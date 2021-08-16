PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Barbour County gets forfeit win; Opp at Geneva canceled

Three jamboree games for Friday have also been canceled because of COVID. Ashford canceled against Abbeville, Slocomb canceled with McKenzie and Zion Chapel likewise with Florala.

The Barbour County-Stewart County contest was being dubbed “The Renewal Bowl” and “The Battle of the Hooch”. Both programs did not have football in 2020 because of COVID and the schools are both located almost 25 miles from the Alabama-Georgia state line, which is the Chattahoochee River in the central part of both states.

The two schools are among the smallest in their respective states with roughly 125-130 students. Both are in rural areas with the athletes spread out in the county.

“We are pretty much similar schools,” Martin said. “We are about the same distance from the Chattahoochee River on the Alabama side as they are on the Georgia side. It is like the same school, just in a different state. We have talked to make it a yearly game. We are trying to create a rivalry out of it.”

The two have previous history, favoring Barbour County. The Jaguars are now 5-0 over the Royal Knights since the program became Stewart County in 2008, breaking out of Stewart-Quitman. Barbour County won four times in 2008-11.