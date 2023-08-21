As the high school football season opens for AHSAA teams this week, two area schools are honoring former coaches who gained hall of fame status during their careers.

At Headland, the Rams program will honor the late Howard Holland, the winningest coach in Headland history who passed away in May. Holland guided the Rams to a 77-61 record in 13 seasons over two coaching stints (1978-86 and 1998-2001). He was also a longtime recreation director for the city of Headland.

Holland was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

Current Headland football coach Reginald Melton said he will be joined by Henry County Superintendent Lori Beasley and Headland principal Brent Maloy in a pregame ceremony to honor Holland before the Rams’ home game Friday against Geneva.

“We are presenting a football to his family on behalf of Headland High School for all that he did for this community and as coach here at Headland,” Melton said, noting the ball will have the Headland “H” logo on it.

Holland, a native of Cottonwood, was also an assistant coach at Henry County school Abbeville before his tenures at Headland.

Also on Friday night, Enterprise is honoring its winningest coach, Bill Bacon, by adding his name to the stadium’s field in a ceremony before the Wildcats’ game against Eufaula. The campus home facility will now be called Wildcat Stadium at Bill Bacon Field.

A Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame and AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame honoree, Bacon guided Enterprise from 1974-2000, amassing 210 wins, 85 losses and one tie with state championship teams in 1979 (beat Vestavia Hills 14-13) and 1982 (tied Berry 7-7). He also had state semifinal teams in 1980 and 1993. Of his 27 Wildcat teams, 17 made the state playoffs.

Bacon’s win total and 27 years as a head coach are both the most in Enterprise’s 111-year history.

Thursday night football: This week’s football schedule starts with three games on Thursday, including two inside Houston County.

Dothan hosts Carroll at Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan, while Houston County entertains Northside Methodist at the Lions’ L.F. Tillery Field in Columbia.

The third Thursday is Class 3A Opp against defending Class 4A state champion Andalusia at Opp’s Channell-Lee Stadium.

Friday games: Fourteen games involving Wiregrass teams are set for Friday, including Eufaula at Enterprise at Geneva at Headland.

Other games are Ariton at Dale County, Graceville (Fla.) at Ashford, Goshen at Daleville, Houston Academy at Wicksburg, New Brockton at Elba, Providence Christian at Highland Home, Beulah at Abbeville, Kinston at Samson and Pike Liberal Arts at Zion Chapel in AHSAA play.

Both AISA area teams hit the road – Abbeville Christian at Crenshaw Christian and Lakeside School at Macon-East. The two coverage teams in Georgia, Seminole County and Early County, face each other at Early County.

Two Jamborees: There are two jamborees games this week, one Thursday and one Friday.

On Thursday, Slocomb visits Cottonwood for a 6 p.m. jamboree, which will feature JV action in the first quarter then varsity play.

On Friday at 7 p.m., Charles Henderson and Pike County play at Troy University’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Teams off: Four Dothan Eagle coverage teams are off from any competition. The four are Rehobeth, Geneva County, G.W. Long and Barbour County.

New coaches: Two new head coaches made successful debuts last week. Seven more try to do so this week.

Last week, Buck McDonald won his debut at Lakeside as the Chiefs opened with a 30-0 win over Southern Prep, while Frank Killingsworth won his Early County debut with a 29-15 win over Miller County.

This week, coaches with their debuts: Evan Ballard, Dale County (against Ariton), Jamel Harris, Geneva (vs. Headland), David Stapleton, Ashford (vs. Graceville, Fla.), Jason Barnett, New Brockton (vs. Elba), Stefan Gainey, Northside Methodist (vs. Houston County), Matt Brunson, Opp (vs. Andalusia) and William Moguel, Pike Liberal Arts (vs. Zion Chapel).

Two others – Slocomb’s Paul McLean and Barbour County’s Derrick Levett – have debuts next week, while Toby Greene makes his second debut at Rehobeth.