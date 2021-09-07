PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Geneva County's Henderson closing in on 5,000, career school record

Brundidge earned his HA coaching win over Kinston in the opening week, Long’s Watts over Elba this past week and Gilmore over Springwood in the first week. Both DuBose and Clements won their debuts via a forfeit because of COVID – DuBose against Geneva in the opening week and Clements versus Cornerstone Christian this past week.

Of the five, only Watts made his head coaching debut overall as the others were a previous head coach.

Coaches who lost debuts were Charles Henderson’s Quinn Hambrite, Headland’s Rodney Dollar, Dale County’s Luke Tucker, Daleville’s Will Garner, Goshen’s Don Moor, Northside Methodist’s Toby Greene and Seminole County’s Cedric Stegall.

Dollar, Tucker and Stegall have since won with Dollar’s Rams beating Abbeville and Tucker’s Warriors defeating Daleville in week two. Stegall’s Indians beat Headland last week.

Only four unbeateans: Even though only three weeks are in the record books, just four of the 36 Dothan Eagle coverage teams remain unbeaten.

The four are Enterprise (3-0), Ariton (3-0), Geneva County (2-0) and G.W. Long (1-0).

The list will go down at least one after this week as Ariton and Geneva County meet Friday in Ariton.