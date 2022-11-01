PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Area teams set for first round of playoffs

Fourteen Dothan Eagle coverage teams in Alabama have survived the regular-season gauntlet for a spot in the state playoffs, which start this Friday.

Twelve of the teams are in the Alabama High School Athletic Association, including four each in Class 5A and Class 2A, while the other two playoff teams are from the Alabama Independent Schools Association.

Those in the AHSAA playoffs are Dothan and Enterprise in Class 7A, Charles Henderson, Eufaula, Carroll and Headland in Class 5A, Houston Academy, Opp and Pike County in Class 3A, Ariton, G.W. Long, Wicksburg and Cottonwood in Class 2A and Elba in Class 1A.

The two AISA teams are Abbeville Christian (Class AA) and Lakeside School (Class A).

Seven at home: Seven of the 14 playoff teams open the state playoffs at home this week after earning a region title or a region runner-up spot.

Those teams at home are Charles Henderson, Eufaula, Houston Academy, Opp, Ariton, G.W. Long and Elba.

The rest of the teams have to hit the road in the opening round.

Eufaula streak continues: Eufaula maintained its lengthy postseason streak, extending it to 25 straight years in the playoffs, the longest active streak in the Wiregrass and seventh longest active streak in the state.

The last time the Tigers didn’t make the state playoffs was in 1997.

Current head coach Jerrel Jernigan is the sixth coach to be a part of the streak, following Mike Owens, Shayne Wasden, Dan Klages, Bryan Moore and Ed Rigby.

Playoff streaks: In addition to Eufaula, Ariton and Lakeside School continue significant playoff streaks on Friday. Ariton is playing in the postseason for an eighth straight year (last missing in 2014) and Lakeside in its seventh straight season (last missing in 2015). The two have the second and third longest active streaks among AHSAA Wiregrass teams.

Four area teams are in the playoffs for the fourth straight year – Enterprise, Opp and G.W. Long – and two are in for a third straight season – Carroll and Wicksburg.

Bears are back: The Cottonwood Bears will end an eight-year playoff drought when they open the playoffs at Clarke County on Friday.

Cottonwood last trip to the state playoffs was back in 2014.

Others back in: Three teams are back in after missing the playoffs for multiple seasons.

Those teams are Headland, Dothan and Charles Henderson.

Headland is back in after last appearing in 2018, while Dothan and Charles Henderson are back after two-year absences following 2019 appearances.

Pike County and Abbeville Christian are back after missing last year following state playoff showings in 2020

Missing out: Geneva had a three-year streak of postseason appearances come to an end this year.

Slocomb, Geneva County, Samson and Pike Liberal Arts had two-year playoff streaks snapped.

Region titles: Four teams captured region titles this year – Charles Henderson in Class 5A, Region 2, Houston Academy in Class 3A, Region 2 and Elba in Class 1A, Region 2 plus nearby Early County in Georgia.

Charles Henderson is a region champion for the first time since its 2013 state runner-up team. Houston Academy is also a region champ for the first time 2013, while Elba repeated as a state champion from last year and Early County earned its first region title since 2003.

The region title is the 21st for Elba, the 10th for Houston Academy and only the fifth for Charles Henderson. Early County is a region champ for the ninth time.

No. 1 vs No. 4, but No. 1 vs. No. 1: On paper, Houston Academy’s first-round playoff game against Mobile Christian is a No. 1 team from a region (HA) against a No. 4 (Mobile Christian), but the reality is it is a No. 1 vs. No. 1 match-up.

Mobile Christian is officially 3-7, but the Leopards, coached by former Carroll and Kinston head coach and longtime Florida State and Alabama assistant Ronnie Cottrell, had to forfeit four games in late September because of an ineligible player. The forfeit games came against Pike Liberal Arts (35-3), W.S. Neal (34-0), Excel (35-14) and Monroe County (48-6). Three of the games were region contests.

On the field, Mobile Christian is 7-3 with two losses to out-of-tate teams – Athens Academy (Ga.) (23-7) and Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) (31-28). The other loss was to region foe Hillcrest of Evergreen (29-28).

Familiar road: The road to Jackson Academy is a familiar one for Eufaula’s Lakeside School Academy.

For the third straight year, the Chiefs travel to Jackson for a first-round state playoff game to face the Eagles. Lakeside fell to Jackson Academy in both of the previous two seasons, 42-12 last year and 54-14 two years ago.

Overall, it is fifth state playoff meeting in last seven years between the two teams. Lakeside won postseason games in 2016 (42-35) and 2017 (35-34) at home prior to the previous two years’ meetings.

The two also played in regular season meetings in 1978-79 and again in 2002-03. Jackson Academy leads the series 9-5.

Familiar foes: Charles Henderson is familiar with its first-round foe Williamson.

The two faced each other in the regular season in both of the previous seasons with the Lions beating the Trojans both times, 30-0 in 2020 and 39-22 last year.

Ariton has also faced its first-round opponent recently, beating Chickasaw in the 2019 playoffs 40-19.

Elba also has history with Southern Choctaw, owning a 4-1 record over the Indians, all in playoff meetings. However, the last meeting was 12 years ago in 2010.

Georgia playoff situation: Early County in Georgia has completed its regular season and awaits its Nov. 12 first-round playoff game. The Bobcats play the winner of this week’s Atkinson County-Turner County game in the opening round.

Seminole County, meanwhile, clinched a state playoff berth with a win last week. The Indians are tied with Miller County and Mitchell County with a 3-2 region mark in Region 1-A, Division II going into the final regular-season week.

Seminole County plays at Miller County this week, while Mitchell County faces Baconton Charter. With Mitchell favored over Baconton, Seminole County is likely playing for third place in the region with Miller.