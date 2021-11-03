Prep Football Notebook: Kinston receives first state ranking in program history

Add another historical feat for the 2021 Kinston Bulldogs.

Already owners of a school-record seven wins and about to play their first home playoff game in the program’s history on Friday, the Bulldogs earned their first state ranking when the Alabama Sports Writers Association state poll was released Wednesday morning.

Kinston entered the Class 1A rankings as the No. 10 team, edging out Loachapoka by three points for the last spot. No previous Bulldog team in the 50-year history of the program has been ranked before.

The Bulldogs host Central of Hayneville on Friday night in a Class 1A state playoff opener. The winner will experience a new feeling with a victory. Kinston is 1-13 all-time in the state playoffs with the lone win coming 32 years ago (1987) on the road at Conecuh County, while Central Hayneville has lost all four of its playoff games in its history.

Ranked teams: Six Dothan Eagle coverage teams enter the postseason ranked in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.

The six are Opp at No. 8 in Class 3A, Elba at No. 3, Ariton at No. 6 and G.W. Long at No. 8 in Class 2A, Kinston in 1A and Pike Liberal Arts at No. 3 in AISA.