Prep football notebook: Cottonwood has to miss next two games due to COVID-19 quarantines

The Cottonwood Bears are the latest Wiregrass football team that will have to quarantine and miss games because of COVID-19 issues.

Head coach Dustin Harrison confirmed to the Dothan Eagle Tuesday afternoon that the Bears will have to sit out this week’s game at Houston County and next week’s home game against G.W. Long. Both are Class 2A, Region 2 games.

Harrison said it related to contract tracing issue for the virus at the school, which has had a lot of students recently go into quarantine. He did not reveal any numbers, both in school or on his team, that had the virus.

The Cottonwood volleyball team also has had to cancel its matches this week.

Harrison said officials were looking at trying to reschedule the football games with Houston County and/or G.W. Long, but expressed it would be hard to accomplish with only five weeks left in the regular season and other schedules booked with region games in the next few weeks.

This is the second time Cottonwood has had a schedule change this season because of COVID-19. The Bears’ regular-season opener against New Brockton was moved to Oct. 30 because of COVID issues at New Brockton.