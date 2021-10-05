PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Kinston on verge of school records

With three games left, the Kinston Bulldogs football team has a chance to make history – perhaps quite a bit.

The Bulldogs, in the third year under head coach Rudy Free, are the surprise team of the Wiregrass with a 5-2 record and sitting in a second-place tie in Class 1A, Region 1 with a 3-1 record.

They have already matched two school marks and have a chance at more in the next few weeks.

The current Bulldogs are only the second team in the school’s football history to have a 5-2 record after seven games. The 1984 team, coached by Ronnie Cottrell, was also 5-2.

Last week’s 35-20 win over Florala was the fourth straight for Kinston, matching the school record. The 2010 team also won four straight.

No Kinston team, though, has been 6-2 or won five straight. The Bulldogs go for those achievements Friday at McKenzie (3-3 overall record, 1-3 in region).

But there is more potential history.

The five overall wins are just one victory away from the school record of six, previously done by six previous Kinston teams, the last in 2014. With three games left, this year’s team has a chance to not only tie, but surpass the record.