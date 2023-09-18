Maybe it’s parity. Or maybe it’s because of good scheduling.

In any event, with 40 percent of the high school football schedule in the record books, only three teams out of 36 in the Dothan Eagle coverage area remain unbeaten and just four are winless, though one did win a game it later had to forfeit.

The three remaining unbeaten teams left are Houston Academy in Class 3A, Cottonwood in Class 2A and Elba in Class 1A. HA and Cottonwood are both 3-0, while Elba is 4-0.

On the flip side, Geneva County, Samson, Pike Liberal Arts and Abbeville Christian are the lone winless teams. ACA is 0-4 and the other three are 0-3. Pike Liberal Arts did take a 16-14 season-opening win over Zion Chapel, but had to later forfeit it because of an ineligible player.

Geneva County or Samson is certain of one win as the Class 2A, Region 2 foes meet on Oct. 20.

The remaining 32 teams in the area, including the two Georgia teams, have all registered at least one win on the season during the first fourth of the season.

First-half stars: A couple of players have already produced stellar numbers during the first four weeks of the season.

Elba running back Alvin Henderson, the reigning Class 1A Back of the Year in the state who has 60 major college offers, has already amassed 912 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Henderson is averaging 228.0 yards and 4.5 touchdowns a game despite playing only 11 quarters out of 16 as Elba coaches played subs in blowouts.

G.W. Long quarterback Bryson Hughes is on pace to flowing past a 1,000-1,000 rushing and passing season. In just three games, the Rebel QB has rushed for 551 yards (183.7 a game) with nine touchdowns and passed for 501 yards (167 a game) with two touchdowns. Overall, Hughes is averaging 350.7 total yards per game.

Goshen’s Jamauri McClure, a South Alabama verbal commitment, has earned 609 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in four games, averaging 152.3 yards, 13.5 yards per carry and two touchdowns a game.

Thursday night football: Northside Methodist hosts Daleville in a Thursday night at Rip Hewes Stadium to start the week off. It marks the second time the Warhawks have faced NMA in a Thursday game at Rip Hewes, a stadium the Knights share with Dothan High. It is the last scheduled Thursday game this season for Northside Methodist after three Thursday games in five weeks.

Late game defensive heroics: While most games involving Dothan Eagle coverage teams last week were blowouts, there were several exciting finishes where teams had to make a defensive play to hold to a victory.

Most notably was Zion Chapel. The Rebels had a 22-14 lead late when Samson scored to pull to within two in the final minute. The Tigers went for the tying two-point conversion, but Zion Chapel’s Joseph LeGear batted down a pass attempt to preserve the Rebel win.

Houston County also had to make a late play to win. Leading McKenzie 40-35, the Lions had to punt with eight seconds left and the Tiger return man made a long return, but Houston County’s Malachi Moye made a game-saving tackle at the 16-yard line as the final horn sounded.

Carroll held a 27-24 lead over Charles Henderson before Quaderious Lightner picked off a pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown with 1:26 left to seal a 34-24 win.

Providence Christian’s defense preserved a 10-6 win over Opp in the final minute. The Bobcats moved to the PCS 15 before the Eagles’ Parker Jernigan earned a 10-yard quarterback sack and three incompletions followed.

Cottonwood held on for a 28-20 win over Wicksburg as the Panthers completed a pass inside the 40 on the game’s last play but the receiver was tackled before he could break loose.

Top performances from last week: There were plenty of standout performances last week. Among them were”

Alvin Henderson, Elba: Henderson rushed for 268 yards on 22 carries and scored five touchdowns in Elba’s 48-0 win over Brantley. Henderson scored on runs of 1, 14, 1, 21 and 16 yards.

Bryson Hughes, G.W. Long: G.W. Long quarterback Bryson Hughes rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries and passed for 196 yards and another score off 13-of-17 to lead G.W. Long over Ariton in a Class 2A, Region 2 contest. Hughes scored on runs of 11, 6, 30 and 2 yards and threw a 74-yard TD pass.

Junior Smith, Dale County: Smith, Dale County’s QB, had a huge game in a 57-42 loss to Montgomery Academy for the Warriors, accounting for 455 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for 325 yards with five touchdowns on runs of 5, 13, 23, 3 and 7 yards, passed for 130 yards while completing 6-of-16 passes, including a 36-yard touchdown pass, and added 10 tackles on defense with a quarterback sack.

Keyshawn Cole, Carroll: Cole, Carroll’s quarterback, accounted for 312 yards and three touchdowns in Carroll’s 34-24 comeback win over No. 3 ranked Charles Henderson. Cole passed for 196 yards off 12-of-21 with one TD and rushed for 116 yards and two scores on 14 carries.

Ian Senn, Ariton: Ariton quarterback rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns and completed 5-of-10 passes for 79 yards with one TD in a 33-27 loss to G.W. Long.

Omarion Pinckney, Daleville: Daleville’s quarterback accounted for 303 yards and all four touchdowns in Daleville’s 28-0 win over New Brockton. Pinckney rushed for 178 yards and three TDs on 21 carries and threw for 125 yards on 10-of-15 passing with a touchdown.

Mason Stuart, Zion Chapel: Stuart, Zion Chapel quarterback, rushed for 174 yards on 27 carries and passed for 113 yards off 4-of-6 and had both a rushing and passing touchdown in the Rebels’ 22-20 win over Samson.

Peyton Plott, Carroll: Caught seven passes for 85 yards with a touchdown, returned two kickoffs for 103 yards and returned one punt for 46 yards in Carroll’s 34-24 comeback win over No. 3 Charles Henderson.

Landon Chandler, Goshen: Chandler was in on 19 tackles, including 15 solos and three tackles for losses, in a 43-25 loss to Reeltown.

Demarion Smith, Abbeville: Smith earned 17 tackles on defense, including 10 solos, and also had an interception in the Yellow Jackets’ 20-0 win over Geneva County.

Landon Thompson, Cottonwood: Thompson led Cottonwood’s defense with 10 tackles, including six solos, and also had a fumble recovery and interception in a 28-20 win over Wicksburg.

Izaac Murray, Wicksburg: Murry had 15 tackles, including two solos and a quarterback sack, in a 28-20 loss to Cottonwood.

Azariel Todd, Houston County: Todd had six tackles, including four quarterback sacks, and recovered a fumble on defense and had three touchdowns rushing on offense in Houston County’s 40-35 win over McKenzie.

Copper Wingate, Eufaula: Wingate hit a 37-yard field goal and was also 6-of-6 on extra-point kicks in Eufaula’s 45-13 win over Greenville.