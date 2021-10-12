PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Ariton plays at Elba in Class 2A showdown

Three high school football teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area currently have seven or more wins.

Two meet Friday night in a showdown of state ranked teams with a region title in the balance.

Ariton, ranked No. 4 in the Class 2A poll with an 8-0 record, visits Elba’s Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field to play Elba, ranked No. 5 in the state rankings with a 7-1 record.

The two are currently one-two in the Class 2A, Region 2 standings with Ariton (5-0) on top with Elba (4-1) right behind.

Ariton can clinch a region title with a victory, while Elba can forge into a tie and gain an edge to winning the crown on a head-to-head win. The Tigers, if they win Friday, would need only a win in next week’s region finale at Houston County to claim the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

Ariton is 8-0 overall for the first time since 2004. Elba is 7-1 after eight games for the first time since 2018.

Playing streak in jeopardy: The longest active-consecutive playoff streak in the Wiregrass is in jeopardy.