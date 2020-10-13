Prep Football Notebook: Geneva to forfeit game with Bullock County

Pike County, in Class 3A, Region 4, can clinch with a win plus a Dadeville loss to Reeltown.

In Class 2A, Region 2, Abbeville, Geneva County and Elba can all clinch with a win. This week, Abbeville faces Houston County, Geneva County plays G.W. Long and Elba meets Ariton.

Pike Liberal Arts can clinch an AISA Class AAA, Region 1 spot with a win over Valliant Cross and set up a region-title showdown next week against No. 1 ranked Glenwood.

Several other teams can move into range of a berth with a win this week, including Eufaula in Class 6A, Region 2, Dale County in Class 4A, Region 2, Ariton in Class 2A, Region 2 and Samson in Class 1A, Region 2.

Region title quest: Three games this week have potential region-title implications – Slocomb at Opp, Geneva County at G.W. Long and Crenshaw Christian at Abbeville Christian.

In the Slocomb-Opp game, Opp (5-0) can clinch the title with a win, while the RedTops (4-0) can move into first with a week left to play and would need only to beat Wicksburg next week to claim the top spot.