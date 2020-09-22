Prep football notebook: Season hits halfway mark

The high school football season in Alabama has hit the halfway point during its 11-week season journey of fighting through COVID-19 issues.
Five weeks of competition have been put in the history books with Week 6 action on the horizon in a couple of days.
Four area football teams in the season’s first half were affected directly by the COVID and another indirectly affected. Two others had a preseason decision affect play.
The four teams directly affected have been Dothan, New Brockton, Northside Methodist and Rehobeth, who all have had a player test positive and were forced to sit out for a while.
Dothan and New Brockton were the first ones right as the season started. The Wolves had to miss two weeks, including one forfeited game to Park Crossing. New Brockton also missed the first two weeks, but didn’t have to forfeit any games because of mutual agreement with an opponent and rescheduling the other game.
Northside Methodist had a positive test on Sept. 7 and had to forfeit its game with Wicksburg that week.
Rehobeth has been the latest program, having a positive on Sept. 14 and missing last week’s game and this week’s game. Last week’s game was a forfeit to Pike Road. This week’s game with Wicksburg has been rescheduled for Oct. 30.
One team, Early County in Georgia, has had to quarantine because of an opponent's positive test. The Bobcats faced Pelham on Sept. 11 and the Hornets had a positive the following day, forcing Early County to the sidelines. They had games with Mitchell County and Enterprise canceled. The GHSA is calling non-region games not played as no contest, meaning no forfeits.
Two other Wiregrass teams, Goshen and Pike County, lost non-region games in the first half of the season because of a Pike School System decision to play region games only. As a result, both programs had to forfeit an early-season non-region game – Goshen to Holtville and Pike County to Hillcrest of Evergreen.
Both teams will not play this week with Goshen having to forfeit to Luverne, while Pike County lost a game against Carroll. However, Carroll picked up Enterprise, eliminating the forfeit for Pike County.
Four unbeaten left: Only four Dothan Eagle coverage teams remain undefeated through the season’s first half.
The four are Geneva County (4-0), G.W. Long (3-0), Pike Liberal Arts (4-0) and Early County (2-0).
Geneva County will get its unbeaten mark put to the test in the few weeks with games against Geneva (Sept. 25), Elba (Oct. 2) and G.W. Long (Oct. 12).
Long’s next major test comes against Geneva County. The Rebels face three winless teams before those games.
No. 4 Pike Liberal Arts faces No. 2 Chambers this week in its next test.
Early County, which is off this week, has its next big test at Thomasville on Oct. 2.
Six winless: Seven Dothan Eagle coverage teams are still winless heading into week 6 – Charles Henderson (0-3), Ashford (0-4), Daleville (0-5), Goshen (0-4), Cottonwood (0-4), Zion Chapel (0-4) and Seminole County (0-2).
Of the six, only two play each other – Cottonwood and Zion Chapel on Oct. 16 at Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium.
Top four showdown: This week’s local schedule is highlighted by a top-four state showdown in the Alabama Independent Schools Association.
Pike Liberal Arts, ranked No. 4, travels to No. 2 Chambers Academy in a non-region game.
Cotton Bowl … sort of: Northside Methodist is playing its Cotton Bowl schedule in the next two weeks. The Knights play at Cottonwood this Friday night then jump the Alabama-Florida line next week to play at Cottondale.
At the same time, the Knights’ JV team played Cottonwood this past Monday and plays the Bears again next Monday.
Series routs: G.W. Long and Ariton have been two of the stronger programs in recent years in the Wiregrass and both were expected to be strong again this year. So last week’s 52-6 rout by Long over Ariton was considered a surprise.
But judging by the recent series history between the two, maybe it shouldn’t have been.
While the 46-point margin was the largest between the two since 2015, it was actually the seventh game in the last eight with a margin of 36 or more points. Only last year’s 29-20 Ariton was below that level.
Ariton won 42-0 and 47-7 in 2018 and 2017 and Long won 43-7, 48-0, 72-6 and 54-0 the previous four years.
Three QBs in Prep Spotlight: Three Dothan Eagle coverage quarterbacks earned recognition in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight this week – Eufaula’s Hess Horne, Geneva’s Damion Kemmerlin and Abbeville’s Martavious Glanton.
Horne completed 17-of-27 for 281 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 33-7 Tigers win over Park Crossing. His TD passes covered 58, 22, 4, 24 and 39 yards. He also scored on a two-point conversion pass in the win.
Kemmerlin completed 11-of-14 passing for 277 yards with TD tosses of 76, 70 and 4 yards and also had 37 yards rushing for 314 total yards in the Panthers’ 41-8 win over Ashford.
Glanton accounted for 244 yards rushing and passing and had one TD in the Yellow Jackets’ 42-30 loss to Geneva County. He passed for 144 yards and a TD and rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries.
Three running backs earn accolades: Three running backs – Kinston’s Addison Hudson, Slocomb’s Jaylen Nobles and Carroll’s Brandon Robinson – were honored in this week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight.
Hudson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-26 loss to Georgiana. Hudson had TD runs of 3, 5, 5 and 17 yards.
Nobles accounted for 241 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in a 48-0 win over Houston Academy. He rushed for 194 yards and three TDs (35. 59, 7) and caught three passes for 47 yards, including TD receptions of 30 and 7 yards.
Robinson led the Eagles with 155 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 24 carries and added two kick returns for 50 yards and two pass receptions for 14 yards in a 46-20 win over Headland.
Four honored at WR: Four local players were honored in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight under receiving – Eufaula’s Rodarius Thomas, Geneva’s Timothy McReynolds, Enterprise’s Josh McCray and Opp’s Peyton Ellis.
Thomas caught seven passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-7 win over Park Crossing. His TDs covered 58, 22 and 39 yards.
McReynolds caught four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns and added 85 yards on 11 carries in the Panthers’ 41-8 win over Ashford.
McCray caught five passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns covering 64 and 29 yards and rushed 16 times for 79 yards and two more scores in the Wildcats’ 45-28 loss to Central-Phenix City. McCray also had 146 yards on seven kick returns and threw one pass for 31 yards to finish with 395 all-purpose yards.
Ellis caught three pass receptions for 130 yards with two touchdowns covering 66 and 42 yards in the Bobcats’ 54-6 win over Daleville.
Four defensive stars in Spotlight: Four local players were in the ASHAA Prep Spotlight for defensive play last week – Abbeville’s Jayven Anderson, Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson and J’Quan Broxson and Elba’s Chrystyile Caldwell.
Anderson made 18 tackles in the Yellow Jackets’ 42-30 loss to Geneva County.
Henderson forced a fumble and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 30-14 lead before the half on way to a 42-30 win over Abbeville. He also scored on touchdown runs of 23 and 4 yards on offense. In the same game, Broxson had eight tackles, including four for losses and two for quarterback sacks, for the Bulldogs.
Elba’s Caldwell earned 10 tackles, including two for losses, and added 77 yards rushing on two carries with a 66-yard TD run as the Tigers beat Cottonwood 56-6.
