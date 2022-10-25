PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Breaking down playoff scenarios

As the final week of the high school football regular season arrives, most playoff spots have been locked down, but both AHSAA Class 7A, Region 2 and Class 3A, Region 2 have two playoff spots that will be determined this week.

Class 7A, Region 2 features four teams still in the hunt for the third and fourth spots, while three teams are in the mix for the last two in 3A, 2.

Class 7A, Region 2 breakdown

Wiregrass teams Dothan and Enterprise are in a battle with Prattville and Opelika for the No. 3 and 4 spots, though Opelika has only one very slim chance compared to the others.

Dothan, Enterprise and Prattville enter this week’s action with 4-3 region marks, while Opelika is finished with a 4-4 record. Dothan travels to Jeff Davis (2-5 in region) on Thursday, while Enterprise visits R.E. Lee (1-6) and Prattville hosts region co-leader Central-Phenix (6-1) on Friday.

Central-Phenix City and Auburn have locked down the first two spots with the order determined by Friday’s action. A Central win over Prattville gives the Red Devils the top spot, but if Central falls and Auburn beats Smiths Station then the Tigers have the No. 1 spot and Central is No. 2.

If Dothan, Enterprise and Prattville all win, they all finish with 5-3 region marks. The three teams all went 1-1 against each other, negating the first tiebreaker. It then goes to how the teams did against the No. 1 team in the region (Auburn or Central) with the following tiebreaker how they fared against the No. 2 region finisher. All three lost to Auburn, but in this particular tiebreaker, Prattville beat Central, while Enterprise and Dothan both lost to Central, giving Prattville the No. 3 seed. The tie for fourth between Enterprise and Dothan goes back to head-to-head result and Enterprise beat Dothan, giving the Wildcats the No. 4 seed.

If Dothan and Enterprise win and Prattville loses, Dothan and Enterprise finish 5-3 and Prattville 4-4. Enterprise finishes as the No. 3 team because of a head-to-head win over Dothan and the Wolves take fourth with Prattville out.

If Dothan wins and Enterprise and Prattville lose, then Dothan finishes third at 5-3, while Enterprise, Prattville and Opelika are tied at 4-4. Prattville went 2-0 in the head-to-head meetings and gets fourth.

If Dothan loses and Enterprise and Prattville win, then Enterprise and Prattville finish 5-3 and Dothan at 4-4. Prattville gets the third seed off head-to-head win over Enterpriser and the Wildcats finish fourth, while Dothan is out, a game back.

If Dothan and Enterprise lose and Prattville wins, then Prattville finishes third at 5-3 with Dothan, Enterprise and Opelika tied with 4-4 marks. Enterprise went 2-0 in the head-to-head meetings and claims the fourth spot.

If Dothan, Enterprise and Prattville all lose then things get really wild with a four-way tie of 4-4 records between the three and Opelika. In this scenario, Dothan, Enterprise and Prattville go 2-1 in head-to-head meetings with Opelika 0-3. However, AHSAA tiebreaker rules don’t allow for three teams to break out into a head-to-head situation in a four-way tie (only top two can be broken out) thus the tiebreaker is voided and goes to the next tiebreaker – how the teams fared against the No. 1 region team first, followed how they did against the No. 2 team, No. 3 team and on down to the final region team until the spot is determined.

All four teams lost to Auburn, but Opelika beat Central-Phenix City and the other three lost to the Red Devils, giving Opelika the No. 3 seed. The three other teams would go back through the process. After going 1-1 in head-to-head, they all do the same things against the top region teams (Auburn, Central, Opelika) and fall down to how they do against the No. 7 team, Jeff Davis. Prattville and Enterprise both won and Dothan lost to the Vols (for the tie to happen in first place). Prattville then gets the No. 4 spot off a head-a-head win over Enterprise.

In a nutshell, Enterprise and Prattville make the playoffs with wins this week, while Dothan needs to win and have an Enterprise or Prattville loss to make the playoffs. If Dothan loses, it is out of the playoff picture. Enterprise can lose and still make it with a Dothan loss and Prattville win.

Class 3A, Region 2

Providence Christian, Pike County and Straughn are in a battle for the final Class 3A, Region 2 spots.

Entering play this week, Straughn and Pike County are 5-2 in region play, while Providence Christian is 4-3. Straughn and Providence Christian play on Thursday night at PCS, while Pike County hosts region winner Houston Academy on Friday.

If Straughn beats Providence Christian, Straughn finishes as the No. 3 team regardless of how Pike County does against Houston Academy since the Tigers (6-2) beat Pike County (6-2 or 5-3). Pike County (6-2 or 5-3) finishes fourth and PCS (4-4) is outside the top four.

If Providence Christian beats Straughn and Pike County beats HA, then Pike County (6-2) is No. 3 with Providence (5-3) taking the fourth spot on head-to-head win over Straughn (5-3).

If Providence Christian beats Straughn and Pike County loses to Houston Academy, then PCS, Straughn and Pike County are all tied with 5-3 records. The three all go 1-1 in head-to-head match-up and all three teams do the same against the other region teams, negating the first nine tiebreakers. The next three tiebreakers are invalid, the last two because Pike played only nine games instead of 10. It would then go to tiebreaker n of the team whose defeated opponents have the most victories and Straughn will win out on that tiebreaker, giving the Tigers the three seed. Then it goes back to head-to-head for the fourth spot and Pike County beat Providence.

In a nutshell, Straughn and Pike County are in with a win with Providence’s only chance is to win and have Pike County also win to avoid the three-way tiebreaker.

Other region breakdowns: Most of the other regions with a Wiregrass team in the AHSAA are solved except Class 1A, Region 2 has to determine the No. 4 spot, which will go to a non-Wiregrass team.

In the completed Class 5A, Region 2, the order of finish is Charles Henderson (5-0) No. 1, Eufaula (4-1) No. 2, Carroll (3-2) No. 3 and Headland (2-3) No. 4. In completed Class 4A, Region 2 play, Catholic Montgomery (7-0), Andalusia (6-1), B.T. Washington (5-2) and Montgomery Academy (4-3) have won the four playoff spots with Wiregrass teams Slocomb (3-4), Geneva (2-5) and Dale County (1-6) eliminated.

In the completed Class 2A, Region 2, Ariton (7-0) is No. 1, followed by G.W. Long (6-1), Wicksburg (5-2) and Cottonwood (4-3). Geneva County (2-5), Abbeville (2-5) and Zion Chapel (2-5) and Samson (0-9) have been eliminated.

In the completed Class 2A, Region 3, Wiregrass teams Goshen (3-4) and Barbour County (0-7) have been eliminated.

In Class 1A, Region 2, Elba (7-0) has clinched the region title with Brantley (6-1) and Florala (5-2) battling for the second spot this week and the loser taking third. Georgiana (4-3) takes the fourth spot if it beats Pleasant Home this week, but if it losses, Red Level (4-4) claims the spot off a head-to-head win.

AISA playoff picture: For the two Wiregrass teams in the AISA, the state playoff scenario is also settled.

Abbeville Christian finished fourth in Class AA, Region 1 and travels to top-ranked Patrician Academy in the playoff opener next week Lakeside School finishes fourth in Class A, Region 1 and travels to Jackson Academy for the playoff opener