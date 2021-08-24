Prep football notebook: COVID cancels Abbeville Christian, PLAS games

Tidbits: Houston Academy won its fourth-straight season-opener with its 42-19 victory over Kinston last week, currently tying for the longest active opening winning streak in the Dothan Eagle coverage area. However, Abbeville and Geneva County, who both open this week, can break out of the tie. Both are shooting for their fifth straight season-opening win Friday night … With its 19-13 win over Northside Methodist last week, Houston County won a season opener for the first time since 2017 …Enterprise’s 57 points against Bay were the most by the Wildcats since scoring 62 on Baldwin County in 2013 … Wicksburg’s 53 points against Headland were the most for the Panthers since posting 56 on Geneva County in 2016