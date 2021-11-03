Prep Football Notebook: Kinston receives first state ranking in program history

Add another historical feat for the 2021 Kinston Bulldogs.
Already owners of a school-record seven wins and about to play their first home playoff game in the program’s history on Friday, the Bulldogs earned their first state ranking when the Alabama Sports Writers Association state poll was released Wednesday morning.
Kinston entered the Class 1A rankings as the No. 10 team, edging out Loachapoka by three points for the last spot. No previous Bulldog team in the 50-year history of the program has been ranked before.
The Bulldogs host Central of Hayneville on Friday night in a Class 1A state playoff opener. The winner will experience a new feeling with a victory. Kinston is 1-13 all-time in the state playoffs with the lone win coming 32 years ago (1987) on the road at Conecuh County, while Central Hayneville has lost all four of its playoff games in its history.
Ranked teams: Six Dothan Eagle coverage teams enter the postseason ranked in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
The six are Opp at No. 8 in Class 3A, Elba at No. 3, Ariton at No. 6 and G.W. Long at No. 8 in Class 2A, Kinston in 1A and Pike Liberal Arts at No. 3 in AISA.
Enterprise, in Class 7A, and Slocomb, in Class 3A, both received votes, but neither made the top 10.
Top 10 battle: There are four games in the state of Alabama involving two top 10 state ranked teams this week and one includes a Wiregrass team.
That area team is G.W. Long, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A. The Rebels (8-1) play No. 9 B.B. Comer (8-2) in a game set for Thursday night in Sylacauga.
The other ranked battles are Class 7A games of No. 9 Prattville at No. 7 Theodore and No. 10 Baker at No. 4 Auburn plus Class 4A No. 10 Anniston at No. 8 St. James. The Anniston-St. James game was created when Anniston had to forfeit a region game that resulted in the Bulldogs dropping from first to fourth in the region.
Facing No. 1: Two Wiregrass teams have the tough task of facing a No. 1 ranked team on Friday.
Those two teams are Houston Academy in Class 3A and Geneva County in 2A. HA (6-4) has to play at No. 1 Montgomery Catholic (10-0), while Geneva County (5-5) has to face No. 1 Lanett (8-2).
Playing ranked teams: In addition to Houston Academy, Geneva County and G.W. Long, six other area teams face a state ranked team this week – all on the road.
Enterprise plays No. 6 Fairhope in Class 7A, Eufaula meets No. 7 Hueytown in Class 6A, while Carroll faces No. 8 Central-Clay in Class 5A and Geneva meets No. 7 Handley in 4A. In Class 3A, Wicksburg plays No. 9 Trinity and in AISA, Lakeside faces No. 7 Jackson Academy.
Rematch from last year: One playoff game this week features a rematch of last year as Lakeside School travels to Jackson Academy for the second straight season. The Chiefs fell to the Eagles last year 54-14.
It is the third playoff meeting between the two in the last six years. In 2016, Lakeside won a triple-overtime thriller, 42-35. A year later, the Chiefs won in overtime again, this time 35-34.
Overall, the two teams have met seven times with Jackson Academy leading 4-3.
Early County dropping down: The Georgia High School Association released its classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years on Tuesday and the Early County Bobcats are dropping down from Class AA to Class A.
Early County’s average enrollment of 559 (grades 9-12) from three weeks ago pushed the Bobcats below the cut for Class AA into Class A. ECHS is the sixth highest Class A school.
Seminole County, with an average of 423, remained in Class A.
Following an appeals process later this week, the GHSA will release region alignments following any changes after the appeals.