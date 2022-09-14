PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Elba, Early County top ranked in polls

It’s rare, but the Dothan Eagle coverage area now boasts two teams at the top.

Both the Elba Tigers and Early County Bobcats are now No. 1 ranked teams in the state rankings. Elba (4-0) is No. 1 in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 2A poll, while Early County (4-0) is No. 1 in the latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class A, Division II poll in Georgia.

It’s the first top ranking for Elba in six years going back to a Sept. 20, 2016 poll, while Early County is at No. 1 for the first time in 27 years – the final week of the regular season in 1995.

The Tigers earned their No. 1 ranking after knocking off previous No. 1 Brantley last week, 42-25. Elba was ranked No. 3 going into the game and jumped No. 2 Leroy.

The Bobcats, meanwhile, rose to the top in its Georgia poll following a 21-14 win over Terrell County combined with previous No. 1 Clinch County’s 43-13 loss to 2A powerhouse Cook last Friday.

For Elba, a No. 1 ranking is nothing new. The Tigers are No. 1 for a 43rd time since 1980. They have been at No. 1 now in a poll in part of 11 seasons. Early County is No. 1 for a 10th time by the AJC over four seasons (1990, 1993, 1995 and 2022) and nine times by the sports writers, which discontinued its poll a couple of years ago.

It was a quick ascent to the top spot for this year’s Bobcats. They started the season unranked, but moved in at No. 10 after a second-week win over Seminole County. They quickly shot up the rankings the following week to No. 2 after knocking off No. 1 ranked Schley County, 19-17. Now a week later, they are No. 1.

Clinching a state playoff spot: Despite it being just the third week in September, Early County has a chance this Friday to clinch a state playoff spot in seven-team Region 1-A, Division II.

The Bobcats, who have a heavy early region slate, can move to 4-0 in the region with a win at home against Baconton Charter. After this week, Early County has only two region games left – Mitchell County (Sept. 23) and Randolph-Clay (Oct. 7) — and would own a tiebreaking head-to-head win over the other four region teams if it beats Baconton Charter.

Rigby returns to Eufaula: The Eufaula Tigers welcome a familiar face to Tiger Stadium this Friday – Ed Rigby, who guided the program the last four years before leaving in the offseason for Class 6A Pike Road.

Rigby amassed a 28-18 record with Eufaula from 2018-2021 with four state playoff teams. He took over a Patriot program that won the Class 5A state title last year. Pike Road is 2-2 this season with a 28-21 loss to 6A No. 4 ranked Hillcrest of Tuscaloosa and a 35-22 loss to Marist (Ga.), the No. 8 ranked team in Georgia’s second highest classification of Class 6A. The Patriots defeated region foes Wetumpka (35-33) and Sidney Lanier (35-21) in the last two weeks.

Elba nearing 600 wins: After beating Brantley last week, the Elba Tigers inched to within one win of an exclusive club, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. According to the AHSFHS, last week’s win was Elba 599th in its 101-year history of the sport. The Tigers are 599-369-27, based off AHSFHS documentation. Their first chance at win No. 600 comes in two weeks as they are this week before facing Providence Christian at home on Sept. 23.

Currently only 30 high school programs in the state have earned 600 wins with Opelika joining the club earlier this year. Auburn, like Elba at 599, can join the list this week with a win at Lee of Montgomery.

Elba would become the third Wiregrass team to reach 600, according to the AHSFHS. Enterprise (666) ranks eighth all-time and Eufaula (642) is 15th. The next highest program in the Dothan Eagle coverage area is Opp (554). Nearby schools Andalusia (595) and Brantley (594) could reach 600 later this season.

Rehobeth faces its biggest foe: This Friday, Rehobeth plays the biggest school in its history when the Class 5A Rebels battle Class 7A Enterprise on the road at Wildcat Stadium.

The previous biggest schools Rehobeth had faced were Class 6A Dothan (2018) and Northview of Dothan (2010 and 2011). The Rebels lost all three of those games, falling to Dothan (47-7) and to Northview (21-14, 2010; 49-12, in 2011).

Headland earns 5A region win: Technically, Headland has already won a region game in Class 5A before this season, but the Rams finally won one on the field last Friday after 24 games as a 5A member over five seasons.

The Rams defeated fellow Class 5A, Region 2 foe Rehobeth, 12-3, on Friday.

In 2020, Headland picked up a COVID-19 forfeit win from Charles Henderson in region play, but had lost every other region game as a Class 5A program in 2016-17 (both 0-6) and in 2020-22 (0-5 minus the forfeit win in 2020, 0-6 in 2021 and 0-1 this year prior to Friday).

Headland (3-1 overall) has to wait several weeks before a chance at a second region victory. The Rams off this week and play 3A Pike County next week before returning to region action on Sept. 23 at Greenville.

Kick return specialist: Enterprise’s dynamic athlete Mykel Johnson is quickly become a major headache for opponents on kick returns. The Wildcat senior returned his third kickoff for a touchdown in four games on the season last Friday with a 70-yard return for a score on the game’s opening kickoff against Smiths Station.

Johnson previously had kick return for TDs in the first two games against Bay (Fla.) and Auburn.

The AHSAA state record for kick returns for touchdowns of six in a season, ironically, is held by two former Wiregrass players – Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson (2019) and Elba’s Richmon Singletary (2018).

Houston Academy defense ranks No. 1: Though their season-opening shutout streak ended last week, the Houston Academy Raiders still rank No. 1 in Class 3A and eighth statewide encompassing all classifications in scoring defense.

The Raiders allowed two TDs in a 49-16 win over Ashford last week, but is still allowing only 5.3 points a game (16 points in three games). The total is just ahead of Thomasville (6.0, 18 points in three games) in 3A.

Five unbeatens left: With less than a fourth of the season completed, five teams in the coverage remain unbeaten.

They are Early County in Georgia and Elba in AHSAA Class 1A at 4-0, plus Charles Henderson and Eufaula in Class 5A and Houston Academy in 3A at 3-0.

Early County is undefeated after four games for the first time since the 2007 team started 6-0, while Elba is unbeaten after four for the first time since 2018’s team began 5-0.

Charles Henderson, Eufaula and Houston Academy are all 3-0 for the first time since 2013. CHHS won its first 14 in 2013 before losing to Oneonta in the state championship game, while Eufaula and HA were both 4-0 before losing.