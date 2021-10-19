PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: 12 area teams have already clinched playoff berths

Twelve high school football teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area have already punched a spot in the state playoffs. At least two others will join postseason party and possibly three others could also make it.
Already clinched into a spot in the AHSAA state playoffs are Enterprise in Class 7A, Carroll in Class 5A, Opp, Slocomb, Wicksburg and Houston Academy in 3A along with Ariton, Elba, G.W. Long in Class 2A and Samson and Kinston in Class 1A.
Pike Liberal Arts has clinched postseason in the AISA.
Geneva County or Cottonwood, currently tied in fourth place in 2A, Region 2, will also make the playoffs as will the winner of Friday’s Abbeville Christian-Lakeside game in the AISA.
Eufaula, Geneva and Dale County have chances pending Friday’s games.
Below are some scenarios of each region with a Wiregrass team:
Class 7A, Region 2Enterprise, which travels to Auburn High Saturday, is one of the four playoff teams. Central of Phenix City is the region champion. Auburn (4-1 in region), Enterprise (4-1) and Prattville (3-2) are the other three teams with the order to be decided.
If Enterprise beats Auburn and Jeff Davis beats Prattville on Friday then EHS will finish second at 5-1 Auburn third at 4-2 and Prattville fourth at 3-3.
If Enterprise loses to Auburn then Auburn finishes second at 5-1, Prattville third at 4-2 behind a head-to-head win over Enterprise, which finishes fourth at 4-2.
If Enterprise and Prattville both win, the three teams finish in a three-way tie with 4-2 marks, forcing the tie to likely come down to AHSAA tiebreaker n – the teams whose defeated opponents have the most victories. That tiebreaker counts next week’s non-region games, meaning the tie likely wouldn’t be decided after next week.
Class 6A, Region 2
Eufaula (3-3) is still in the hunt for a playoff spot.
A Tiger win over Sidney Lanier combined with a Carver Montgomery (currently 3-3) loss to Russell County plus a R.E. Lee (4-2) loss to Valley would put Eufaula, Carver and Lee in a three-way tie for the last two spots with 4-3 records. Eufaula would get third as it would win the tiebreaker off the victory over No. 2 Sidney Lanier.
A win combined with a Carver loss and a R.E. Lee win puts Eufaula in fourth place as Carver would drop behind the Tigers.
However, if Eufaula losses and Carver wins, the Tigers are out of the playoff picture.
If Eufaula losses and Russell County wins then Eufaula, Russell County and Carver would all be tied with 3-4 records for the fourth and final spot.
If that happens, the tie likely would come down to AHSAA tiebreaker n – the teams whose defeated opponents have the most victories. That tiebreaker would counts next week’s non-region games, meaning the tie likely wouldn’t be decided after next week.
Class 5A, Region 2
All four teams are solidified with local team Carroll joining Pike Road, Greenville and Andalusia.
Carroll and Andalusia, currently tied for third with a 3-2 record, play each other Friday in Ozark. The winner finishes third and the loser fourth.
Class 4A, Region 2
This region is the most unsettled with only one team having clinched a spot – St. James as champion.
Wiregrass teams Geneva and Dale County are battling with Straughn and Alabama Christian for the other three spots.
Currently, Geneva, Straughn and Alabama Christian have 4-2 region marks and Dale County is 3-3. Geneva plays St. James, Alabama Christian faces Bullock County (1-5 in region) and Straughn and Dale County meet at Dale County in this week’s action.
Geneva, Straughn and Alabama Christian can all secure a spot with a win with Geneva claiming second by virtue of a victory over St. James.
Dale County’s main hope is to beat Straughn and have Alabama Christian beat Bullock, creating a three-way tie with Geneva and Straughn. The Warriors beat both teams and would have third. Geneva would then take fourth by its win over Straughn.
If Dale County wins and both Geneva and Alabama Christian lose, it would be a four-way tie between four teams (Geneva, Straughn, ACA and Dale County) at 4-3 and the tie wouldn’t be broken until after next week’s games.
Class 3A, Region 2
Four teams have secured the playoff spots, but the order is still to be decided.
The four teams are Opp, Slocomb, Wicksburg and Houston Academy. Opp (5-1) has finished area play, while Slocomb and Wicksburg, who play each other at Wicksburg Friday, are 4-1. HA, which plays New Brockton, is 3-2.
If Slocomb beats Wicksburg, it moves into a two-way tie with Opp and wins first off last week’s win over Opp. Opp would finish second and Wicksburg third regardless of the Houston Academy’s game since it beat the Raiders.
If Wicksburg beats Slocomb, Opp wins the region title since it beat Wicksburg head-to-head. Slocomb finishes third if HA falls to New Brockton, but if the Raiders win that game, they slide to third off a head-to-head win over Slocomb.
Class 3A, Region 6
The Wiregrass’ two teams – Goshen and Pike County – have both been eliminated from playoff contention.
Class 2A, Region 2
Ariton, Elba and G.W. Long (all 5-1 in region) are locked into the postseason.
The fourth spot is between Geneva County and Cottonwood, currently tied at 3-3, but Geneva County holds the tiebreaker with a head-to-head win over the Bears and would need only to win over Zion Chapel to win the spot. Should Geneva County, the Bears could move into the playoffs, but would have to upset Ariton to do so.
The three teams at the top (Ariton, Elba and G.W. Long) all are heavy favorites to win Friday over bottom region teams. Ariton faces Cottonwood, Elba plays Houston County and G.W. Long meet Abbeville. If all three do the same thing this week, the tie likely would come down to AHSAA tiebreakers with next week’s games decided the order.
Class 1A, Region 2
The Wiregrass’ two teams, Samson and Kinston, are both playoff bound. The two battle Friday in Samson with the winner taking second place behind champion Brantley.
If Samson (currently 5-1) wins, Kinston (currently 4-2) would need McKenzie (3-3) to get upset by Georgiana (0-6) to take third place. If McKenzie wins, it would be third off head-to-head win over Kinston, which would drop to fourth.
If Kinston beats Samson, the two teams would be tied with 5-2 region marks, but Kinston would get second off head-to-head win. Samson would finish third.
AISA Class AAA, Region 1
Pike Liberal Arts (3-0) is the state playoffs and can clinch the No. 1 spot in the region with a win over rival Glenwood Friday. If Glenwood wins, it forces a three-way tie with Pike Lib, Lee-Scott and Glenwood all at 3-1. However, Glenwood would have to win by eight or more points to overtake Pike Lib, which currently has a plus 15 margin because of its win over Lee-Scott, which beat Glenwood by a point.
AISA, Class A, Region 1
Both Abbeville Christian and Lakeside School are tied for the fourth and final spot with a 1-3 region record. The two play Friday at ACA. The winner seizes the final spot.