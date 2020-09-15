Prep football notebook: Rehobeth among three local teams having to cancel Friday night game

COVID-19 continues to play havoc with the local high school football schedule.

Though one team returns to action this week after a COVID positive test, two other Wiregrass programs have to sit out this week, while a third area team had its game canceled because of an opponent opting out.

The latest news came Tuesday when Rehobeth canceled its game at Pike Road, according to head coach Pate Harrison. Since it is a Class 5A, Region 2 game, Rehobeth will have to forfeit, dropping the Rebels to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in region play.

Meanwhile, Early County in nearby Georgia announced Monday it would not play the next two weeks after playing last week against Pelham, which ended up having a player with an eventual COVID-19 positive test compete against the Bobcats.

Early County was scheduled to play Mitchell County and Enterprise the next two weeks. Head coach Joel Harvin said the GHSA doesn’t require a team to forfeit non-region games because of COVID.

“It was out of our hands,” Harvin said Monday night of the situation. “It was another player from another team that tested positive and had a fever Saturday after playing the game.