Prep Football Notebook: Pike County finally gets chance to play

The high school football season in Alabama enters its fourth week Friday night – and the Pike County Bulldogs finally hit the field.
The Bulldogs had a scheduled jamboree on Aug. 21 and a scheduled season opener at Hillcrest of Evergreen on Aug. 28 canceled when the Pike County School Board elected to have its high schools play only region games to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Last week, the Bulldogs’ opening region opponent, Beulah, had to quarantine because of COVID, forcing that game off the slate.
Now 21 days after the start of the season, Pike County is scheduled to finally play as it hosts Dadeville in a region game at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs are officially 1-1 on the season, having had to forfeit to Hillcrest and receiving a forfeit from Beulah.
Enterprise travels to Mobile: Initially set for Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise is now hitting the road this Friday to face Davidson of Mobile in a game set to be played at Baker High School.
The change came about when Davidson said it couldn’t travel. Enterprise, in turn, agreed to travel to Mobile.
Enterprise Athletic Director Trent Trawick said the schools had a two-year deal with Davidson coming to Enterprise both years, but the schools have now made it a home-and-home series.
New Brockton still at Bates: Construction at New Brockton’s Gamecock Stadium continues, forcing the Gamecocks to play their home games at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.
New Brockton, which had to quarantine the first two weeks because of COVID-19 and was on the road this past Friday, will have its first “home” game at Bates this Friday against Daleville.
Head coach Zack Holmes said New Brockton’s scheduled home game in two weeks on Sept. 25 against W.S. Neal will also likely be at Bates and possibly the Oct. 2 game against Slocomb.
The final two home games on Oct. 23 and 30 against Houston Academy and Cottonwood could be back at Gamecock Stadium.
Dale County back home: After having its first scheduled home game moved to a road game, Dale County is set to play at home in Warrior Stadium Friday night against Geneva.
The Warriors were scheduled to play Daleville at home two weeks ago, but installation of new light fixtures had not been completed, forcing the game to be moved to Daleville.
The light fixtures are now up and ready in Midland City.
Only five unbeaten left: The season is only 30 percent toward the end of a full season, but only five teams out of 33 in the Dothan Eagle coverage area in Alabama are left unscathed in the loss column.
The five are Enterprise in Class 7A, Abbeville, Geneva County and G.W. Long in Class 2A and Pike Liberal Arts in AISA. All, except G.W. Long, are 2-0. G.W. Long is 1-0.
Three of those five are in the same region (Abbeville, Geneva County and G.W. Long), meaning two are assured of losing. As a result, the maximum of potential unbeatens after regular season-play is just three.
Early County in Georgia is unbeaten at 1-0.
Odd Seminole County schedule: After opening the season at home last week in Georgia’s first week of play, Seminole County is off this Friday – the first of three open weeks in the first six weeks – and doesn’t return home for eight weeks.
The Indians return to action next week at Brookwood and play at Turner County the following week before another off week on Oct. 2. They play at Baconton Charter on Oct. 9 and have an off week on Oct. 16 before traveling to Randolph-Clay.
Finally on Oct. 30 – eight weeks after its first home game – Seminole County is back in Donalsonville against Mitchell County. The Indians play three of the final games at home.
Offense in Prep Spotlight: Slocomb’s Rayshawn Miller and Jaylen Nobles along with G.W. Long’s Kobie Stringer, Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson, Enterprise’s Quentin Hayes and Opp’s Hal Smithart were highlighted on offense in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight.
Slocomb’s Miller and Nobles both rushed for more than 200 yards and combined for 516 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns in the RedTops’ 63-20 win over Northside Methodist. Miller earned 251 yards and three TDs (1, 39 and 19 yards) on 17 carries. Nobles earned 209 and four scores (8, 44, 1 and 40 yards) on 12 carries and added a 56-yard touchdown reception. Overall, Nobles had 265 all-purpose yards and Miller 251. Nobles also had four tackles and a caused fumble on defense.
Long’s Stringer rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Whitehead in a 41-34 win over Elba. Stringer’s last TD, a 40-yarder with two minutes to go, extended a one-point lead to 41-34 and Dalton Caraway secured the victory with an interception at the 15-yard line in the final minute. Stringer also had nine tackles on defense.
Geneva County’s Henderson rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries in the Bulldogs’ 39-12 win over Cottonwood. Henderson’s TD runs covered 60, 30, 6 and 7 yards.
Hayes, Enterprise’s quarterback, was a perfect 8-for-8 passing with three touchdowns and 139 yards, while also rushing for 82 yards on 13 carries and a fourth score in Enterprise’s 42-13 win over Dothan.
Opp’s Smithart finished 17-of-24 passing for 218 yards and TD as the Bobcats beat New Brockton 43-16.
Defense in Prep Spotlight: Local defensive honorees in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight were Wicksburg’s LaPatrick Murry, Enterprise’s duo of Tanner Rogers and L.Z. Leonard, Rehobeth’s trio of Jeremy Dortch, Dustin Roberts and Jacob Clark and Opp’s Cole Jennings.
Wicksburg’s Murry intercepted two passes, both leading to Panther touchdown drives, and also earned five tackles in a 28-14 win over Providence Christian.
Enterprise’s Rogers had eight tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and three quarterback hurries in the Wildcats’ 42-13 win over Dothan. Teammate Leonard had six tackles with a quarterback sack and one QB hurry as the Wildcats limited Dothan’s running game to 39 yards rushing. Leonard’s QB hurry in the fourth quarter resulted in Jaylon Webster’s 52-yard interception return for TD that broke the game open.
Rehobeth’s Dortch had 11 tackles and teammates Roberts and Clark had 10 stops each in the Rebels’ 38-22 loss to Andalusia.
Opp’s Jennings totaled 10 tackles, including two quarterback sacks, in the Bobcats’ 43-16 win over New Brockton.
Special teams in Spotlight: Dale County’s Tra Marshall and Derrion Crossley were in the special teams part of the AHSAA Prep Spotlight. Marshall returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and Crossley sped 89 yards on a kickoff return for a TD in the Warriors’ 53-14 win over Ashford. Marshall also caught a 24-yard TD pass and Crossley also scored on a 4-yard run.
