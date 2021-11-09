PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Seven local teams remain alive in playoffs

Seven of the 15 Alabama state playoff teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area survived the opening round last week and remain alive for a state championship run.

The seven still left are Enterprise in Class 7A, Opp and Slocomb in Class 3A, Ariton and Elba in 2A, Kinston in 1A and Pike Liberal Arts in AISA, Class AAA.

The seven is down from last year’s total of nine winners after the opening round, but one better than 2019 when only six made it past the first round.

Unfamiliar territory: None of the current Kinston football players were close to even being born when the Bulldogs last made the second round of the playoffs. That came back in 1987 when Kinston played at New Site (now Horseshoe Bend) and lost 27-0.

On Friday night, Kinston makes its second ever appearance in the second round when it travels to Sweet Water.

Enterprise is also a little unfamiliar to the second round, last making it in 2016.

Back in the second round: The majority of Wiregrass teams have made recent second-round appearances. Opp, Slocomb and Pike Liberal Arts are making a second straight appearance, while Ariton and Elba both made an appearance two years ago.