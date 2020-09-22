Prep football notebook: Season hits halfway mark

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The high school football season in Alabama has hit the halfway point during its 11-week season journey of fighting through COVID-19 issues.

Five weeks of competition have been put in the history books with Week 6 action on the horizon in a couple of days.

Four area football teams in the season’s first half were affected directly by the COVID and another indirectly affected. Two others had a preseason decision affect play.

The four teams directly affected have been Dothan, New Brockton, Northside Methodist and Rehobeth, who all have had a player test positive and were forced to sit out for a while.

Dothan and New Brockton were the first ones right as the season started. The Wolves had to miss two weeks, including one forfeited game to Park Crossing. New Brockton also missed the first two weeks, but didn’t have to forfeit any games because of mutual agreement with an opponent and rescheduling the other game.

Northside Methodist had a positive test on Sept. 7 and had to forfeit its game with Wicksburg that week.