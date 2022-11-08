PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Eight area AHSAA teams remain alive in playoffs

As the second Friday in November arrives, eight Alabama high school teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage team remain alive in the state playoffs and three face a rematch of a regular-season match-up.

Dothan and Enterprise in Class 7A and Ariton in Class 2A all meet a team it faced early in the regular season.

Dothan (8-3) and Enterprise (8-3) play at Region 2 foes Auburn (10-1) and Central-Phenix City (9-2), respectively, on the road Friday. Ironically, the teams met on Sept. 2 in the third week of the season. Dothan lost to Auburn 42-14, while Enterprise fell to Central-Phenix City 27-7.

The stakes are higher now. The winners advance to play each other in the state semifinals.

Ariton, meanwhile, played this week’s opponent, Highland Home, in the second week of the regular season on Aug. 26 at Highland Home. The Flying Squadron won in the final minute on a two-point conversion, 34-33.

While that game was at Highland Home, this week’s playoff meeting is at Ariton’s Robert Zumstein Stadium. Both teams enter with 10-1 records.

Three at home: Three of the eight Wiregrass teams in Alabama play at home this week, including Ariton.

The other two are Wicksburg in Class 2A and Elba in Class 1A.

Wicksburg (6-5) hosts B.B. Comer (9-2), a 2A state quarterfinalist from last year, at Panther Stadium, while Elba (11-0) welcomes in defending Class A state champion Sweet Water (7-2) to Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field.

On the road: The other five area teams left in Alabama all travel for second-round match-ups.

In addition to Dothan and Enterprise in Class 7A, Charles Henderson (9-1) travels to Tallassee (7-4) in Class 5A, Pike County (7-3) to Alabama Christian (8-3) in Class 3A, and G.W. Long (8-3) to Reeltown (9-1) in Class 2A.

Pike County plays on Friday: After further consideration, Pike County’s game at Alabama Christian is set for Friday. Following Saturday’s AHSAA playoff meeting, the coaches tentatively agreed to play on Thursday, but a final decision resulted in the game on Friday. The teams play at Faulkner University’s stadium in Montgomery.

Georgia teams start: The two coverage teams in nearby Georgia open the state playoffs on Friday with one at home, the other on the road.

Early County (7-3), which won a region title and is ranked No. 3 in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution state Class A, Division II poll, hosts Turner County (2-8) at Standifer Field in Blakely, while Seminole County travels to No. 4 Charlton County (7-2).

Top 10 battles: Four playoff games involving Wiregrass teams, including two in Class 2A, feature a battle of top 10 state ranked teams.

In 2A, No. 2 Ariton faces No. 5 Highland Home and No. 9 G.W. Long plays No. 3 Reeltown. In Class 7A, No. 6 Enterprise faces No. 2 Central of Phenix City and in Class 1A, top-ranked Elba takes on No. 9 Sweet Water.

Others ranked: Three other games feature at least one ranked team, including Charles Henderson, No. 10 in Class 5A, against unranked Tallassee.

Dothan plays an Auburn team ranked No. 4 in 7A, while Wicksburg faces a B.B. Comer team ranked six in Class 2A.

Region 2, 3 sweep in 7A: Class 7A Region 2, which features both Dothan and Enterprise, along with 7A, Region 3 dominated the state rankings all season, so it was no surprise the two regions swept all eight 7A opening-round matches last week.

In Region 2, No. 2 ranked Central of Phenix City, No. 4 Auburn, No. 6 Enterprise and Dothan all won over Region 1 foes, while top-ranked Hoover, No. 3 Thompson, No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville and No. 10 Vestavia all won from Region 3 over Region 4 teams.

As a result, the Class 7A state championship, for the fifth straight year, will feature a match-up of Region 2 vs. Region 3 teams. The last team not from either region to make it to the state finals was McGill-Toolen in 2017.

In the second round: As a fourth-year program following consolidation, the Dothan Wolves are in their first appearance in the second round of the playoffs. Charles Henderson, meanwhile, is ending an eight-year second-round drought, making it to the round for the first time since the 2014 season. Wicksburg is in the second round for the first time in five years back to 2017.

Veterans: Most of the Wiregrass teams still left have seen the second round of the playoffs in recent years.

Elba and Ariton, both back in the second round for a second straight year, continue a solid recent history of reaching the round. Elba is making a seventh appearance in the second round in the last nine years and Ariton for the fifth time in the last six years.

G.W. Long is making a third trip to the second round in the last four years, though the Rebels didn’t make it last year after losing in the first round.

Pike County is back in the second round after making it in 2020, but missing last year’s playoffs.

Long droughts: Both Enterprise and Wicksburg seek to end a long drought of a second-round playoff win.

The Wildcats last won a second-round game 29 years ago. They have gone 0-5 in such games since taking a 21-14 win over R.E. Lee in 1993 under legendary head coach Bill Bacon.

The Panthers, meanwhile, haven’t won a second rounder in 24 years. They last won in 1998, beating Georgiana 17-0 under head coach George Kennedy.

Charles Henderson last won in the second round in 2013, beating Childersburg 35-0 on way to a state runner-up finish under Mike Dean. Elba’s last second-round victory was in 2016, 48-20 over Samson under Ed Rigby.

The other teams and their last second-round playoff win: Pike County (2018, Thomasville, 21-14), Ariton (2019, LaFayette, 30-12) and G.W. Long (2019, Luverne, 28-13).