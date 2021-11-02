PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Eufaula gets 'second wind' into playoffs

Eufaula head football coach Ed Rigby calls it a “second wind.”
The Tigers’ state-playoff streak appeared over after the completion of region play on Oct. 22.
However, it was learned on Friday that Class 6A, Region 2 foe Sidney Lanier would have to forfeit five region victories, dropping the Poets out of playoff contention and moving Eufaula in the playoff picture as the region’s No. 4 seed.
As a result, Eufaula will play in the postseason for a 24th straight year this Friday night, the longest active streak in the Wiregrass and the eighth longest active streak in the state.
“We took a week to kind of unwind,” said Rigby, who said he didn’t find out until Friday that Eufaula would indeed be in the playoffs. “The kids still had their helmets and shoulder pads with them. We enjoyed the week. We played speed ball a couple of days and lifted some light weights.
“All of a sudden, we have a second wind, a second chance at something. To have an opportunity to go back out one more time and strap it up is huge.”
The Tigers (5-5) have to travel to Hueytown (9-1) and face a high-octane Golden Gopher offense that leads the state in scoring at 55.3 points a game. Hueytown has scored 38 or more points in every game and has surpassed 50 in all but two games. Included was 75 points against state-playoff bound Northridge.
On the flip side, Hueytown has given up 20 or more points in six games, including 57 in a loss to Clay-Chalkville and 55 to Northridge.
Rigby said the Tigers, who have won three of their last four, are a better team now than their 5-5 record indicates after several players returned from injuries and the players who had to step up got more comfortable playing.
“We had an up-and-down time in week two, three, four and five with players coming and going, COVID quarantine, losing multiple players to surgeries. We had five of those that were starters and they are out for the year,” Rigby said.
“We started the last couple of weeks to pick up some steam and get into a groove. We are a lot better than our record. Our record is a record of what all we went through and not how good a football team we are. We lost our mojo, but we got our mojo back.”
Rigby said the drive to Hueytown “is a trip we are familiar with.”
“It is our third trip up there (in four years) so we want to go up there with the saying that the third time is the charm,” Rigby said.
The Tigers fell to the Golden Gophers in the 2018 state playoffs (38-17) and again in the 2019 playoffs (56-49, overtime). Eufaula also lost at Hueytown in the 2011 playoffs (51-14).
Thursday game: One Wiregrass team opens the state playoffs on Thursday night when G.W. Long travels to Sylacauga to face B.B. Comer. Comer shares Legion Stadium with Sylacauga, which is hosting a playoff game on Friday.
Playoff streaks: In addition to Eufaula, Ariton and Lakeside School continue significant playoff streaks on Friday. Ariton is playing in the postseason for a seventh straight year (last missing in 2014) and Lakeside in its sixth straight season (last missing in 2015). The two have the second and third longest active streaks among AHSAA Wiregrass teams.
Four area teams are in the playoffs for the third straight year – Enterprise, Geneva, Opp and G.W. Long – and six are in for a second straight season – Carroll, Slocomb, Wicksburg, Geneva County, Samson and Pike Liberal Arts.
Back in: Three area teams are back in the state playoffs after a break. Elba is back after missing last season, Houston Academy is in after last playing in 2018 and Kinston is making its first postseason since 2015.
Missing out: Pike County had a streak of eight straight years in the playoffs (2013-2020) snapped, while Providence Christian had a four-year string end (2017-2020) and Abbeville had a three-year streak broken. Rehobeth, Dale County and Abbeville Christian had two-year streaks end.
Six at home: Six area teams open the state playoffs at home this week – Slocomb and Opp in Class 3A, Elba and Ariton in Class 2A, Kinston in Class 1A and Pike Liberal Arts in AISA.
Slocomb (7-3) hosts Dadeville (6-3), Opp (8-2) entertains Reeltown (6-4), Elba (9-1) hosts Ranburne (6-4), Ariton (9-1) welcomes in LaFayette (7-3), Kinston (7-3) hosts Central of Hayneville (5-3) and Pike Liberal Arts (9-1) entertains Clarke Prep Academy (2-7).
Facing defending state champs: Two area teams have the unlucky task of facing a defending state champion in the opening round and another plays a state runner-up from last year.
Geneva plays Class 4A defending champ Handley and Samson faces last year’s Class 1A champion Linden, while Houston Academy meets last year’s Class 3A state runner up in Montgomery Catholic.
All three area teams have to travel to their opponent.
Back in the Wiregrass: Three former Wiregrass head coaches return to the area as head coach of a visiting playoff team this week.
Former Carroll head coach Roger McDonald brings his Dadeville team to Slocomb for a Class 3A playoff game, former Barbour County head coach Juan Williams brings in his LaFayette squad to Ariton in Class 2A action and former Abbeville Christian head coach Ashley Carlisle has his Clarke Prep team coming to Pike Liberal Arts in AISA.
McDonald is in his second year at Dadeville after guiding Carroll to a 40-33 record for seven seasons from 2013-19.
Williams, who is in his second year at LaFayette, led Barbour County from 2006-13, guiding the Jaguars to a 38-46 record, including a region title in 2008.
Carlisle in his first year at Clarke Prep after leading Abbeville Christian from 2012 through last season and also in 2001-02. Carlisle had a 77-66 record at ACA, highlighted by state championships in 2014 and 2015 and a state runner-up finish last year.
Georgia playoff scenarios: Early County is off this week and prepares for next week’s playoff game, while Seminole County plays its final region game to determine its playoff position.
Early County finished Region 1-AA play with a 2-3 mark for the region’s No. 4 playoff position. The Bobcats travel to No. 3 ranked Bleckley County (10-0) in the first round next week.
Seminole County bids for a third-place finish in Region 1-A on Friday when it travels to Terrell County. Both teams are 2-2 in region play. The winner finishes third in the region and the loser in fourth.