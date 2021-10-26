Prep Football Notebook: Light prep schedule this week

It is a light schedule of football in the Dothan Eagle coverage area this week as some teams have already finished their season, while some others are resting up before next week’s state playoffs.
Just half of the Eagle’s high school football coverage teams (18 of 36) are in action this week, a final non-region week of competition. Only 14 games are on the docket.
Ten of the teams not playing this week finished their season last week, while eight others have an off week before starting the postseason.
Thursday football: This week’s action starts on Thursday with three games, including one at Ashford’s W.H. Brown Field. The Yellow Jackets (0-9) host Northside Methodist Academy (2-7) in what will be the regular-season finale for both teams.
In one of the premier games of the week, rivals Slocomb (6-3) and Geneva County (5-4), both state playoff bound, meet at Hartford’s Dixie Howell Stadium at J.D. Chesteen Field in a Thursday night battle.
The other Thursday game is an AISA contest between Lakeside School (3-5) and Springwood School (1-8) at Lakeside’s Reeves Field in Eufaula.
Friday action: Eleven games are on tap on Friday with only seven of those AHSAA games. Two games are AISA contests and two others are games in nearby Georgia.
Only four games are in the heart of the Wiregrass – with two in the city of Dothan. The Dothan Wolves (3-6) conclude the season with a match-up against playoff-bound McGill-Toolen (6-3) at Rip Hewes Stadium, while 3A playoff team Houston Academy (6-3) and 2A playoff team G.W. Long (7-1) meet at Northcutt Field.
The other games in the main Wiregrass area features Abbeville (1-7) hosting Pike County (0-8) in the AHSAA and Pike Liberal Arts (8-1) hosting Monroe Academy (3-6) in AISA play.
Just outside the area, Class 5A Charles Henderson (2-7) travels to 1A No. 1 ranked Brantley (8-0), Providence Christian (3-6) visits Florala (3-6) and Zion Chapel (0-9) journeys to Pleasant Home (1-8).
Carroll (4-5) plays at Tallassee (6-2) in AHSAA play and Abbeville Christian (2-7) travels to Macon-East (6-4) in AISA action, while the area’s two Georgia teams are both on the road for region games – Early County at Worth County and Seminole County at Pelham.
Completed seasons: Ten teams completed their seasons last week after failing to make the state playoffs.
Those teams are Eufaula in Class 6A, Headland and Rehobeth in Class 5A, Dale County in Class 4A, Daleville, New Brockton and Goshen in Class 3A, Cottonwood and Houston County in 2A and Barbour County in 1A.
Three of those teams finished with a .500 record (5-5) – Eufaula, Cottonwood and Houston County, while the other seven all had losing records.
Resting up: Eight area teams are resting up this week as they prepare for next week’s opening round of the state playoffs.
Those teams are Enterprise in Class 7A, Geneva in Class 4A, Opp and Wicksburg in Class 3A, Ariton and Elba in Class 2A and Kinston and Samson in 1A.
New playoff foe: Following play last Friday, it appeared the Geneva Panthers were traveling to Anniston for a first-round state playoff game next week. The Panthers’ opponent, though, changed Monday after the AHSAA announced Anniston had to forfeit two games, including one region game, because of an ineligible player. The region forfeit pushed Anniston from its No. 1 position to No. 4 after tiebreakers.
Geneva now has to travel to Handley for the playoff game.
Moving on up: Geneva County standout running back Emmanuel Henderson continues to move up the AHSAA career rushing leaderboard following his 223-yard performance last week against Zion Chapel.
The senior Alabama verbal commitment moved into 13th on the AHSAA all-time career rushing list, sliding his total to 6,480 yards. Last week, he moved past Marion County’s Perry Reed (1981-85, 6,325) and Gordo’s Derrick Knox (1979-82, 6,347).
Next up is former LSU running back Robert Davis of Homewood, who had 6,542 yards from 1988-91.
Henderson, who has rushed for 200-plus yards in five straight games, became Geneva County’s all-time leading rusher in a Sept. 24 game against Geneva, surpassing Andre Golson (1997-2000), who had 5,632.
Moving on up, part II: Enterprise junior standout Mykel Johnson has moved within 81 yards of second place in Wildcat career rushing following his 120-yard performance against Auburn.
Johnson, who has 1,065 yards this season, now has 2,821 career yards, just slightly behind Willie Curry (2010-12), who amassed 2,902 yards, according to a Feb. 15, 2012 Southeast Sun story and to EHS historian Ricky Adams. Curry signed a football scholarship with Air Force during his senior season at EHS.
Johnson has an opportunity to move ahead of Curry next week during the Wildcats state playoff game at Fairhope.
Johnson, who has another year left, has a shot at the all-time record holder, Steven Kelley, needing just 1,031 to surpass Kelley. Kelley had 3,851 career rushing yards from 1992-94, according to info from Adams plus bio information from the University of Tennessee 1994 Media Guide and articles from the Knoxville News-Sentinel and Big Orange Recruiting in 1995.
Kelley, who had three 1,000-yard seasons at Enterprise (1,075, 1,325 and 1,451) signed with Tennessee out of Enterprise before transferring to Troy two years later.