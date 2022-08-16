PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Season opens this week

After two straight seasons where COVID-19 caused cancellations to start a season, high school football teams in the area hope the 2022 season is one without worries of the disease.

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, five season-opening games in the Dothan Eagle coverage area were lost to COVID. A year ago, two games involving an area team were wiped out on the opening week because of the pandemic.

The newest season cranks up this week in the Wiregrass with two games set for Thursday, including a battle of state ranked teams at Andalusia’s Memorial Stadium as the Class 3A No. 4 ranked Opp Bobcats travel to Class 4A No’s 3 ranked Andalusia Bulldogs.

Opp, led by head coach Mike DuBose, finished last year 8-3 with a first-round state playoff appearance. Andalusia, under veteran coach Trent Taylor, was 9-5 and advanced to the 4A state semifinals a year ago.

The two rivals, located 16 miles apart in Covington County, are meeting for the 92nd time since a first meeting in 1926. Andalusia leads the series 51-36-4. The two teams didn’t play the last two years after meeting every year since 1944. They last faced each other in 2019 with Andalusia winning 48-21 for its 11th straight win in the series.

Lions-Knights battle on Thursday: The other opening game on Thursday is set at the newly- renovated Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan as Northside Methodist Academy hosts Houston County.

It’s the third-straight year the two programs have met in the season opener. Both won during the opposing team’s home game with NMA winning in Columbia two years ago and the Lions taking last year’s game at Northcutt Field, 19-13.

Majority of teams open Friday: The majority of area teams open the season on Friday as 22 of the 36 Dothan Eagle coverage teams play a game that counts in the standings.

One of the bigger games is at Dothan’s Northcutt Field as nearby rivals Wicksburg and Houston Academy face each other for the 46th time since HA started football in 1971. HA leads the series 24-21, but Wicksburg has won the last six, including last year, 23-14.

Both teams received votes in the preseason ASWA state poll in their respective classification, but neither made the top 10.

Other area teams opening on Friday are Dothan, Carroll, Enterprise, Headland, Geneva, Dale County, Ariton, Daleville, Goshen, Elba, New Brockton, Providence Christian, Pike Liberal Arts, Abbeville, Samson, Kinston and Barbour County in the AHSAA, both Abbeville Christian and Lakeside in the AISA and Early County and Seminole County in Georgia.

Nine teams compete in jamborees: Nine teams are playing in a preseason jamboree on Friday, including rivals Charles Henderson and Pike County in Brundidge.

The two teams, who haven’t officially played a regular-season game against each other since 1999, could have counted this year’s game since both have only nine other games on the schedule and wouldn’t go above the AHSAA mandate of 10 games. However, Pike County coaches preferred to keep it as a preseason game.

Other preseason jamborees include Rehobeth at Ashford, Cottonwood at Slocomb, McKenzie at G.W. Long and Zion Chapel at Florala.

In addition, Eufaula is playing a three-team preseason jamboree at Russell County. Southside of Selma is also participating.

One team not in action: Geneva County is the lone team that is not playing a game or a jamboree this week. The Bulldogs open the season next week at home against Luverne.

Four area ranked teams play: Four of the five area preseason ranked teams open the season this week.

Enterprise, ranked 8 in Class 7A, hosts Bay (Fla.). Opp, No. 4 in Class 3A, plays at Andalusia. Class 2A No. 4 Ariton hosts Dale County and 1A No. 6 Elba travels to New Brockton.

G.W. Long, ranked No. 8 in 2A, does not play an official game, but does have a jamboree at home against McKenzie.

Facing a ranked foe: Four area teams face a ranked foe in the opening week, including aforementioned Opp against Class 4A No. 3 Andalusia.

Other teams facing a ranked team are Dale County, Providence Christian and Pike Liberal Arts.

Dale County plays at 2A No. 4 Ariton, while Providence Christian hosts Class 2A No. 5 Highland Home, a state semifinalist team last year. Pike Liberal Arts makes its AHSA debut at Class 3A No. 7 Mobile Christian.

Coaching debuts: Six of the 11 new head coaches in the area make their debut with their new team this week, including coaches at the Wiregrass’ two biggest schools of Dothan and Enterprise.

Jed Kennedy makes his Dothan debut when his Wolves travel to Carroll on Friday, while new Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon debuts at home against Bay (Fla.).

Also making debuts this week are Barbour County’s Daniel Powell (at Pataula Charter, Ga.), Houston County’s Josh Allen (at Northside Methodist on Thursday), Pike Liberal Arts’ Travis Baxley (at Mobile Christian) and Abbeville Christian’s Matthew Mims (at Coosa Valley Academy).

The other five new coaches – Jerrel Jernigan at Eufaula, Mark Hurt at Pike County, Bryant Garrison at Slocomb, Josh Thompson at Geneva County and Zion Chapel’s Cody Keene – have their official debuts next week.

Something has to give: Last year four area teams failed to win a game on the field last year, though Barbour County picked up a forfeit win in the opening week from Stewart County (Ga.) because of COVID-19.

The other three teams were Ashford, Daleville and Ashford.

Those four teams all have at least one game against one of the other winless on the field teams, meaning a couple of teams will break into the win column this year. Ironically, three of those (Ashford, Daleville and Pike County) are in the same region – 3A, Region 1.

Pike County plays Ashford Sept. 9 and Daleville Oct. 21 and Ashford plays Daleville on Sept. 30. On Sept. 23, Daleville plays Barbour County in a non-region game.

Something has to give part II: In addition to playing Daleville, Barbour County also has a game this season with another winless team from last year, Calhoun. In fact, that game pits two teams that haven’t tasted a win on the field in quite some time. Calhoun’s last win in competition was Oct. 24, 2014 against Central of Hayneville and Barbour County’s last on the field victory is even further back to Oct. 18, 2013 over Montgomery Catholic.

The Tigers have lost 60 straight games on the field, though one of those was turned into a forfeit win in 2019 by Highland Home because of an ineligible player. The Jaguars have lost 69 straight games on the field, but does have the forfeit win last year from Stewart County (Ga.).

Interesting, both schools did not play football in the 2020 pandemic season.