PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: 12 area teams have already clinched playoff berths

Class 3A, Region 6

The Wiregrass’ two teams – Goshen and Pike County – have both been eliminated from playoff contention.

Class 2A, Region 2

Ariton, Elba and G.W. Long (all 5-1 in region) are locked into the postseason.

The fourth spot is between Geneva County and Cottonwood, currently tied at 3-3, but Geneva County holds the tiebreaker with a head-to-head win over the Bears and would need only to win over Zion Chapel to win the spot. Should Geneva County, the Bears could move into the playoffs, but would have to upset Ariton to do so.

The three teams at the top (Ariton, Elba and G.W. Long) all are heavy favorites to win Friday over bottom region teams. Ariton faces Cottonwood, Elba plays Houston County and G.W. Long meet Abbeville. If all three do the same thing this week, the tie likely would come down to AHSAA tiebreakers with next week’s games decided the order.

Class 1A, Region 2

The Wiregrass’ two teams, Samson and Kinston, are both playoff bound. The two battle Friday in Samson with the winner taking second place behind champion Brantley.