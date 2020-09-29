Prep football notebook: Cottonwood has to miss next two games due to COVID-19 quarantines

The Cottonwood Bears are the latest Wiregrass football team that will have to quarantine and miss games because of COVID-19 issues.
Head coach Dustin Harrison confirmed to the Dothan Eagle Tuesday afternoon that the Bears will have to sit out this week’s game at Houston County and next week’s home game against G.W. Long. Both are Class 2A, Region 2 games.
Harrison said it related to contract tracing issue for the virus at the school, which has had a lot of students recently go into quarantine. He did not reveal any numbers, both in school or on his team, that had the virus.
The Cottonwood volleyball team also has had to cancel its matches this week.
Harrison said officials were looking at trying to reschedule the football games with Houston County and/or G.W. Long, but expressed it would be hard to accomplish with only five weeks left in the regular season and other schedules booked with region games in the next few weeks.
This is the second time Cottonwood has had a schedule change this season because of COVID-19. The Bears’ regular-season opener against New Brockton was moved to Oct. 30 because of COVID issues at New Brockton.
Seven back in action: Seven area high school football teams are back in action this Friday night after not playing last week, including Rehobeth and Early County, who missed the last two weeks because of COVID-19 issues.
Rehobeth, which had a player test positive to force two weeks of inactivity, returns for a home Class 5A, Region 2 game Friday against Greenville, while Early County, forced to sit because of contract tracing from an opponent positive test from a Sept. 18 game, returns to play a non-region home game against Westover of Albany.
The Dothan Wolves, who lost a game less than 12 hours from kickoff last Friday when their opponent, Cairo (Ga.), had a positive test, returns to the field this Friday to face Georgia powerhouse Colquitt County (Ga.) at Rip Hewes Stadium.
The Packers from Moultrie, ranked No. 3 in Georgia’s Class 7A by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, are coming off a 24-10 win over rival Valdosta, the No. 1 state-ranked team in Class 6A by the AJC.
Also back in action are Goshen and Pike County, two programs who didn’t play last week following a pre-season mandate by the Pike County School Board that disallowed non-region games.
Goshen travels this week to Dadeville, coached by former Carroll head coach Roger McDonald, while Pike County hosts Montgomery Catholic. Both are Class 3A, Region 4 games.
Wicksburg, which couldn’t play last week because of Rehobeth’s positive test, also returns to the field Friday, visiting Daleville in a Class 3A, Region 2 contest.
Kinston was also off last week, but because it was an open date in the schedule and not related to any COVID issues. The Bulldogs hosts Florala Friday in a Class 1A, Region 1 contest.
No forfeit win for Dothan: It appears Dothan will not receive a forfeit win from last week’s cancelation by the Syrupmakers from Cairo (Ga.)
According to an AHSAA spokesperson, the association has “no power to assess a forfeit to an out of state school.” The AHSAA also does not list the game on Dothan’s schedule on its Dragonfly website. Also, the GHSA, which Cairo is a part of, doesn’t require teams to forfeit a non-region game, considering those as no contest if not played.
Eubanks sets school mark for QB: Northside Methodist’s Cason Eubanks set a school record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a game last week after amassing 275 in a 37-34 win over Cottonwood.
He earned the total on 18 carries and scored once on a 80-yard run.
Prior to Friday, no NMA quarterback had rushed for 200 or more yards in a game during the Knights’ seven-year history of the sport.
Eufaula game info: Jamarion Lewis rushed for two scores and threw for another and Devin Fuller had a 96-yard scoring run to lead Eufaula over Stanhope Elmore 35-13 last Friday.
Lewis had TD runs of 7 and 2 yards and also tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rodarius Thomas. Hess Horne threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Black for the other Tiger score.
Fuller rushed for 144 yards on 10 carries, including the 96-yard TD run, while Horne threw for 151 yards off 16-of-22 passing.
Early County ranked: For the first time since 2013, Early County in Georgia is enjoying a state ranking. The 2-0 Bobcats are ranked No. 7 in Georgia’s Class AA by the Atlanta Journal- Constitution.
They pushed into the AJC rankings last week at No. 8 following a 35-21 win on Sept. 18 over then Class 1A No. 10 ranked Pelham.
The last previous Early County ranking prior to this year came at the start of the 2013 season when the Bobcats were ranked No. 9 by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but quickly fell out after a 14-13 season-opening loss to Seminole County.
Teal earns spotlight honors: Dale County’s Ethan Teal earned one of the top highlights in this past week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight for his 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Warriors’ 45-18 win over Headland.
Teal accounted for five touchdowns overall in the win, adding two rushing and two passing, and earned 226 total yards in the game. He passed for 150 yards and rushed for 76.
Smithart honored for passing: Opp quarterback Hal Smithart was the lone Wiregrass player honored in the AHSAA Spotlight for passing after throwing for 260 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-25 passing in a 41-20 Bobcat win over Straughn.
Three cited for rushing prowess: Three area players were honored in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for rushing success from last week.
The three were Northside Methodist’s Cason Eubanks, Carroll’s Brandon Robinson and Carroll’s Brandon Brooks.
Eubanks, the Knight’s quarterback, rushed for 275 yards and a touchdown and completed 4-of-9 passes for 73 yards and another touchdown in NMA’s 37-34 win over Cottonwood.
Carroll’s Robinson rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 43-22 loss to Enterprise.
Samson’s Brooks earned 201 yards and three touchdowns rushing and added a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Tigers’ 56-12 win over Zion Chapel.
Two take receiving accolades: Two area players – Opp’s Zaccheaus Lindsey and Slocomb’s Jaylen Nobles – were honored for receiving in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight.
Lindsey caught five passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in Opp’s 41-20 win over Straughn.
Nobles earned four receptions for 100 yards with a touchdown as part of overall solid game that also featured three rushing touchdowns and 69 yards on 11 carries, a pass completion in his only attempt for eight yards plus had an interception and three tackles on defense in the RedTops’ 35-20 win over Ariton.
Two defensive standouts: Providence Christian’s Abe Chancellor and Harrison Mims were the lone players honored on defense in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight.
Chancellor had two interceptions, the last ending Elba’s last drive during a 27-20 Eagle win over the Tigers. He also recovered a fumble and had six tackles. Mims, meanwhile, had a team-high 15 tackles in the win.
One special team accolade: Slocomb’s Brody Campbell was honored for a blocked field goal against Ariton along with an interception, three pass break-ups and seven tackles in the RedTops’ 35-20 win.
