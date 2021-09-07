PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Geneva County's Henderson closing in on 5,000, career school record

After earning 140 yards rushing in the season’s opening game, Geneva County standout and Alabama commitment Emmanuel Henderson broke loose Friday night with one of the top performances of his illustrious career.
In the process, he moved up in the record books and toward a milestone accomplishment.
The Bulldog senior running back amassed 342 yards rushing in a 28-12 win over Cottonwood, the fourth game of 300 plus yards in his career and the second highest overall.
Ironically, his highest single-game total came two years ago against Geneva County’s opponent and at the site for this week’s game, Ariton and Robert F. Zumstein Stadium. Henderson earned 367 yards and five touchdowns against the Purple Cats in 2019.
Last week’s performance pushed Henderson’s career rushing total to 4,978 yards, just 22 away from the magical 5,000-yard mark. The AHSAA website recognizes 37 previous players in the state reaching the total.
In Friday’s game, Henderson passed former Geneva County great Brian Exley, a 2006 Back of the Year finalist, on the school’s career rushing list. Exley had 4,827 yards from 2003-06.
Henderson, though, still has 654 yards to go before catching Andre Golson, who is believed to be the Bulldogs’ all-time leading rusher with 5,632 yards from 1997-2000.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Henderson rushed for 55 yards as an eighth grader, 996 as a freshman, 1,996 as a sophomore and 1,449 last year as a junior. He has 482 yards so far this season.
Cottonwood is certainly glad to be finished with Henderson. In four games, he earned 954 yards on just 57 carries (238.5 yards a game, 16.7 yards per carry) with 12 touchdowns (3.0 per game) against the Bears.
Henderson, who rushed for four touchdowns last week, moved his career touchdown total to 69, just nine away from former Auburn and NFL star Kerryon Johnson, who is listed seventh on the AHSAA career rushing TDs with 78.
Thursday football: This week’s action starts with a Thursday night game at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium as Charles Henderson hosts Early County (Ga.).
The game is on Thursday because of Troy University’s COVID-19 protocols of having to have the stadium cleaned 48 hours before their kickoff. Troy University plays Liberty Saturday at 6 p.m.
Five winning debuts: Following opening games this past week for G.W. Long’s David Watts and Lakeside’s Tom Clements, head coaches with new teams this year finished 5-7 in official debut games.
Winning debuts were Houston Academy’s Eddie Brundidge, Opp’s Mike DuBose, Long’s Watts, Abbeville Christian’s John Gilmore and Lakeside’s Clements.
Brundidge earned his HA coaching win over Kinston in the opening week, Long’s Watts over Elba this past week and Gilmore over Springwood in the first week. Both DuBose and Clements won their debuts via a forfeit because of COVID – DuBose against Geneva in the opening week and Clements versus Cornerstone Christian this past week.
Of the five, only Watts made his head coaching debut overall as the others were a previous head coach.
Coaches who lost debuts were Charles Henderson’s Quinn Hambrite, Headland’s Rodney Dollar, Dale County’s Luke Tucker, Daleville’s Will Garner, Goshen’s Don Moor, Northside Methodist’s Toby Greene and Seminole County’s Cedric Stegall.
Dollar, Tucker and Stegall have since won with Dollar’s Rams beating Abbeville and Tucker’s Warriors defeating Daleville in week two. Stegall’s Indians beat Headland last week.
Only four unbeateans: Even though only three weeks are in the record books, just four of the 36 Dothan Eagle coverage teams remain unbeaten.
The four are Enterprise (3-0), Ariton (3-0), Geneva County (2-0) and G.W. Long (1-0).
The list will go down at least one after this week as Ariton and Geneva County meet Friday in Ariton.
Overall, the area has the chance for a maximum of only two unbeatens for the season as Ariton, Geneva County and G.W. Long are all in the same region meaning that only one could survive undefeated.
Ariton is undefeated after three games for the first time since 2004. Enterprise is unbeaten after three games for the second straight year. The Purple Cats’ last 4-0 start was also in 2004, while EHS hasn’t had a 4-0 start since 2016.
Eight winless: Eight Dothan Eagle coverage teams remain winless, including three at 0-3 (Daleville, Goshen and Northside Methodist).
Four others are 0-2 --- Carroll, Charles Henderson, Ashford and Zion Chapel. Pike County is 0-1.
Ten in Prep Spotlight: Ten area players were recognized in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight this week, including Geneva County’s Henderson.
Also recognized were Geneva’s Timothy McReynolds, Abbeville’s Jaylon Dozier and Slocomb’s Caulin Thomas on offense, Opp’s Nelson Hall, Cole Jennings and Zack Hill and Geneva County’s Grayson Bell and Isaiah Hutcherson on defense and G.W. Long’s Trevor Morris on special teams.
Geneva’s McReynolds totaled six touchdowns and earned 271 all-purpose yards as the Panthers outlasted Booker T. Washington 47-36. He rushed for 213 yards, caught 58 yards in receptions and had TD runs of 1, 5, 5, 24, 17 and 30 yards.
Abbeville’s Dozier earned 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns (43, 95 and 2 yards) on offense and five tackles and a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown on defense in the Yellow Jackets’ 48-18 win over Zion Chapel.
Slocomb’s Thomaswas 6-of-10 passing for 207 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Red Tops past Northside Methodist Academy 37-0. He added 35 rushing yards and had five tackles on defense, including one for a loss, and also recovered a fumble in the win.
Opp’s Hall had 12 tackles and Jennings and Hill 11 each in a 27-0 win over New Brockton.
Geneva County’s Bell had 11 tackles and Hutcherson 10 in the Bulldogs’ 28-12 win over Cottonwood.
G.W. Long’s Morris returned a kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown and had TD runs of 8 and 24 yards in the Rebels’ 35-16 win over Elba. He finished with 98 yards rushing on 16 carries and also had six tackles on defense.
Tidbits: Pike Liberal Arts set a school record for margin of victory in last week’s 63-0 win over Hooper Academy, surpassing a 60-point win in 2013 over Lyman Ward (60-0). The 63 points tied for third most in school history behind 65-point games against Abbeville Christian (2018) and Ashford Academy (2010) … Barbour County got off a dreadful start against No. 4 ranked Maplesville last week, falling behind 55-0 in the first quarter. The 55 points scored by Maplesville tied an AHSAA record for points in a quarter, matching Homewood against Ramsay in 2012 … Ariton earned its second straight shutout last week, a first since 2018.