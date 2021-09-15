PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Battle of ranked teams highlight this week's slate

Both joined the ASWA state rankings this week in Class 2A with 4-0 Ariton jumping in at No. 7 and 2-0 G.W. Long vaulting in at No. 10.

It is the first battle of top 10 teams in the history of the rivalry which has been played 55 straight years since Long began football in 1966.

Ariton has faced nine previous G.W. Long ranked teams and is 2-7 with wins in 2019 and 2000. Long has faced six ranked Purple Cat teams and is winless, though it hasn’t faced a ranked Ariton team since 1994.

Four 2A, 2 ranked: Class 2A, Region 2 has been well-known in the Wiregrass as a tough, competitive one. The latest state voting reflects that as four of the eight teams are in the top 10 and two others received a vote.

Ariton and G.W. Long, after unbeaten starts, jumped in at No. 7 and No. 10, while Elba (3-1 with loss to Long) stayed in at No. 5 and Geneva County (2-1 with loss to Ariton) remained in at No. 10.

Abbeville, last year’s region champ and a state runner-up, received five votes for 11 points and Cottonwood received one vote.

Eufaula wins by forfeit: Eufaula head coach Ed Rigby announced Monday on Twitter that his Tigers have received a forfeit win for this Friday’s game against Park Crossing.