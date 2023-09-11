After facing ranked region foes in highly-anticipated match-ups last week, Class 7A Wiregrass programs Enterprise and Dothan both play a non-ranked region foe this week.

Enterprise (1-1) travels to Smiths Smith (0-3), while Dothan (2-1, 1-1) hosts Prattville (1-1, 1-0).

Last week, No. 3 ranked Enterprise lost to No. 2 Central-Phenix City 48-7, while No. 5 Dothan fell in double overtime to No. 6 Auburn 28-27.

The two games last week were part of four top 10 games in the state in Class 7A, meaning eight of the top 10 ranked teams played a ranked opponent.

In addition to the area’s two games, No. 1 Thompson defeated No. 4 ranked Vestavia Hills 21-3 in a Region 3 game, while No. 8 Mary G. Montgomery beat No. 9 Foley 28-7 in Region 1 play.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association state poll won’t be released until Wednesday.

Maybe it’s the stadium: Hugh Owen Memorial Stadium in Geneva seems to bring out the scoring when rivals Geneva and Slocomb play each other.

The two teams have scored nearly 300 points (295 to be exact) in its last three meetings on Geneva’s home turf – and have done without an overtime game.

The latest game came Friday. Geneva, after leading 34-8 in the second quarter, held off the charging RedTops for a 46-41 win. That was just two points different than a 2020 meeting when Geneva won 48-41. In 2018, the two combined for 119 points when Slocomb won 63-56 in the highest-scoring game in the 86-game series history of the two programs.

By contrast, the last three games at Slocomb between the two have produced more modest scoring games of 18-13, 14-7 and 28-21.

Bears on the growl: Cottonwood has opened the season with consecutive games of 50 or more points, beating Northside Methodist 52-38 and Abbeville 50-14.

It’s the first back-to-back 50-point games for the Bears since 2010 when a state quarterfinal team did it in three straight games. That team, which scored 553 points overall, posted 63 against Ariton, 53 against Providence Christian and 54 against Wicksburg in consecutive weeks.

The task of a third straight this year will be a tough one as the Bears face Wicksburg this week.

Thursday night football: There is one game scheduled for Thursday night this week involving a Wiregrass team.

Kinston’s game at Georgiana was moved to Thursday because of a shortage in officials in the area.

Florida schedule time: Pike Liberal Arts, in its last year as a non-championship member of the AHSAA, hits the Florida part of its schedule this week when its hosts Port St. Joe.

It’s the first of five games against Florida teams in the next seven weeks for the Troy school. After an off week and a game at Notasulga, the Patriots face four straight Florida teams – Lighthouse of Pensacola, Liberty County, Marianna and Baker – before finishing the regular season against Calhoun.

Top performances

As usual there were plenty of top individual performances from last week, especially at quarterback, including Geneva and Slocomb QBs who combined for 11 touchdowns with seven passing.

Michael Moore, Geneva: Moore was 8-of-14 passing for 160 yards and had touchdown passes of 59 and 37 yards, while also rushing for 48 yards on eight carries with touchdown runs of 11, 1 and 9 yards in the Geneva 46-41 win over Slocomb.

Cade Birge, Slocomb: Birge threw for 288 yards and five touchdowns on 8-of-19 passing and also rushed for 75 yards and a 10-yard touchdown on 12 carries in Slocomb’s 46-41 loss to Geneva.

Browning Anderson, Eufaula: Anderson threw for 291 yards and three TDs off 13-of-17 passing and added 31 yards rushing on five attempts in a 56-14 win over Headland.

Bryson Hughes, G.W. Long: Hughes rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and passed for 155 yards off 10-of-28 passing with a touchdown as the Rebels rolled to a 35-0 Class 2A, Region 2 win over Samson.

Ahmod Billins, Abbeville: Billins accounted for 301 yards, including 268 passing off 20-of-29, and also earned 33 rushing with a touchdown in a 50-14 loss to Cottonwood.

Klete Meadows and Braylon Morris, Cottonwood: Meadows and Morris combined for 343 yards rushing and six touchdowns in the Bears’ 50-14 win over Abbeville. Meadows rushed for 186 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns and Morris had 157 yards rushing on 18 attempts with three touchdowns.

Kingston Tolbert, Geneva: Tolbert rushed for 215 yards with touchdown runs of 37 and 35 yards and finished with 250 all-purpose yards in a 46-41 Geneva win over Slocomb.

Alvin Henderson, Elba: Henderson rushed for 229 yards on just seven carries with five touchdowns on runs of 22, 10, 36, 25 and 69 yards in a 49-14 win over Houston County.

Logan Fowler, Wicksburg: Fowler rushed for 259 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in a Wicksburg 30-14 win over Zion Chapel.

Antron Mitchell, Eufaula: Mitchell caught five passes for 171 yards and one TD in the Tigers’ 56-14 win over Headland.

Dooley Domingos, Slocomb: Domingos had 185 yards in receptions with TD catches of 61 and 79 yards in Slocomb’s 46-41 loss to Geneva.

Chapel Stickler, Providence Christian: Stickler had three receptions for 91 yards with one TD and had two kick returns totaling 93 yards, including one 75 yards for a TD in the Eagles’ 34-14 win over New Brockton.