PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Football season kicks off Friday night for some area teams

Teams off: Ten coverage teams have the night off with no game or jamboree.

Those teams are Dothan, Enterprise, New Brockton, Pike County, Cottonwood, Geneva County, Goshen and Pike Liberal Arts in Alabama and Early County and Seminole County in Georgia.

Zion Chapel playing at Bates: The Zion Chapel Rebels have moved their home games from their campus in Jack to Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise, including Friday’s jamboree against Florala.

Capacity restrictions at 1,700-seat Green Memorial Stadium prompted the move to 5,000-seat Bates. Because of a required 40 percent capacity and splitting remaining tickets with the visiting team, there would have been severe low number available at Green Memorial.

“The capacity at our stadium is around 1,700 people and they said we could have 296 people at a game,” head coach Randy Bryant said. “With our band, cheer and football players, we’re over half of our attendance if we gave them two tickets.

“So to keep kids from having to choose who goes to the game this week – my mom or my sister, daddy or granddaddy whatever – we moved to Bates because it holds 5,000. We’re trying to not limit our number of fans.”