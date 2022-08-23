PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Region games begin for some ASHAA area teams

For some Dothan Eagle high school football coverage teams, this week is the beginning of region play. For some, it is a season opening week and for others, it’s another week of non-region play.

The second week of the high school football season has a bit of everything on the schedule.

Twelve local Alabama High School Athletic Association teams begin region play after they were bunched into a nine-team region this year by the AHSAA compared to the traditional eight-team region. There are three nine-team regions in the Wiregrass – Class 7A, Region 2, Class 3A, Region 2 and Class 1A, Region 2.

Area teams who are playing opening region games this week include Dothan and Enterprise in Class 7A and Ashford, Daleville, Houston Academy, New Brockton, Opp, Pike County and Providence Christian in Class 3A and Elba, Kinston and Houston County in 1A.

Starting up: For eight area teams, the season opener arrives this week. All eight either played a jamboree or were off last week.

The eight with season openers are Eufaula, Rehobeth, Pike County, Slocomb, Cottonwood, Geneva County and Zion Chapel.

Non-region games: Area teams in Class 5A, Region 2, Class 4A, Region 2 and both Class 2A, Region 2 and Region 3 have another non-region week.

Those AHSAA area teams that have non-region games for the second straight week are Carroll, Headland, Dale County, Geneva, Ariton, Goshen and Barbour County.

Off this week: After playing a season opener, Samson gets to enjoy an early off week. The Tigers, who lost last week to Kinston 34-12, return to action next week at G.W. Long.

Thursday night lights: For the second straight week to start the season, Northside Methodist has a Thursday night game, but this time the Knights are on the road as they visit Cottonwood.

Interesting, it’s the fifth straight Thursday game back to last year for Northside Methodist – the last four against teams from Houston County with three of those on the road. They finished last season with consecutive Thursday games against Daleville at Rip Hewes Stadium (won 48-6) before traveling to Rehobeth (Lost 32-8) and Ashford (won 12-8). They opened this season last Thursday by beating Houston County 42-20 at Rip Hewes.

The Dothan private school has to share city stadiums with Dothan and Houston Academy and thus has to play on Thursday several times a year. This is the second of four scheduled Thursday games for NMA, which has two more in October.

Since their initial football season in 2015, Northside Methodist is 6-10 in Thursday night games, including 2-3 last year and 0-4 in 2020.

Battle of state ranked teams: Two games involving Wiregrass teams this week feature a battle of state ranked clubs, including one at Enterprise’s Wildcat Stadium of a state playoff rematch from last year.

In Enterprise, the host Wildcats (1-0), ranked No. 7 in the state welcomes in No. 2 ranked Auburn (1-0) for a Class 7A, Region 2 contest. A year ago, the teams meet in the second round of the state playoffs with Auburn winning 56-21.

The other top 10 battle pits Ariton at Highland Home, two Class 2A ranked teams. Ariton (1-0) is ranked No. 4, while Highland Home (1-0) is No. 5. The Flying Squadron reached the state semifinals last season.

Facing a ranked foe: In addition to Enterprise and Ariton, five other area teams face a ranked team this week – Slocomb, New Brockton, Houston County, Kinston and Lakeside School.

Houston County has one of the tougher tasks, facing Class 1A top-ranked Brantley. Fellow 1A, Region 2 member Kinston meets No. 5 Elba, while Slocomb plays Class 2A No.7 G.W. Long and New Brockton faces 3A, No. 8 Opp. In AISA action, Lakeside plays No. 4 Macon-East.

Opening-night wins: Kinston, Seminole County (Ga.), Headland and Goshen tasted an opening-night win last week for the first time in several years.

Kinston and Seminole County won openers for the first time since 2017, while Headland and Goshen both captured a first opening game win since 2019. Kinston beat Samson 34-12, Seminole County defeated Kendrick 28-12, Headland beat Geneva 38-26 and Goshen defeated Daleville 38-19 for the opening wins last week.

ACA rolls in second half: After a scoreless first half, Abbeville Christian pulled away to a 21-0 season-opening win at Coosa Valley Academy on Friday.

Cal Knighton and Connor Hutto connected on a 55-yard scoring pass, Javion Turner scored on a 2-yard run and Justin Murphy completed a 25-yard TD pass to Cole Goodson. Goodson converted all three extra-point kicks.

Murphy led ACA’s offense with 99 yards rushing, while Knighton threw for 67 yards with Hutto catching three passes for 93 yards as ACA used two QBs. Defensively, John David Meadows and Rylan Wilson had a fumble recovery each.

Seminole County wins: Devin Gale rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns, Kamauri Johnson 90 yards with one TD and Lavarius Hutchens for 71 and a score to lead Seminole County to a 28-12 win over Kendrick Friday in Columbus, Ga.

Defensively, Ry’Shawn Brown was in 13 tackles, including six solos and two quarterback sacks and one tackle for a loss. Hilton Newsome added eight tackles with one for a loss.

Players honored by AHSAA: Three players from Abbeville and two each from Ariton and Houston Academy were honored in first AHSAA Prep Spotlight of the season for play last week.

The three Abbeville honorees were Wauntavious Conley, Ku’Juan Kinsey and Zander Peterman. In last week’s 26-0 win over Beulah, Conley rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and had eight tackles and a fumble recovery, while Kinsey was in on 16 tackles and recovered two fumbles and Peterman had 13 tackles, including two quarterback sacks and a tackle for loss.

Ariton’s Ian Senn and Jordan Smith combined for 610 yards and eight touchdowns in the Purple Cats’ 60-28 win over Dale County. Senn was 15-of-23 passing for 295 yards and five touchdowns and added 33 yards rushing, while Smith rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and had 41 yards in receptions.

Houston Academy’s Kadyn Mitchell threw for 164 yards off 10-of-14 passing with two scores and rushed for 78 yards on just four carries, while teammate Will Wells caught seven passes for 135 yards and two TDs in the Raiders’ 28-0 win over Wicksburg.

Headland’s Jaxon Williams and Elba’s Alvin Henderson were the other area Prep Spotlight honorees. Williams amassed 186 rushing yards and three touchdowns and was also 8-of-10 passing for 29 yards in the Rams’ 38-26 win over Geneva. Henderson rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in the Tigers’ 40-8 win over New Brockton.