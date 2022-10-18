PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: A lot to be decided in Class 7A, Region 2

Can the Dothan Wolves make the state playoffs for the first time in its three-year history in Class 7A and in the first year under head coach Jed Kennedy? Can the Enterprise Wildcats earn a fourth straight playoff spot and a postseason appearance in the first year of head coach Ben Blackmon?

Unfortunately, the answers to those questions won’t be coming any time soon.

In fact, the answers won’t come until the completion of the final two weeks of the season – both filled with Class 7A, Region 2 action.

It’s all because of a wild region that has produced some crazy results and a beat-up-each-other mentality. Already this year, Smiths Station, winner of only one game, has beaten playoff contender Prattville, while Prattville beat Enterprise, Dothan beat Prattville, Enterprise beat Dothan, Opelika defeated Central of Phenix City and Central-Phenix City knocked off state ranked No. 1 Auburn during region play.

As a result, despite only two weeks left, only two teams have clinched a playoff spot in the nine-team region and only two have been eliminated. In between, is a logjam of five teams separated by two games.

Central-Phenix City (6-1) and Auburn (5-1) are the teams who have clinched. Prattville (4-2) is right behind. All three teams can still claim the region title since Prattville hosts both teams in the next two weeks.

Opelika (4-3) follows Prattville with Enterprise and Dothan (3-3) right behind and Jeff Davis (2-4) also still in the picture. Smiths Station (1-5) and R.E. Lee (0-6) have been eliminated.

This week, Dothan hosts Opelika, Enterprise hosts Jeff Davis and Auburn travels to Prattville for the key games with Central of Phenix City off.

In the final week, Dothan travels to Jeff Davis, Enterprise visits R.E. Lee, Prattville hosts Central-Phenix City and Auburn entertains Smiths Station, while Opelika waits to see wait happens after finishing region play this week.

Enterprise can claim a playoff spot by winning out. Dothan, if it wins out, would need help with either Prattville losing both games or with Enterprise losing a game.

Class 5A, Region 2 all resolved: Class 5A, Region 2 is all resolved after the six teams finished region play last Friday.

Charles Henderson won the region, Eufaula finished runner-up, Carroll third and Headland fourth.

Charles Henderson and Eufaula, as the top two teams, will host first-round state playoff games on Nov. 5, while Carroll and Headland have to travel for playoff openers.

Class 4A, Region 2 final spot: The final playoff spot in Class 4A, Region 2 is still up in the air and Wiregrass teams Geneva and Slocomb still have hope – but slim.

Montgomery Academy (3-3) is currently fourth with Geneva and Slocomb (2-4) right behind. Geneva plays Montgomery Academy this Friday. If Montgomery Academy wins, it takes the final spot and both Slocomb and Geneva are outside the picture.

If Geneva beats MA and Slocomb loses to Bullock County then Geneva and Montgomery Academy finish tied with 3-4 records and Slocomb finishes 2-5. Geneva would then get the playoff spot off a head-to-head win over the Eagles.

However, if Geneva and Slocomb both win, it is a tie between the three and the spot would be decided by the AHSAA tiebreaker whose defeated non-region opponents (in class, above class, and within two classes below) have the most victories if all teams involved in the tie play an equal number of games. Montgomery Academy currently leads that tiebreaker after beating Trinity and clinches the tiebreaker if Trinity wins on Friday over Greensboro.

Class 3A, Region 2 unclear: Class 3A, Region 2 could get real clear after Friday night or real muddy.

Houston Academy (6-0) can clinch the region title with a win over Providence Christian, the Opp-Straughn winner can secure second and Pike County can claim a playoff spot with a win over Daleville. If Straughn beats Opp then all four playoff teams are known (HA, Straughn, Opp and Pike County) with the order to be finalized next week.

However, if Providence Christian upsets Houston Academy or Daleville stuns Pike County then the region gets cloudy with next week’s action determining the playoff spots.

Class 2A, Region 2 situation: Ariton clinched 2A, Region 2 with a win last week over Wicksburg, while G.W. Long and Wicksburg clinched playoff spots.

This Friday’s Long-Wicksburg winner finishes second and the loser third.

The fourth spot comes down to Friday’s game between Cottonwood (3-3) and Geneva County (2-4). If Cottonwood wins, it finishes fourth. If Geneva County wins plus Abbeville loses to Zion Chapel, Geneva County is fourth. If Geneva County and Abbeville both win, then Cottonwood, Geneva County and Abbeville all end tied at 3-4 and teams will have to see how defeated non-region opponents fare before the final spot is determined.

Class 2A, Region 3: Both Wiregrass teams – Goshen and Barbour County — have been eliminated.

Class 1A, Region 2: Elba can clinch the region title with a win Friday against Pleasant Home, while Wiregrass team Kinston can stay alive for a playoff spot with a win over Florala. The Bulldogs would also need to beat Houston County next week to have a chance.

Thursday games: Two games are scheduled for Thursday this week – Booker T. Washington at Dale County and Kinston at Florala.

Dothan plays next Thursday: While many schedules list next week’s Dothan regular season game at Jeff Davis as a Friday contest, it will actually be played on Thursday night at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Enterprise plays R.E. Lee on Friday at the venue.

Carroll’s Plott nears 100: Carroll head coach Patrick Plott is two wins away from earning his 100th career victory. In his 12th year as a head coach, Plott is currently 98-44 and has at least three chances to reach the 100 plateau before the season is through.

Plott’s current Eagles play at Valley this week and host St. James next week before playing a state playoff game on the road on Nov. 5.

Plott is 12-17 in his third year at Carroll, though he has improved from 3-7 and 4-7 to the current 5-3 record. He previously was head coach at Aliceville (26-9, 2005-07), Pickens County (11-2, 2008), Bullock County (2-8, 2009), Pickens County (37-5, 2011-13) and Greenville (10-3, 2014).

Two unbeaten left: With two weeks left in the regular season, only two Dothan Eagle coverage teams remain undefeated – Houston Academy and Elba. Both are 8-0.

Houston Academy faces Providence Christian (4-4) and Pike County (5-2) in its last two games, while Elba plays Pleasant Home (2-6) and McKenzie (1-6).

Three winless left: Three teams remain winless on the season with two weeks left – New Brockton, Barbour County and Samson.

New Brockton is 0-8 and has Headland (4-4) and Northside Methodist (2-6) left. Samson is 0-8 and has Ariton (8-1) and Red Level (4-4) left. Barbour County is 0-9 and has Lanett (4-5) left.