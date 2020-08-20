PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Football season kicks off Friday night for some area teams

After navigating the summer amid COVID-19 concerns and protocols, high school football teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area finally get to play a football game Friday night.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association season officially began statewide Thursday night with about 25 games, but the action in the Wiregrass instead heats up on Friday.
Ten games are scheduled in the area – eight in the AHSAA and two in AISA.
Three of the four teams in Dothan are in action – one at home and the other two at nearby Houston County programs. Houston Academy is the home team, hosting Kinston at Northcutt Field. Providence Christian visits Rehobeth and Northside Methodist plays at Houston County in the other games involving Dothan schools.
Other opening games Friday include Eufaula at Carroll, Wicksburg at Headland, Dale County at Ariton, Geneva at Opp and Daleville at Elba in AHSAA action.
The two AISA games feature Abbeville Christian at home against Springwood and Lakeside School at home against Valiant Cross.
The Lakeside-Valiant Cross game was added to the schedule earlier in the month, while the Wicksburg-Headland contest was moved two weeks ago to the opening week after originally being set for the season’s final week.
Dothan, Enterprise, New Brockton, Cottonwood and Goshen were originally scheduled to play Friday, but had games knocked out by COVID-19 issues.
Dothan was to play at Hoover, but cancelled the game on Monday after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Hoover promptly picked up a game at Central of Phenix City for Friday.
Enterprise was originally going to host Miami Sommerset Academy of Florida, but had that game cancelled last month because of the long travel and COVID-19 concerns.
New Brockton and Cottonwood were set to play Friday at Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium, but that game was cancelled last week when New Brockton had a player test positive for COVID-19. The two schools agreed this week to move that scheduled game to the last week of the season on Oct. 30.
Goshen was to host Holtville, but the Pike County School Board elected earlier this month to have its two schools – Goshen and Pike County – play region games only, cancelling the Eagles’ non-region game on Friday.
Jamborees: Five jamboree games are being held Friday involving Wiregrass programs.
The games are exhibitions and won’t count to the standings.
Those games are Charles Henderson at Marbury, Ashford at Abbeville, Samson at Slocomb, G.W. Long at Brantley and Florala at Zion Chapel. All start at 7 p.m.
Teams off: Ten coverage teams have the night off with no game or jamboree.
Those teams are Dothan, Enterprise, New Brockton, Pike County, Cottonwood, Geneva County, Goshen and Pike Liberal Arts in Alabama and Early County and Seminole County in Georgia.
Zion Chapel playing at Bates: The Zion Chapel Rebels have moved their home games from their campus in Jack to Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise, including Friday’s jamboree against Florala.
Capacity restrictions at 1,700-seat Green Memorial Stadium prompted the move to 5,000-seat Bates. Because of a required 40 percent capacity and splitting remaining tickets with the visiting team, there would have been severe low number available at Green Memorial.
“The capacity at our stadium is around 1,700 people and they said we could have 296 people at a game,” head coach Randy Bryant said. “With our band, cheer and football players, we’re over half of our attendance if we gave them two tickets.
“So to keep kids from having to choose who goes to the game this week – my mom or my sister, daddy or granddaddy whatever – we moved to Bates because it holds 5,000. We’re trying to not limit our number of fans.”
Even with a 40 percent capacity at Bates, Zion Chapel feels it will be able to accommodate all its fans as well as visiting teams’ fans in that stadium.
New coaches: Four of the Dothan Eagle coverage area’s nine new coaches make their debut with their new team on Friday, while another makes a re-debut with his club.
The five new coaches with games this week are Carroll’s Patrick Plott, Headland’s Toby Greene, Rehobeth’s Pate Harrison, Elba’s Marc Sieving and Houston County’s Chip Harris.
Plott, Greene, Harrison and Sieving are new to their program, while Harris is returning to Houston County where he was head coach from 1997-2001.
Interestingly, all five debuts – or re-debut in Harris’ case – come at home.
Plott’s first game is at Carroll’s Mathews Stadium against Eufaula; Greene makes his Ram debut against Wicksburg at J.J. Yarbrough Stadium; Harrison has his first Rehobeth game at home against Providence Christian and Sieving’s debut comes against Daleville at Elba’s Tiger Stadium.
Houston County’s Harris makes his re-debut at Columbia’s L.F. Tillery’s Field when the Lions welcome in Northside Methodist.
The other programs with a new coach this year are Ashford, Abbeville, Cottonwood and Pike Liberal Arts and will make debuts next week.
Robin Tyra is the new coach at Ashford, coming from Abbeville, where LaBrian Stewart replaced him. Dustin Harrison is the new coach at Cottonwood and Mario White is the new coach at Pike Liberal Arts.
Schedule updates: In what likely be a theme for the season, there have been several changes to prep schedules in the last two weeks, even excluding the cancellations of the first two games by Dothan and New Brockton.
In other developments:
Northside Methodist lost a scheduled game against Calhoun County (Ga.) when the Georgia school system cancelled all fall sports. The Knights have added a pair of games – at North Bay Haven (Fla.) on Sept. 18 and at Cottondale (Fla.) on Oct. 2.
Enterprise’s game with Navarre, Fla., on Oct. 30 is back on the schedule. It appeared at one time the game wouldn’t be played because of a Florida High School Athletic Association temporary decision to put things on hold in that state.
Dothan has added a Sept. 25 game against Cairo (Ga.) at Rip Hewes Stadium.
Next week’s Charles Henderson game against Montgomery Catholic has been moved from Montgomery to Troy and Henderson’s home at Veterans Memorial Stadium to help alleviate seating capacity issues at Catholic’s stadium.
Cottonwood and New Brockton have agreed to move their cancelled game from this week to Oct. 30.
