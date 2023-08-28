Region games, several top-10 match-ups and a few season openers highlight the upcoming week of high school football.

The season’s second week features the start of region play in the Alabama High School Athletic Association for nine-team regions, including the three in the Dothan Eagle coverage area – Class 7A, Region 3, Class 3A, Region 2 and Class 1A, Region 2.

The area’s two 7A, 3 teams hit the road for their region games on Friday night. Dothan is in Montgomery to play Julian (formerly R.E. Lee), while Enterprise travels to Auburn.

In 3A, Region 2, Ashford visits Providence Christian and Houston Academy travels to Daleville, while Opp hosts New Brockton and Pike County hosts Straughn. Northside Methodist, the ninth region team, has a non-region game.

The three coverage area’s 1A, Region 2 teams all play. Kinston visits Elba and Houston County travels to Brantley.

Region play also starts for the two AISA coverage teams as Abbeville Christian hosts Hooper Academy and Lakeside School entertains Crenshaw Christian.

TOP 10 RANKED GAMES: This week’s schedule features three games with top 10 teams in the state rankings and a potential fourth.

Those games are Enterprise at Auburn, Mary G. Montgomery at Charles Henderson plus Early County at Schley County in Georgia.

The state rankings in Alabama won’t be released until Wednesday, but based off preseason rankings and last week’s results, the Enterprise-Auburn and Mary G. Montgomery-Charles Henderson games are expected to remain top 10 games.

In the preseason poll, Auburn was ranked No. 2 in Class 7A and is likely staying after beating Hoover 39-14. Enterprise was No. 8 in 7A and is expected to move up after a 63-14 win over Eufaula plus losses by two teams above them.

Charles Henderson, last year’s Class 5A runner-up, was No. 2 in Class 5A and is likely stay in the spot after not playing an official game last week. Mary G. Montgomery was ranked No. 9 in Class 7A and should remain in the poll after a 41-2 win over Williamson.

In Georgia’s Class A Division I, Early County visits Schley County in top 10 action. In the Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Sunday, Early County is ranked No. 3, while Schley County moved up to No. 1.

Ironically, a year ago, Schley County came to Blakely as a No. 1 team, but the Bobcats, ranked No. 10, took a 19-17 win.

A fourth game could also be a top 10 contest, depending on Ariton. The Purple Cats were ranked sixth in the Class 2A preseason poll, but lost last week and may or may not drop out. They face Highland Home, which was No. 4 in preseason and should remain in the poll after a 39-0 win over Providence Christian.

STAR PLAYERS: The opening week featured plenty of star performances.

Ke’Aviyon Durry, Dothan: Durry had two interceptions, returning one 81 yards for a touchdown and the other 68 yards to set up a Dothan touchdown in the Wolves’ 59-14 win over Carroll. Gabe Smith added a 31-yard interception return for touchdown for DHS.

Warren Axton, Enterprise: The Wildcat quarterback accounted for five touchdowns in Enterprise’s 63-14 win over Eufaula. Axton completed 11-of-12 passes for 179 yards and three TDs and also rushed for 47 yards and two scores on just three carries.

Junior Smith and Tristan Smith, Dale County: Junior Smith topped 100 yards rushing and receiving, while Tristan Smith added more than 150 yards rushing in the Warriors’ 33-20 win over Class 2A No. 6 ranked Ariton.

Junior Smith rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries with two TDs, caught three passes for 106 yards with one TD and added eight tackles on defense with a quarterback sack and a fumble recovery. Tristan Smith earned 158 yards rushing on eight carries with a TD and added one reception for six yards.

Preston Stevens, Dale County: The Warrior player earned 19 tackles on defense, including four tackles for losses with one quarterback sack, and added 82 yards rushing on 14 carries in the Warriors’ 33-20 win over Class 2A No. 6 ranked Ariton.

Trevor Johnson, Ariton: Johnson was in on 11 tackles, including three for losses, and had a caused fumble in the Purple Cats’ 33-20 loss to Dale County.

Jamauri McClure, Goshen: South Alabama commitment Jamauri McClure rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries to pace Goshen’s 49-22 win over Daleville. McClure scored on runs of 2, 74, 30 and 93 yards.

Omarion Pinckney, Daleville: Warhawk quarterback accounted for 289 yards and all three touchdowns (22, 6 and 18 yards) during a 49-22 loss to Goshen. He rushed for 211 yards on 20 carries and the three scores and threw for 78 yards off 12-of-22 passes, but also had two interceptions.

Alvin Henderson, Elba: Major college prospect Alvin Henderson started his junior season in style, earning 194 yards rushing on 18 carries with four touchdowns to lead Class 1A’s No. 2 ranked Elba Tigers to a 35-8 win over New Brockton at Elba’s Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field. Henderson scored on runs of 1, 1, 9 and 2 yards.

Wyatt Farrar, Abbeville Christian: Farrar led ACA with 152 yards rushing on 17 carries and four touchdowns on runs of 67, 12, 69 and 15 yards in a 58-24 loss to Crenshaw Christian.

SEASON OPENERS: Eight Dothan Eagle coverage teams kick their season off this week after not playing an official opening week game.

Those teams are Charles Henderson (against Mary G. Montgomery), Rehobeth (against Wicksburg), Slocomb (against G.W. Long), Pike County (against Straughn), Cottonwood (against Northside Methodist), Geneva County (at Luverne), G.W. Long (at Slocomb) and Barbour County (at Calhoun).

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: The week’s schedule kicks off Thursday when Charles Henderson hosts Mary G. Montgomery at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy. It marks the second straight year the Trojans have hosted the Vikings. A year ago, CHHS won 24-20.