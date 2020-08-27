Prep Football Notebook: Plenty of firsts for Northside Methodist in AHSAA opener

From Kennard Miller’s 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game to the final play, there were plenty of firsts last Friday for Northside Methodist in its initial contest in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
The Knights, who were playing Houston County in Columbia, were in their first game in the AHSAA after joining the association in January. The program had been in the Alabama Independent Schools Association since 2014 and was a member of the Alabama Christian Education Association prior to that.
Below is a list of some of the AHSAA firsts for NMA from last week’s game:
First play: Northside Methodist won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. Miller, a senior, sprinted 85 yards for a touchdown down the left sideline (Houston County sideline).
First score: Miller’s 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown goes down as the Knights’ first score of its AHSAA history. It came just 13 seconds into the game.
First extra-point kick: Freshman Carter Fitzpatrick converted the first extra-point kick try, doing so after Miller’s touchdown. The kick made it 7-0 NMA.
First tackles: Junior Ira Tharp recorded the first tackle, doing so on Houston County’s kickoff return following the NMA touchdown. Freshman Noah Davis had the first tackle on a play from the line of scrimmage.
First fumble recovery/turnover: The Knights earned their first defensive turnover five plays into Houston County’s first series. Junior Carter Stevens recovered a Lion fumble at the NMA 15-yard l;ine at the back end of a long Houston County run with 9:56 to go in the first quarter.
First offensive play: After Stevens’ fumble recovery, the Knights’ first offensive play in the AHSAA went to senior running back Tyler Small, who rushed to the 24, but a holding call at the line of scrimmage brought back the play to the 8-yard line. It was the Knights’ second penalty as they had an offside penalty on Houston County’s first series.
First positive-yardage play: On the following play after the Small rush/holding call, junior quarterback Cason Eubanks took a low snap and scrambled 16 yards to the 24 for the first play of positive yardage.
First first down: Two plays after Eubanks’ 16-yard run – and fourth in the AHSAA history – the Knights earned their first first down when Eubanks, off another bad snap, scrambled to his left for 4 yards and a first down to the 27.
First rushing touchdown: One play after Eubanks earned the first down, Miller, lining up as a wide receiver to the left, took a pitch to the right 73 yards for a touchdown, making it 14-0 with 8:30 to go in the first period.
First pass play: On the third play of Northside Methodist’s next series, Eubanks attempted the first pass on 2nd-and-3 at the Houston County 20, which was an incompletion.
First pass completion/reception: Two plays after the incompletion, including a 3-yard loss, the Knights completed their first pass as Miller caught a 9-yard pass from Eubanks at the Houston County 24.
First touchdown pass: Two plays after the Eubanks-Miller completion, the Knights had their first touchdown pass as Eubanks rolled right, avoided a defender, and fired to an open Miller, who kept his feet in bounds on the sideline in catching a 25-yard TD pass with 4:50 to go in the opening quarter.
First interception: The first interception for NMA’s defense came late in the third quarter from Luke Andrews, who took the pick at the NMA 48 to the Houston County 26.
First defensive score: With under two minutes to go, Northside Methodist’s Stevens picked up a Houston County lateral and raced 71 yards for a fumble return for a touchdown. The score came with 1:54 left in the game.
First game decision/win: The record book will show Northside Methodist’s first game as a 42-21 victory over Houston County at L.F. Tillery Field in Columbia.
Other Notes
Vickery returns to Ariton: When Ariton and Flomaton agreed to play this week, it meant a return to Ariton’s campus for Flomaton head coach Doug Vickery Jr. The Hurricanes coach was head coach of the Dale County program in 1995. The program went 1-8. Vickery also served as an assistant coach at nearby Goshen from 1991-93.
The game is the first ever between Ariton and Flomaton.
Top 10 showdown: This week’s prep schedule features a battle of state-ranked teams at Eufaula’s Tiger Stadium. The host Tigers, ranked No. 7 in Class 6A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, welcome in Class 7A No. 4 Central-Phenix City, coached by former Auburn standout Patrick Nix, father of current Auburn QB Bo Nix.
The Elba-Opp game almost made it two top 10 showdowns. The Tigers, fresh off a 50-0 win over Daleville, moved into the 2A rankings at No. 10, while Opp, following a 67-14 win over Geneva, was two spots off the top 10 in 3A. Elba and Opp met at Opp’s Channell-Lee Stadium.
Eufaula to play next Thursday: Following Friday’s showdown with Central-Phenix City, Eufaula will have a quick turnaround, playing next Thursday following a schedule change two weeks ago. The Tigers will play in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl against R.E. Lee.
AHSAA Prep Spotlight: Northside Methodist’s win and opening kickoff return by Miller were one of the top highlights for the week chosen by the AHSAA in the AHSAA Football Spotlight.
Eleven area players were also honored in the Spotlight, including Northside Methodist’s Stevens and Noah Davis. Stevens recovered three fumbles, returning the last one 71 yards for a touchdown, while Davis recorded a team-high 12 tackles in the 42-21 win over Houston County.
Three quarterbacks were honored – Eufaula’s Hess Horne, Opp’s Michael Smithart and Ariton’s Ian Senn.
Horne completed 21-of-32 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 50-7 rout of Carroll. Smithart completed 17-of-21 passes for 323 yards and six touchdowns – with 313 yards and all six touchdowns coming in the first half – in the Bobcats’ 67-14 win over Geneva. Senn was 20-of-27 passing for 294 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the Purple Cats’ 25-13 win over Dale County.
Rehobeth’s Spencer Caldwell was honored for work on the offensive and defensive line. On offense, he earned six pancake blocks, including key ones on goal-line situations, and graded 82 percent. On defense, he had four tackles and a force fumble, helping the Rebels to an 18-0 win over Providence Christian.
Rehobeth defensive teammates Dustin Roberts and Jamal Maloney were also in the Spotlight. Roberts had 13 tackles and Maloney nine in the win over PCS.
Also honored for defensive play in the Spotlight were Elba’s Chrystile Caldwell, Ariton’s Jackson Blair and Eufaula’s Tremon Henry.
Caldwell was in on 14 tackles, including three for losses, in the Tigers’ 50-0 win over Daleville. Ariton’s Baker had 12 tackles in the 25-13 win over Dale County. Eufaula’s Henry had seven tackles, including four for losses, in the Tigers’ 50-7 win over Carroll.
