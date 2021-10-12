PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Ariton plays at Elba in Class 2A showdown

Three high school football teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area currently have seven or more wins.
Two meet Friday night in a showdown of state ranked teams with a region title in the balance.
Ariton, ranked No. 4 in the Class 2A poll with an 8-0 record, visits Elba’s Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field to play Elba, ranked No. 5 in the state rankings with a 7-1 record.
The two are currently one-two in the Class 2A, Region 2 standings with Ariton (5-0) on top with Elba (4-1) right behind.
Ariton can clinch a region title with a victory, while Elba can forge into a tie and gain an edge to winning the crown on a head-to-head win. The Tigers, if they win Friday, would need only a win in next week’s region finale at Houston County to claim the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
Ariton is 8-0 overall for the first time since 2004. Elba is 7-1 after eight games for the first time since 2018.
Playing streak in jeopardy: The longest active-consecutive playoff streak in the Wiregrass is in jeopardy.
The Eufaula Tigers have made the playoffs each of the last 23 years, last missing before the turn of the century in 1997. The streak is the eighth-longest active streak in the state.
However, this year’s team is in a fifth-place tie with a 2-3 region mark with region games left with Russell County (2-3) and Sidney Lanier (4-1) the next two weeks. A loss in either knocks the Tigers out of playoff contention.
Gunning for region title: The Dothan Eagle’s other coverage team with seven or more wins is Opp at 7-1.
After routing Wicksburg 49-6 last week to clinch a state playoff berth, the Bobcats set their sights on the region crown this Friday when they travel to Slocomb.
Opp, which is finishing region play with the game, can complete an unbeaten 6-0 trek through Class 3A, Region 2 with a win and capture its first region title since 2016.
However, a Slocomb win puts the region standings in a logjam. The RedTops would move to 4-1 along with Friday’s Houston Academy-Wicksburg winner and the region champion won’t be decided until next week’s final games.
In the region’s final week, Slocomb visits Wicksburg and Houston Academy hosts New Brockton as Opp plays a non-region game.
Playoff bound: Three Dothan Eagle coverage teams have secured a state playoff spot.
Opp has clinched in Class 3A, Region 2, Ariton in Class 2A, Region 2 and Pike Liberal Arts in AISA Class AAA, Region 1.
Bidding to clinch: It appears 10 Dothan Eagle coverage teams have an opportunity to clinch a state playoff berth in the second to last week of region play on Friday.
Those teams are Enterprise, Carroll, Wicksburg, Houston Academy, Slocomb, Elba, G.W. Long, Geneva County, Samson and Kinston.
Below are the scenarios:
Enterprise (2-2 in region) can clinch a spot in Class 7A, Region 2 with a win over Jeff Davis (1-3), but a loss to the Vols opens the door for JD to potentially end in a tie with EHS pending the outcome of the final region games when Enterprise plays at Auburn and Jeff Davis plays Prattville.
Dothan (1-3) would also forge into a tie with JD-Enterprise if the Wolves pull a major upset over Central-Phenix City to go with an Enterprise loss to Jeff Davis, creating more drama in the final week.
Carroll (2-2 in region) can clinch a playoff spot in Class 5A, Region 2 with a win over Charles Henderson (1-3). However, Charles Henderson can forge into a tie with a victory and push the situation to next week’s games.
Class 3A, Region 2 could have all four playoff teams locked in after Friday as Houston Academy, Wicksburg and Slocomb (all 3-1 in region) try to join Opp, which has already clinched a spot.
The Houston Academy-Wicksburg winner will secure a playoff berth and Slocomb can clinch one with a win over Opp.
If Houston Academy beats Wicksburg, then the Panthers and Red Tops also clinch a spot as both have already beaten New Brockton (1-3), the only other region team with a chance left, but can do no better than a tie.
A New Brockton loss to Providence Christian also clinches a spot for HA, Wicksburg and Slocomb.
New Brockton’s best chance is to beat Providence this week and have Houston Academy lose to Wicksburg. The Gamecocks would then to beat HA next week to force a tie with the Raiders. It would then win a spot on a head-to-head win in a two-way tie.
In Class 2A, Region 2, Ariton is already in, while Elba, G.W. Long and Geneva County are a win from a spot. Cottonwood, the only other region team with a playoff shot, must beat Zion Chapel and Ariton next week and also get help, especially against Geneva County.
Samson (4-1 in region) can clinch a state playoff berth in Class 1A, Region 1 with a win over Georgiana. Kinston (4-1) can clinch this week by winning against Pleasant Home (1-4) and having McKenzie (2-3) lose to Florala (3-2).