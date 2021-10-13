PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Area players in AHSAA spotlight

Enterprise’s Hayes accounted for 236 yards passing and rushing with three touchdowns in a 49-35 win over Smiths Station. He was 9-of-14 passing for 175 yards and two scores and rushed for 61 yards and one TD.

Long’s Stringer was 7-of-10 passing for 141 yards and two TDs, rushed for 65 yards on eight carries and another TD in the Rebels’ 38-12 win over Cottonwood.

Five others were honored at running back – Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson, G.W. Long’s Trevor Morris, Samson’s Braxton Brooks, Enterprise’s Mykel Johnson and Goshen’s Szemerick Andrews.

Geneva County’s Henderson had 10 carries for 220 yards and three touchdowns (65, 17 and 33 yards) to lead the Bulldogs to a 40-21 win over Houston County.

G.W. Long’s Morris gained 199 yards rushing with TD runs of 67 and 2 yards in a 38-12 win over Cottonwood

Samson’s Brooks rushed for 173 yards and completed 6-of-8 passes for 87 yards with a 20-yard TD as the Tigers downed Red Level 30-8.

Enterprise’s Johnson accounted for 228 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in a 49-35 win over Smiths Station. He rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, caught four passes for 78 yards and two TDs and had 44 yards in punt/kick returns.