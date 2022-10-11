PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Eight area teams have clinched state playoff spots

Eight high school football teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area have now earned a state playoff spot with more trying to move into the picture this week.

Among the eight teams who have clinched a spot, four are from Class 5A, Region 2, which has all four of its state qualifiers known, though the order is not solidified.

Charles Henderson has won the six-team region with Eufaula finishing as the No. 2 team following last week’s 34-7 CHHS win over the Tigers.

Carroll and Headland are the other playoff teams. The two are both 2-2. Carroll can clinch the No. 3 spot with a win Friday over Greenville or a Headland loss to Charles Henderson in the last region game for both since Carroll beat Headland head-to-head. However, if the Eagles fall to Greenville, it opens the door for the Rams to jump ahead with a win over CHHS.

Other area teams who have clinched state playoff spots are Opp in Class 3A, Region 2 along with Ariton and Wicksburg in Class 2A, Region 2, Elba in Class 1A, Region 2 and Georgia’s Early County in Region 1-A, Division II.

Seeking a spot: A handful of teams can earn state playoff spots, including Slocomb, Houston Academy, G.W. Long and Abbeville Christian.

Slocomb faces Montgomery Academy Friday in Slocomb in a battle of 2-3 teams in Class 4A, Region 2. If the RedTops win, they clinch the fourth and final spot in the region behind Montgomery Catholic, Andalusia and Booker T. Washington.

Houston Academy can earn a spot in Class 3A, Region 2 when it travels to Opp, which has already locked down a spot. G.W. Long can secure a Class 2A, Region 2 position with a win over Abbeville, while Abbeville Christian can clinch an AISA Class AA, Region 1 spot despite not evening playing in the state if Hooper Academy losses to Edgewood on Friday.

A couple of other teams could also clinch this week with a combination of results.

Region titles: Charles Henderson and Early County have already secured region titles and another team can clinch on Friday with several others in position to put themselves in solid footing for a title.

Ariton, currently 5-0 in Class 2A, Region 2, can wrap up the title with a win over Wicksburg (also 5-0). A Wicksburg win, though, can put the Panthers in good position, but they would still need to beat G.W. Long (4-1) next week to secure it. Should Wicksburg win Friday, while Long wins out, there would be a three-way tie that wouldn’t be broken until the final week of the season.

Opp, in Class 3A, Region 2, and Elba, in Class 1A, Region 2, can move closer to region titles with region wins on Friday. Opp hosts Houston Academy in a battle for first place, while Elba hosts Florala. All four teams still have two region games left after this week.

Kilcrease goes for milestone win: Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease goes for milestone coaching victory No. 100 when the Purple Cats visit Wicksburg on Friday.

In his 12th season as a head coach, Kilcrease is currently 99-39, which includes a 57-23 record in seven seasons at Ariton. He previously was a head coach at Pike Liberal Arts from 2007-2011, going 42-16 with the Patriots.

Kilcrease’s 57 wins with the Purple Cats is third most in Ariton history behind Julius Head (97 over three different tenures) and Dick Chastain (61, 1976-83).

Thursday games: Two games are set for a Thursday night kickoff this week.

Northside Methodist hosts Straughn at Rip Hewes Stadium in the Knights’ third straight Thursday game and fifth of the season.

The other Thursday game has Zion Chapel at Cottonwood, a game moved up from Friday because of a shortage of available game officials.

Unique No. 1: Elba maintained its No. 1 state ranking in Class 1A for the fourth straight week.

It marks the 42nd week the Tigers have been ranked No. 1 in their history.

Elba has accomplished a No. 1 ranking in four different classifications – a state record.

The Tigers first earned a top ranking as a Class 3A member, doing so for five weeks in 1980. The next No. 1 honor came in 1984 for four weeks as a Class 4A team. They have followed with No. 1 rankings in Class 3A (1986, 1990, 1993), in Class 2A (2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016) and now in Class 1A.

Georgia showdown: While Early County is finished with region play, the Bobcats still have some big games left, including a top-five showdown Friday in Blakely. The Bobcats, ranked No. 1 in Class A, Division III, face Class A, Division No. 4 Brooks County at Standifer Field.

After a game with Eufaula, Early County finishes the year at Division I No. 5 Irwin County.

G.W. Long school record?: At a school known through its history for running the ball, G.W. Long’s Bryson Hughes could have possibly set a school record last week. The junior quarterback threw for 439 yards off 23-of-35 passing with four touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Cottonwood.

While no official verification is know if it is a school record, state records on the AHSAA website doesn’t list any other G.W. Long player with 400 yards passing.

Hughes’ effort was among the top honorees in this week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight.

Big passing night: Hughes’ performance came in a game that Cottonwood’s Ethan Simmons threw for 231 yards, giving the game 670 passing yards, the fourth most in AHSAA history, including the third this year of more than 660. It moved past by 668 yards in this year’s Westminster Christian-Central Florence game that featured 467 yards from Westminster’s Brandon Musch and 201 from Central’s Jackson Brewer in a 70-69 Central victory on Sept. 23.

14 Others in Spotlight: In addition to Hughes, 14 other area players were honored in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for play last week, including Elba’s Alvin Henderson and a trio of Enterprise defensive players.

Elba’s Hendersonamassed 383 yards rushing on 26 carries with four TDs in the Tigers’ 62-28 win over Georgiana. His TD runs went for 21, 31 60 and 90 yards.

The three Enterprise players honored were Marzavious Reed, Erys Nall and Eric Winters for their work in a 51-28 win over Dothan. Reed made 12 tackles, Nall had nine with four resulting in lost yardage, whileWinters had 10 tackles and a 67-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Four area wide receivers were honored – G.W. Long’s Jakiire Redding, Cottonwood’s Dylan McCardle, Opp’s DaDa Stoudemire and Charles Henderson’s Stephon Mosley.

Redding caught four passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns and McCardle snared five passes for 153 yards and scores during the Long-Cottonwood game. Opp’s Stoudemire caught five passes for 152 yards and two TDs in a 33-7 win over Daleville and Mosley had five receptions for 142 yards and two TDs in a 34-7 CHHS win over Eufaula.

Others in the Spotlight are G.W. Long’s Brayden Whitehead, Pike County’s Ian Foster, Charles Henderson’s Damien Hart, Geneva County’s Isaiah Hutcherson, Opp’s Gray Jennings and Ariton’s Andyn Garris.

G.W. Long’s Whitehead had a big two-way performance, earning 13 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery on defense, while scoring the game-winning touchdown on a10-yard run in the final minute and catching three passes for 127 yards and a touchdown on offense in the Rebels’ 35-28 win over Cottonwood.

Pike County’s Foster earned two interceptions, returning one 96 yards in the final seconds of the first half for a touchdown, and added nine tackles in a 21-7 win over Providence Christian.

Charles Henderson’s Hart had 13 tackles and a pass break-up in the Trojans’ 34-7 region-clinching win over Eufaula.

Geneva County’s Hutcherson ran for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries on offense and added five tackles on defense in a 34-12 win over Zion Chapel.

Opp’s Jennings threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns off 19-of-27 passing in the Bobcats’ 33-7 win over Daleville.

Ariton’s Garris completed 8-of-18 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Abbeville.