0 at halftime and coasted in for the win.

Northside Methodist dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-7 in Class 3A, Region 2 play with region games with Ashford and New Brockton remaining. Straughn improved to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in region.

Both Northside Methodist touchdowns came in the second half. JJ Smith scored on a 15-yard run and Harrison Hicks and Colin Blackwell combined on a 70-yard touchdown pass. Fitz Carter added the extra-point kick after both scores.