PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Kinston on verge of school records

With three games left, the Kinston Bulldogs football team has a chance to make history – perhaps quite a bit.
The Bulldogs, in the third year under head coach Rudy Free, are the surprise team of the Wiregrass with a 5-2 record and sitting in a second-place tie in Class 1A, Region 1 with a 3-1 record.
They have already matched two school marks and have a chance at more in the next few weeks.
The current Bulldogs are only the second team in the school’s football history to have a 5-2 record after seven games. The 1984 team, coached by Ronnie Cottrell, was also 5-2.
Last week’s 35-20 win over Florala was the fourth straight for Kinston, matching the school record. The 2010 team also won four straight.
No Kinston team, though, has been 6-2 or won five straight. The Bulldogs go for those achievements Friday at McKenzie (3-3 overall record, 1-3 in region).
But there is more potential history.
The five overall wins are just one victory away from the school record of six, previously done by six previous Kinston teams, the last in 2014. With three games left, this year’s team has a chance to not only tie, but surpass the record.
At 3-1 in region play, Kinston is within range for a state playoff bid, though work still has to be done. The Bulldogs have not been to the playoffs since 2015.
More importantly, Kinston is trying to earn the No. 2 spot in Class 1A, Region 1 behind No. 1 ranked Brantley. A second-place region spot means a first-round playoff game at home. Kinston has never hosted a playoff game as all 14 previous postseason games were on the road.
After Friday’s game at McKenzie, the Bulldogs host Pleasant Home (1-5, 1-3) and travel to Samson (5-2, 3-1) to finish out region play and the regular season.
Trying to clinch: A couple of Wiregrass teams have a chance at clinching a state playoff berth this week, including Carroll, Wicksburg and Ariton.
Carroll can clinch a second-straight playoff berth in the seven-team Class 5A, Region 2 with a win over Greenville combined with a Charles Henderson loss to Rehobeth.
Wicksburg can clinch a state playoff berth in Class 3A, Region 2 with a win over Opp.
Ariton can clinch a spot in Class 2A, Region 2 with a win over at Zion Chapel.
Thursday football: This week’s action starts on Thursday with a pair of games in the Wiregrass, one in Rehobeth and the other in Clayton.
In Rehobeth, the Rebels host Charles Henderson in a Class 5A, Region 2 game. In Clayton, Barbour County faces Baconton Charter (Ga.), a Class A school in Georgia with a 0-5 record.
Slocomb defense recognized: Slocomb’s defense was recognized as the second top honor in this week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight behind Fyffe’s country-leading 50th straight win.
The RedTop defense tied an ASHAA state record last week, earning eight interceptions during a 35-7 win over New Brockton. Talladega County Central had eight in 1990 against Woodland to previously establish the record.
In last week’s win, Brody Campbell and Jaylen Nobles both earned two interceptions and both returned one for a score for Slocomb. Campbell had a 55-yard interception return for a TD and Nobles returned one of his 72 yards for a TD.
Braylon Miller, Cade Birge, Asael Morin and Caulin Thomas added the other interceptions for Slocomb during the game.
Four Opp standouts: Four players from Opp were recognized in this week’s Prep Spotlight -- quarterback Gray Jennings, wide receiver DaDa Stoudemire and defensive players Nelson Hall and Robbie Gafford.
The four all had standout efforts in the Bobcats’ 41-18 win over Providence Christian.
Jennings was 13-of-22 passing for 275 yards and four touchdowns (11, 90, 5 and 17 yards). Stoudemire caught a 90-yard TD pass and finished with three catches for 159 yards.
Hall totaled 13 tackles and Gafford had 12 in the win.
Eight others in Spotlight: Eight other players were in this week’s Prep Spotlight, including teammates from Wicksburg, Dothan and Eufaula.
Jaylen Murry and Charles Snyder were the Wicksburg honorees, Braxton Hornsby and Ke’aviyon Durry were the Dothan standouts and Jamarian Lewis and Adrian Calloway were the Eufaula stars.
Also in the spotlight were Geneva’s Timothy McReynolds and G.W. Long’s Kobie Stringer.
Wicksburg’s Murry ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and Snyder had 208 yards on eight carries and also scored three TDs as the Panthers downed Daleville 66-22. Snyder also caught a 33-yard touchdown pass.
The Dothan duo were honored on special teams as Hornsby returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown and Durry raced 86 yards for a TD on a kickoff return in the Wolves’ 29-15 win over beat Carroll.
Eufaula’s Lewis earned 364 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 33-0 win over Valley. He rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns (81, 58 and 2 yards) and passed for 152 yards and one TD (24 yards). Calloway led the Eufaula defense with eight tackles, including three for losses and one for a quarterback sack.
Geneva’s McReynolds amassed 280 total yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 34-21 over Straughn. He rushed for 256 yards with three TDs (1, 4 and 34 yards) and caught one pass for 24 yards and a TD. He also had an interception and six tackles on defense in the win.
Long’s Stringer returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown and completed 5-of-7 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns (41 and 19 yards) in the Rebels’ 49-0 win over Zion Chapel.
JV football
Cottonwood defeats HA in double OT: Klete Meadows scored a rushing touchdown and added a 2-point conversion to give Cottonwood a 30-29 double overtime win over Houston Academy on Monday.
After the Raiders scored and kicked an extra point to go up 29-22 to start the second overtime, Meadows scored on the Bears’ third play of their series on a 2-yard run. He then ran in the game-winning two-point conversion on the following snap.
Ethan Simmons had two rushing touchdowns and Meadows and Braylon Morris both had one rushing touchdown for Cottonwood.
King Campbell recovered a fumble and Morris had an interception on defense for the Bears.
Wicksburg 30, Geneva County 18: Reggie Peoples rushed for 132 yards and Gabe Glover 64 yards and both scored two touchdowns to pace Wicksburg’s 30-18 win over Geneva County.
Defensively, Aiden Rice had five tackles and Evan Garst and Aiden Steinmetz had four tackles each. Rice and Grayson Gray both had an interception.
Dothan 9th grade 20, Prattville 7: Kyler Cullen threw two touchdowns and Zach Walker rushed for one for the Dothan 9th grade team in a 20-7 win over Prattville.
Cullen threw a 40-yard TD pass to JD Palm and a 55-yard screen pass score to Walker. The other TD was a Walker 5-yard run. Ty Vickers ran in a two-point conversion.
Defensively, Xavier Kirkland had two quarterback sacks and Zeke Scott and Walker one each. Jamal Rowell and Louis Snell had tackles for losses and Tavarion Knight had an interception.
Opp 13, New Brockton 12 (OT): AC Hightower scored the game-tying touchdown in overtime and Landon Langley kicked the extra point to give Opp a win over New Brockton.
Cam James returned an interception 61 yards for Opp’s first touchdown in the game.
Talan Wicker threw for 81 yards off 5-of-10 with an interception for Opp (5-3). Alan Jones caught two passes for 51 yards and DJ Hines had one catch for 48 yards.
Defensively, Langley had six tackles and Javion Stoudemire had six tackles. Alan Jones and Josh Smith both had three tackles with Jones earning an 11-yard QB sack.