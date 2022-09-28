PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Top 10 battle in Dothan on Thursday among big games

Simply put, the big-game spotlight hits the city of Dothan this week.

A top-10 battle, a near top-10 battle and a city rivalry game are on the card in one of the biggest weeks of prep football the city has seen in a long time.

Rip Hewes Stadium will host its first game between two top 10-ranked teams in 14 years when the Class 7A, No. 8 Dothan Wolves (5-1, 3-1) welcome in No. 5 Central-Phenix City (4-2, 3-1) for a Class 7A, Region 2 contest on Thursday night.

Rip Hewes’ most recent top 10-game occurred back in 2008 in the legendary, historical first meeting between private school rivals Houston Academy and Providence Christian in that year’s season opener when the Class 2A, No. 6 Raiders edged the Class 1A, No. 10 Eagles 17-14 on a Will Andre field goal in the final seconds.

The last city of Dothan public school team to play a top 10 game at Rip Hewes was the old Dothan Tigers in the 1998 opener against Greenville when Dothan was ranked No. 9 in Class 6A and Greenville No. 9 in 5A. DHS won 24-6, but had to later forfeit the win because of an ineligible player.

But Dothan-Central is just one big game in the city this week.

Across town at Northcutt Field, the Class 3A No. 7 Houston Academy Raiders (5-0 3-0) host the Straughn Tigers (4-1, 3-0) on Thursday in a game that was nearly a top 10 battle. Straughn was ranked eighth last week, but dropped this week just outside the top 10 into the first spot in others receiving votes after a 28-14 loss to Class 2A No. 3 ranked Ariton.

To add to the night, city private schools Northside Methodist and Providence Christian meet at the PCS campus in northwest Dothan on Thursday. The game is the third between the north Dothan rivals. Providence has won both previous meetings.

All three games were moved to Thursday night because of potential weather impacts related to Hurricane Ian, including travel issues on buses after the game.

Thursday night football: Almost half of this week’s prep football schedule is now on Thursday because of potential issues with Hurricane Ian.

In addition to three games in Dothan, Carroll at Eufaula, Rehobeth at Charles Henderson, Ashford at Daleville, Pike County at New Brockton, G.W. Long at Zion Chapel, Red Level at Elba and Florala at Houston County are now Thursday night games.

Even a Wednesday game: The week’s action starts on Wednesday when nearby Georgia school Seminole County travels to Baconton Charter. The game was moved to Wednesday to beat the potential arrival of Hurricane Ian, which could move into Georgia on Thursday.

600 club: Elba joined the 600-win club in the state of Alabama with last week’s 40-7 win over Providence Christian, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.

The win pushed Elba’s record to 600-369-27 over 101 seasons of football.

The Tigers are the 32nd team in the state to reach 600 and the third in the Wiregrass, joining Enterprise (667, 8th most in state history) and Eufaula (643, 15th).

Henderson numbers: Elba highly-regarded running back Alvin Henderson, only a sophomore, had a strong first half of the season.

In five games, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Henderson earned, 1,187 yards rushing – an average of 234.7 a game despite not playing a lot of second half in blowout wins. He has amassed the total on just 101 carries as he averages 11.8 per carry.

Henderson has also rushed for 21 touchdowns – an average of 4.2 touchdowns per game.

Early County clinches: Early County, in nearby Georgia, has already clinched a first-round state playoff game. The Bobcats, the No. 1 ranked team in Georgia’s Class A, Division II, improved to 5-0 in region games with last week’s 7-0 win over Mitchell County.

Earl County has one region contest left (next week against Randolph Clay). A win and Early County finishes as the No. 1 team in the region. A loss and ECHS has to see how Randolph-Clay does in other region games down the road, but the Bobcats would be no worse than No. 2 in the region. Both the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in a region host a first-round state playoff game.

Top defenses: After earning its third shutout of the season last week in a 41-0 win over Abbeville, Houston Academy moved to the top spot in the entire state of Alabama over all classificaiton in scoring defense.

Over five games, the Raiders have allowed only 22 points – an average of 4.4 points a game. Leroy (Class 1A) is right behind at 4.8 a game allowed and Fyffe, a Class 2A program, is next at 5.0 points allowed a game.

In its Class 3A division, Houston Academy leads with Thomasville (7.4 a game) second.

The three shutouts are the most in a season at Houston Academy since the 2006 team recorded the same amount.

One other local team is also near the top in scoring defense – Enterprise in Class 7A. The Wildcats are tied for fifth with Central-Phenix City and Vestavia Hills at 17.0 points per game allowed.

Top offenses: Four area teams rank in the top six of their classification in scoring offense.

Dothan and Enterprise are fifth and sixth, respectively, in Class 7A with 35.8 points and 35.4 points per contest, while Houston Academy is No. 4 in Class 3A at 42.4 a game and Elba is No. 5 in Class 1A at 38.2 points a game.

11 honored: Eleven area players were honored in this week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight for play in last week’s games.

The 11 were Elba’s Alvin Henderson, Slocomb’s Rayshawn Miller and Goshen’s Szemerick Andrews for rushing, Houston Academy’s Kadyn Mitchell, G.W. Long’s Bryson Hughes and Opp’s Gray Jennings in passing and Geneva County’s KenLi Preyer in receiving. Dale County’s LaKendrick Jordan and Opp’s Colby Ballard were honored for defense, while Pike County’s Ian Foster and Houston Academy’s Lucius Renshaw were lauded for special teams play.

Elba’s Henderson rushed for 224 yards on 15 carries with five touchdowns in the Tigers’ 40-7 win over Providence Christian. Henderson’s touchdowns covered 46, 70, 38, 26 and 2 yards.

Slocomb’s Miller rushed for 221 yards and five touchdowns in a 39-20 win over Ashford. Miller’s TDs covered 29, 15, 16, 39 and 60 yards.

Goshen’s Adams ran for 212 yards on 15 carries with four touchdowns and had four tackles on defense in the Eagles’ 63-19 win over Kinston.

HA’s Mitchell completed 12-of-14 passes for 225 yards with five touchdowns during a 41-0 win over Abbeville.

G.W. Long’s Hughes connected on 18-of-26 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns and added 77 yards on 13 carries for 295 total yards in the Rebels’ 26-22 loss to Dale County.

Opp’s Jennings had 204 yards passing and three touchdowns in a 23-13 win over Rehobeth.

Geneva County’s Preyer caught five passes for 150 yards with two touchdowns in a 40-33 loss to rival Geneva.

Dale County’s Jordan had two interceptions, a blocked extra-point kick and nine tackles on defense in a 26-22 in over G.W. Long. He returned one of his picks for a touchdown and added 131 rushing yards on 20 carries on offense.

Opp’s Ballard earned nine tackles and two interceptions in the Bobcats’ 23-13 win over Rehobeth.

Pike County’s Foster returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown with five minutes left to give the Bulldogs an 18-13 win over Headland. Earlier in the game, Foster had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Houston Academy’s Renshaw kicked field goals of 37 and 35 yards and converted all five extra-point kicks in the Raiders’ 41-0 win over Abbeville.