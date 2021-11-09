PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Seven local teams remain alive in playoffs

Seven of the 15 Alabama state playoff teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area survived the opening round last week and remain alive for a state championship run.
The seven still left are Enterprise in Class 7A, Opp and Slocomb in Class 3A, Ariton and Elba in 2A, Kinston in 1A and Pike Liberal Arts in AISA, Class AAA.
The seven is down from last year’s total of nine winners after the opening round, but one better than 2019 when only six made it past the first round.
Unfamiliar territory: None of the current Kinston football players were close to even being born when the Bulldogs last made the second round of the playoffs. That came back in 1987 when Kinston played at New Site (now Horseshoe Bend) and lost 27-0.
On Friday night, Kinston makes its second ever appearance in the second round when it travels to Sweet Water.
Enterprise is also a little unfamiliar to the second round, last making it in 2016.
Back in the second round: The majority of Wiregrass teams have made recent second-round appearances. Opp, Slocomb and Pike Liberal Arts are making a second straight appearance, while Ariton and Elba both made an appearance two years ago.
Winning in second round: For several area teams, a win Friday puts them in the third round for the first time in a long time.
Enterprise last advanced past the second round in 1993, Slocomb in 2003 and Opp in 2014. Elba last made it to third round in 2016 and Ariton in 2019. Kinston has never won a second round game.
Winner to state championship: Friday’s Pike Liberal Arts-Glenwood winner advances to the AISA Class AAA state championship next Friday at 7 p.m. at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. The winner faces the Tuscaloosa Academy-Lee-Scott Academy winner.
Home sweet home: All six area teams that played at home last week won playoff games, giving the area two straight years of first-round perfection in home playoff games in the AHSAA and AISA.
Last year, the area won all seven home playoff games in the first round.
Last week’s home winners were Opp and Slocomb in Class 3A, Ariton and Elba in 2A, Kinston in 1A and Pike Liberal Arts in AISA.
Two years ago, the area went 4-4 in home playoff openers.
Road warrior: The lone Dothan Eagle coverage team to win on the road last week was Enterprise, which took a 35-10 victory at Fairhope in a Class 7A opening-round game.
It was the first Wildcat playoff win since a home victory in 2016 against Baker and was the first road playoff victory for Enterprise since a double-overtime win at Spain Park in the 2013 opening round.
Only two at home this week: Of this week’s nine state-playoff matches, including two first-round contests in Georgia, only two will be played in the Wiregrass.
Those two are at Slocomb and Pike Liberal Arts. Slocomb entertains Hillcrest of Evergreen at Newton-Tew Field, while Pike Liberal Arts hosts Glenwood at Delaney Kervin Stadium/Dewight Ward Field in Troy.
The other seven area teams all crank up the buses for road games.
This week’s match-ups: This week’s playoff matches for area AHSAA teams are Enterprise (8-3) at Auburn (9-2) in 7A, Opp (9-2) at T.R. Miller (9-2) and Slocomb (8-3) hosting Hillcrest of Evergreen (6-5) in 3A, Ariton (10-1) at Clarke County (9-2) and Elba (10-1) at Highland Home (6-5) in 2A and Kinston (8-3) at Sweet Water (10-0) in 1A. The one AISA contest features Pike Liberal Arts (10-1) at home against Glenwood (6-4).
Georgia teams start postseason: The Dothan Eagle’s two coverage teams in Georgia, Early County and Seminole County, open the GHSA state playoffs this Friday,
Early County (4-5) travels to Bleckley County (10-0) in AA state playoff action, while Seminole County (3-7) visits Metter (10-0) in a Public Class A contest.
State-ranked battles: As expected in round two, four of the seven contests involving a Wiregrass team is a battle of state-ranked teams.
In Class 3A, No. 8 Opp plays No. 6 T.R. Miller, while in 2A No. 6 Ariton faces No. 2 Clarke County and in 1A No. 15 Kinston battles No. 2 Sweet Water. In AISA, No. 3 Pike Liberal Arts plays No. 10 Glenwood.
One game pits two unranked teams – Slocomb and Hillcrest of Evergreen -- No. 3 ranked Elba faces an unranked team in Highland Home.
Facing ranked foes: In addition to Opp, Ariton, Kinston and Pike Liberal Arts, three other area teams, including the two Georgia programs, face a state-ranked team this Friday.
Enterprise plays No. 4 Auburn in Class 7A, while Early County faces No. 3 Bleckley County and Seminole County plays No. 4 Metter in Georgia.
Nice seeing you again: Two of this week’s contests are rematches of regular-season games between region foes, ironically both from Oct. 22.
Enterprise and Auburn, two Class 7A, Region 2 opponents, met less than three weeks ago with Auburn winning 42-28 in Auburn. The two have met 26 times overall with both winning 13 each.
Pike Liberal Arts and Glenwood, AISA Class AAA Region 1 foes, are meeting for the second time this year and fourth time over the last two years. The Patriots beat the Gators 49-13 in Phenix City a couple of weeks ago. The two also met in last year’s state championship game with PLAS winning 38-21. Overall, the two have played 32 previous times with Pike Lib leading the series 17-15.
Nice seeing you again, Part II: Opp and T.R. Miller were once routine opponents, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s. They have battled 34 previous times, but the last meeting was in 2017. T.R. Miller leads the series 20-14. Interestingly, this is the first postseason meeting between the two teams.
Elba and Highland Home, located 46 miles apart, have meet 12 previous times, but not since 2015. Elba holds a 7-5 series lead. This is the first playoff meeting between the two.
Nice seeing you again, Part III: Early County has a familiar road to travel in Friday’s first round at Bleckley County. That’s because the Bobcats made the same trip in last year’s first round of the state playoffs, eventually losing 41-7.
Overall, Early County is facing the Royals for the fourth time, also playing in the 1984 regular season and in the 2012 state playoffs. The Bobcats won both of those meetings, winning 24-9 in 1984 and 40-20 in 2012’s first round of the playoffs.
Dean returns to Wiregrass: Mike Dean, a previous head coach at Daleville (2008) and Charles Henderson (2012-13), returns to the Wiregrass as a head coach of a playoff opponent. Dean took over at Hillcrest of Evergreen late in the summer after the previous coach left. Dean and the Jaguars play at Slocomb Friday.