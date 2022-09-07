PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Two top five showdowns highlight schedule

A year ago, county rivals G.W. Long and Ariton played one of the more memorable games of the season with the then No. 8 Purple Cats holding off a last-play pass at the goal line from the No. 10 Rebels to earn a 27-21 win at Robert F. Zumstein Memorial Stadium in Ariton.

The two 2A, Region 2 foes meet again this week at Zumstein Memorial Stadium – one again with both ranked – only this time higher.

After meeting for the first time with both ranked in the top 10 last year, this Friday’s game will, for the first time, feature both as top five-ranked teams on game night. G.W. Long is ranked No. 3 and Ariton No. 5 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 2A poll.

According to Alabama High School Football Historical Society data, the No. 2 ranking for Long is its highest entering the county showdown since the same ranking in 2016. The No. 5 spot for Ariton is its highest for the rivalry game since being ranked No. 1 in 1994, according to the AHSFHS.

G.W. Long is 2-0 this season, while Ariton is 2-1 with a one-point loss to current No. 2 ranked Highland Home.

Brantley-Elba top five: The Long-Ariton game is not the only top-five showdown, though, in the Wiregrass this week. Roughly 43 miles to the west in Elba is a top-five Class 1A meeting. The No. 3 Tigers host top-ranked Brantley at Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field in a 1A, Region 2 contest.

Stunningly, despite the rich history of both schools – a combined 11 state titles, 1,192 wins and 517 state ranking appearances in the ASWA poll since 1982 – and being only 17 miles apart, Friday’s meeting is the first time both are ranked into their meeting.

Part of that is attributed to the fact that the teams have met only 12 times since 1972, though they have meet 34 teams overall. The teams last met in 2018-2019. Prior to that, they played each other in 2012-2013, 2002-2007 and 1998-99. They did not face other from 1973-97.

Both teams enter this week’s showdown with 3-0 regular-season marks on the year.

Elba vs. No. 1: Elba is no stranger to facing a No. 1 team in its history. Friday’s game is the 11th against a top-ranked team for the Tigers, including twice against Brantley. The Bulldogs were No. 1 in 2006 and 1999 and won both meetings (49-0, 40-13).

The last time Elba faced a top-ranked team overall was in the 2014 Class 2A state championship game against Fyffe, which beat the Tigers 28-17.

The majority of the battles versus No. 1 teams for Elba have come in the postseason and all but two on the road or at neutral sites.

Friday is the first time a No. 1-ranked team has come to Elba’s Tiger Stadium since 1989 when Pike County entered with the Class 4A top spot during a regular season game. The Tigers, No. 4 in Class 3A at the time, won 13-6. The game featured two eventual Alabama High School Hall of Fame coaches in Mack Wood at Elba and Wayne Grant at Pike County.

Elba also hosted Class 3A No. 1 Geneva in 1984 and beat the Panthers 20-14. Elba was ranked No. 2 in Class 4A going into that game.

Brantley streaks: Brantley brings a 27-game regular-season winning streak and a 26-game region winning streak into Friday’s game. The last team to defeat the Bulldogs in the regular season was county rival Luverne in 2019. The last region foe to beat BHS was ironically Elba in the team’s last meeting at Tiger Stadium in 2018.

The Bulldogs also currently have a streak of 28 straight weeks as the No. 1 team in the ASWA poll back to 2019.

Houston Academy ranked: The Houston Academy Raiders have broken into the state rankings for the first time in nine years. The Raiders (2-0) are No. 10 in this week’s Class 3A poll, after just missing the top 10 last week. It’s HA’s first ranking since Sept. 24, 2013 when the Raiders were No. 4 in Class 2A.

Other Wiregrass ranked teams are Enterprise (No. 9, Class 7A), Eufaula (No. 9, 5A), Opp (No. 5, 3A), G.W. Long (No. 3, 2A), Ariton (No. 5, 2A) and Elba (No. 3, 1A).

Dothan (Class 7A), Headland (5A), Kinston (1A) and Abbeville Christian (AISA) received votes, but didn’t make the top 10.

Houston Academy tops on defense: Three weeks into the prep football season and Houston Academy is the lone team statewide in the AHSAA that hasn’t allowed a point.

The Raiders blanked Wicksburg (28-0) and Daleville (45-0) in the first two games before an off week. Prior to last week’s games, the Raiders were one of four teams that hadn’t allowed a point, but the other three teams – Thomasville, Monroe County and Leroy – all gave up points on Friday.

While HA is the only AHSAA team without a point allowed, one other team in Alabama is also unscored upon – Lee-Scott in AISA, which also has two shutouts in two games.

Houston Academy will try to keep its shutout streak going this Friday against Ashford.

Thursday football: The week opens with a Thursday night game as Charles Henderson hosts Carroll at Veterans Memorial Stadium. CHHS uses the stadium at Troy University and the game had to be played on Thursday because of a Sun Belt Conference rule that requires the stadium to be cleaned out 24 hours in advance of a Troy Trojan home football game.

Ethans and Ethans: At Cottonwood, if you yell out the name Ethan, you will get a lot of heads turning to answer. That’s because the Bears have six players named Ethan on the 41-man varsity (15 percent of the players). To make it even more confusing, the Bears have an assistant coach named Ethan Holland.

“I have to have a nickname for everybody because some of them have the same initial on the last name, so it is tricky,” Cottonwood head coach Dustin Harrison said.

The Ethans on roster are Ethan Hernandez, Ethan Gilley, Ethan Simmons, Ethan Cole, Ethan McNeil and Ethan McCardle.