Prep Football Notebook: Light prep schedule this week

It is a light schedule of football in the Dothan Eagle coverage area this week as some teams have already finished their season, while some others are resting up before next week’s state playoffs.

Just half of the Eagle’s high school football coverage teams (18 of 36) are in action this week, a final non-region week of competition. Only 14 games are on the docket.

Ten of the teams not playing this week finished their season last week, while eight others have an off week before starting the postseason.

Thursday football: This week’s action starts on Thursday with three games, including one at Ashford’s W.H. Brown Field. The Yellow Jackets (0-9) host Northside Methodist Academy (2-7) in what will be the regular-season finale for both teams.

In one of the premier games of the week, rivals Slocomb (6-3) and Geneva County (5-4), both state playoff bound, meet at Hartford’s Dixie Howell Stadium at J.D. Chesteen Field in a Thursday night battle.

The other Thursday game is an AISA contest between Lakeside School (3-5) and Springwood School (1-8) at Lakeside’s Reeves Field in Eufaula.