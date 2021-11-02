PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Eufaula gets 'second wind' into playoffs

On the flip side, Hueytown has given up 20 or more points in six games, including 57 in a loss to Clay-Chalkville and 55 to Northridge.

Rigby said the Tigers, who have won three of their last four, are a better team now than their 5-5 record indicates after several players returned from injuries and the players who had to step up got more comfortable playing.

“We had an up-and-down time in week two, three, four and five with players coming and going, COVID quarantine, losing multiple players to surgeries. We had five of those that were starters and they are out for the year,” Rigby said.

“We started the last couple of weeks to pick up some steam and get into a groove. We are a lot better than our record. Our record is a record of what all we went through and not how good a football team we are. We lost our mojo, but we got our mojo back.”

Rigby said the drive to Hueytown “is a trip we are familiar with.”

“It is our third trip up there (in four years) so we want to go up there with the saying that the third time is the charm,” Rigby said.

The Tigers fell to the Golden Gophers in the 2018 state playoffs (38-17) and again in the 2019 playoffs (56-49, overtime). Eufaula also lost at Hueytown in the 2011 playoffs (51-14).