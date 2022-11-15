PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Teams from Pike County square off against Mobile private schools

It's teams in Pike County versus Mobile private schools in the third round of the AHSAA State Playoffs.

Only two Dothan Eagle coverage teams remain in the Alabama playoffs – Charles Henderson in Class 5A and Pike County in Class 3A.

Charles Henderson welcomes in UMS-Wright to Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday and Pike County hosts Mobile Christian at Bulldog Stadium in Brundidge on Friday.

Charles Henderson, ranked No. 10 in the last state poll, brings a 10-1 record into the meeting against the top-ranked Bulldogs, who are unbeaten at 12-0.

Pike County takes an 8-3 record with all three losses by one point into the game versus Mobile Christian, which is officially 5-7 with four forfeit losses because of an ineligible player from early in the season.

This week’s winners advance to next week state semifinal round. The Charles Henderson-UMS-Wright winner plays the winner of Gulf Shores and Faith Academy, while the Pike County-Mobile Christian winner plays the St. James-Thomasville winner.

Early County also alive: The Early County Bobcats in nearby Georgia also remain in the state playoffs and have a second-round home match-up this Friday against Telfair County at Blakely’s Standifer Field in a Georgia’s Class A, Division II playoff game.

The Bobcats, ranked No. 3 in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, is 8-3, while Telfair County is 8-2.

Both teams are coming off a high-scoring victory in the opening round. Early County routed Turner County 60-19, while Telfair beat Emanuel County Institute 62-37.

Impressive win totals: Charles Henderson’s 10-win total is the best for the Trojans since the 2013 state runner-up team won 14.

Pike County’s current eight wins are the most since back-to-back 10 win seasons in both 2018 and 2019.

Early County’s eight-win output is the best for the Georgia program since the Bobcats’ 2012 team won nine games.

Inexperienced vs. experienced: Charles Henderson head coach Quinn Hambrite has won 14 games as a head coach over three seasons, including 12 in his last two seasons with the Trojans.

His counterpart on Thursday – AHSAA Hall of Famer Terry Curtis – has 348 career wins with eight state titles and became the state’s all-time AHSAA winningest coach during an opening round win over Headland. Curtis has guided UMS-Wright to 277 wins and eight state titles since 1999. He led Shaw (4 years, 31-15) and Murphy (6 years, 46-21) before taking over the Bulldog program.

The experience level is a little closer in the Pike County-Mobile Christian game.

Pike’s first-year head coach Mark Hurt is in his 14th year as a head coach with previous stops also at Keith, Booker T. Washington and Blount. Mobile Christian head coach is Ronnie Cottrell, who has 22 years of head coaching experience in Alabama and Florida, including at Kinston (1983-84) and Carroll (2005-06), though he is best known as a recruiting coordinator for Bobby Bowden at Florida State (early-mid 1990s) and Mike DuBose at Alabama (1998-2000).

Cottrell has a career head coaching record of 160-98, including 59-28 the last seven years at Mobile Christian. Hurt is 59-82 over 14 seasons, including 8-3 in his first year at his alma mater of Pike County.

4 vs. 4: In a bit of an oddity, the Pike County-Mobile Christian game is a battle of No. 4 seeds in the third round. Both teams entered the playoffs as the No. 4 team in their respective region – Pike County in Region 2 and Mobile Christian in Region 1.

Pike County finished in fourth behind Houston Academy, Opp and Straughn – all because of one-point losses to the three teams. Mobile Christian finished fourth in its region after recovering from three region forfeits to win the last three region games and make the playoffs.

Only one other No. 4 seed advanced to the AHSAA state quarterfinals – St. Paul’s in Class 6A.

Neither Pike County nor Mobile Christian was ranked in the final ASWA state poll, though both received votes. It is one of only three match-ups among the 26 in the state without at least one state ranked team. The Class 3A match-up in north Alabama between Geraldine and Sylvania and a 1A contest between Marion County and Pickens County are the others without a ranked team.

In the third round: Pike County is making its 18th appearance in the third round of the state playoffs, but only its second since 2007. The Bulldogs last made the quarterfinals in 2018 when they lost to Flomaton. Overall, Pike County is 7-10 in the third round, including just 1-5 at home.

Mobile Christian is in its sixth third-round appearance, all since 2012, and first since 2019. The Leopards are 2-3 in third-round games, including 1-3 on the road.

UMS-Wright, meanwhile, is in the third round for the 26th time and its sixth straight. The Bulldogs are 15-10 overall in third-round games, but has lost its last two appearances. CHHS is in its fourth third-round game. It is 1-2 in the round.

To the semifinals: Pike County hasn’t won a third-round game and advanced to the semifinal round since its 2006 state championship team beat Gordo, while Charles Henderson last won in 2013 when its eventual state runner-up team beat Central of Clay County.

Lucky Thursday?: This week’s game is the fourth of the year on a Thursday night for Charles Henderson, which has to play on Thursday if Troy University has a home Saturday game.

So far, Thursday has been good for the Trojans, who are 3-0 this year with wins over Carroll, St. James and Rehobeth.

Previous history: Charles Henderson and UMS-Wright have met three previous times with the Bulldogs winning two of the three.

The Trojans, though, took the biggest game, a 2013 state semifinal contest by a 38-36 score at Troy’s Veteran Memorial Stadium.

The other games were also close ones as UMS-Wright won 32-31 in 2016 and 27-22 in a 2017 during regular-season games.

Pike County has played Mobile Christian once, meeting in a 2017 first-round playoff game in Brundidge. The Leopards took a 21-0 win in that game.

This Friday’s meeting will be the first for Early County against Telfair County.

Foster, Boyd and Henderson honored: Pike County’s Ian Foster captured the AHSAA Prep Spotlight’s top honor for last week’s first-round state playoff performances. Charles Henderson’s Jywon Boyd and Elba’s Alvin Henderson also were recognized in the spotlight.

Foster caught five pass receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, helping the Bulldogs rally from a 25-0 first-half deficit and a 39-27 deficit in the fourth quarter for a 41-39 win over Alabama Christian. Foster also had an interception on defense.

Boyd caught eight passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the Trojans’ 34-7 win over Tallassee.

Elba’s Henderson earned 206 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 27-20 loss to Sweet Water. The sophomore finished the season with 2,636 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns on the season, averaging 13.5 yards per carry.