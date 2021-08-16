PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Barbour County gets forfeit win; Opp at Geneva canceled

Before even one snap, the Wiregrass has lost three high school football games, including one that has major historical implications.
Two have been canceled because of COVID-19, the other because of a failure to field a team.
The Barbour County Jaguars no longer have the state’s longest losing streak. For the moment, they have a winning streak.
Barbour County head coach Chad Martin confirmed on Monday that the program is picking up a forfeit win from Stewart County (Ga.) this week. The two were scheduled to play in Clayton on Thursday. The forfeit win puts an end to an eight-year, 60-game on-the-field losing streak dating back to Oct. 18, 2013.
“It wasn’t COVID,” Martin said of the Stewart County’s cancellation. “They were not comfortable with enough players to play. It is unfortunate, but I understand.”
The other games canceled Monday were Geneva’s home game Friday against Opp and Goshen’s game at Holtville. Geneva and Goshen are forfeiting because of COVID issues within their programs.
“It happened quickly,” Geneva head coach Les Sanders said Monday. “It started Friday and now we are at 24 (players in) quarantine (contract tracing) and with two positives. We are down to five-six linemen on the team.”
Sanders, who estimated the program will lose a $1,000 or more gate with the cancellation, said it was too soon to know the status of next week’s game against Slocomb.
Three jamboree games for Friday have also been canceled because of COVID. Ashford canceled against Abbeville, Slocomb canceled with McKenzie and Zion Chapel likewise with Florala.
The Barbour County-Stewart County contest was being dubbed “The Renewal Bowl” and “The Battle of the Hooch”. Both programs did not have football in 2020 because of COVID and the schools are both located almost 25 miles from the Alabama-Georgia state line, which is the Chattahoochee River in the central part of both states.
The two schools are among the smallest in their respective states with roughly 125-130 students. Both are in rural areas with the athletes spread out in the county.
“We are pretty much similar schools,” Martin said. “We are about the same distance from the Chattahoochee River on the Alabama side as they are on the Georgia side. It is like the same school, just in a different state. We have talked to make it a yearly game. We are trying to create a rivalry out of it.”
The two have previous history, favoring Barbour County. The Jaguars are now 5-0 over the Royal Knights since the program became Stewart County in 2008, breaking out of Stewart-Quitman. Barbour County won four times in 2008-11.
Martin added Jaguar players are disappointed at not playing, feeling they had a chance to win on the field. The Royal Knights are just 11-108 in their 12 seasons.
“The players wanted to do it on the field, but a win is a win,” Martin said. “I think they will be disappointed because I haven’t told them yet because we don’t have school today (Monday). We just have to take it as it is and start looking forward to Russell County (next week) and getting ready for them.”
Next week’s contest is Russell County’s home game, but because of construction at its campus, the game will be likely be played in Phenix City or possibly in Eufaula. An exact site will be determined later in the week.
Gamers: While three games were canceled, 13 in the coverage area were still on for Friday as of Monday afternoon.
Teams at home include Enterprise, Eufaula, Wicksburg, Providence Christian, Dale County, Daleville, Kinston, New Brockton, Northside Methodist and Samson in AHSAA action. Abbeville Christian and Pike Liberal Arts are at home in AISA, while Early County hosts rival Seminole County in Georgia action.
A complete schedule can be found on page 3B of the newspaper under the Scoreboard section.
Jamborees: While two jamborees were canceled, a couple of others, for now, are still set for Friday, including Dothan’s Kickoff Classic in Montgomery against Bob Jones.
Other jamborees are Pike County at Charles Henderson, Brantley at G.W. Long and Geneva County at Flomaton.
Off week: Lakeside School is the lone Dothan Eagle coverage team not playing in a jamboree or a game this week. In fact, the Chiefs are off for two weeks and will not open the season until Sept. 3 at home against Cornerstone Christian.
Coaching debuts: Seven of the 12 new head coaches in the Dothan Eagle coverage area make debuts with their new teams this week.
Rodney Dollar, who is back at Headland after leading the program from 1990-92, makes his second debut with the Rams at Wicksburg. Luke Tucker, a former star at Fayette County who played at Alabama, makes his Dale County debut at home against Ariton.
Other debuts include Daleville’s Will Garner, Houston Academy’s Eddie Brundidge, Northside Methodist’s Toby Greene, Abbeville Christian’s John Gilmore and Seminole County’s Cedric Stegall.
Garner (against Elba), Greene (versus Houston County) and Gilmore (against Springwood) are at home, while Brundidge (at Kinston) and Stegall (at Early County) are on the road for their debuts.
Three other coaches make debuts next week, though one already has a win. Mike DuBose, Opp’s new coach, received win No. 1 from Geneva’s forfeit. The Bobcats play at New Brockton next week. Charles Henderson’s Quinn Hambrite opens next week at home against Montgomery Catholic. Goshen’s Don Moore, whose team had to forfeit Friday, is now set to make his Eagle debut next week at Ariton.
The other two new coaches – G.W. Long’s David Watts and Lakeside’s Tom Clements – have to wait two weeks following open weeks next week.
Of the 12 new leaders, only two are in their first year as a varsity head coach – Daleville’s Garner and Dale County’s Tucker. The rest have been a head coach before.