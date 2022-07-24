PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: High school season fast approaching

The 2022 high school football season is fast approaching.

Two weeks from now, football programs in Alabama and Georgia will begin regular-season practices in final preparation for their season openers.

And the countdown for season-opening games is now just 24 days away when Northside Methodist Academy hosts Houston County at Rip Hewes Stadium and Opp travels to Andalusia on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The following night features 15 opening games, including Dothan traveling to Carroll and Enterprise hosting Bay (Fla.) in debuts of new Wolves coach Jed Kennedy and new Wildcats leader Ben Blackmon.

The opening Friday also has longtime rivals Houston Academy and Wicksburg meeting in a non-region game for the first time since 1997. The two, who have played 46 times since 1971, had met 18 straight times as region foes, though the two did not play each other in 2014-15, 2008-09 and 1998-99.

On the move: Eleven high school football teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area moved in classification this season following reclassification in the AHSAA, AISA and GHSA based off daily enrollment average figures.

Seven of the teams shifted down with four moving up.

Teams that went downward are Eufaula (6A to 5A), Ashford (4A to 3A), Wicksburg (3A to 2A), Goshen (3A to 2A), Elba (2A to 1A) and Houston County (2A to 1A) in the AHSA and Early County (AA to A) in the GHSA.

Programs that went up in a classification are Slocomb (3A to 4A), Samson and Barbour County (both 1A to 2A) in the AHSAA and Abbeville Christian (A to AA) in the AISA.

Long time no see: Slocomb and Ashford are seeing a rare classification status this season for the first time in 30 plus years.

In its move to 4A, Slocomb is in its highest classification since being in that class in 1989. The RedTops had been in Class 3A for most of the time since, including the last 18 years, though they also had some years in 2A (2000-03 and 1996-97).

Ashford, meanwhile, had been in Class 4A since 1984, the year the AHSAA expanded from four to six classifications. The Yellow Jackets were in 3A prior to the expansion.

New eras: Two schools – Northside Methodist Academy and Pike Liberal Arts -- open new eras when the season starts.

Northside Methodist, after two years as an AHSA associate member since joining the association in 2020, plays region games and has eligibility for postseason for the first time. The Knights, who are in Class 3A, Region 2, play their first region game on Sept. 2 at Opp after non-region contests with Houston County and Cottonwood.

NMA plays city rivals Providence Christian and Houston Academy in region contests on back-to-back weeks Sept. 30 and Oct. 7. The Knights have played PCS twice, but the game with HA will be the first meeting between the two.

Pike Liberal Arts, meanwhile, plays its first game in the AHSAA after joining the association this past April after three decades in the AISA. The Patriots, who finished play in the AISA as two-time state champions, are not eligible for region play or the state playoffs for two years. PLAS plays its opening game as an AHSAA member on Aug. 19 at Mobile Christian.

Early County drops down: After being the third smallest Class AA program two years ago,Early County in nearby Georgia went down to Class A for the first time since 1977 because of dwindling numbers.

The Bobcats, though, bounced in two different regions during the state’s reclassification process. Originally, the school was in a region with similar nearby schools in the GHSA’s Public Division of Class A, said Early County head coach Joel Harvin.

However, the association then lost more than a dozen private school teams from its Class A Private School Division, forcing a change. The association initially decided to put the remaining private schools into one class with the public schools, but got brushback from public schools. The GHSA eventually went to a big school division and a small division within Class A, calling the big schools Class A, Division-1 and the small schools Class A, Division II.

Early County, according to Harvin, was initially put in the big schools category.

“That left us in a region with Brooks County, Irwin County and Bacon County,” Harvin said. “All three of them are at or are more two hours from us and Bacon County is three-and-a half hours away.”

Because of the extensive travel, especially for the Bobcats’ basketball and baseball teams, Early County officials petitioned to get moved to the small schools division.

“In the GHSA by-laws, it says if your average game is further than 100 miles then you are considered isolated, so we petitioned to drop down and they voted us to drop down because we were considered isolated,” Harvin said.

As a result, Early County is now in Region 1-AA, Division II with four teams within an hour of the Blakely campus, including nearby rivals Seminole County and Miller County, both located less than 30 minutes away.

Jumping into the fire: After donning pads in practice on Monday, Aug. 1, Early County plays a jamboree game just four days later on Friday, Aug. 5 when it hosts Shaw of Columbus.

Two weeks later, the Bobcats open the season and they do so immediately with a region game at Miller County. Early County is the lone team in the Dothan Eagle coverage area that starts the season with a region game.