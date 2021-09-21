Prep Football Notebook: Wiregrass 7A teams play Florida schools to highlight non-region week

The halfway point of the schedule has hit for high school football teams in the ASHAA, which means a non-region week.
The area’s two Class 7A teams have scheduled battles with teams south of the border in Florida. Dothan travels to Havana, just west of Tallahassee, for a game at Gadsden County, while Enterprise welcomes in Fort Walton Beach to Wildcat Stadium.
For Dothan (1-4), it is an opportunity to get away from brutal Class 7A, Area 3 battles. The Wolves face a Jaguar team that is 0-3, but is coming off a bye week. Gadsden was shut out the first two weeks by Clearwater Academy (19-0) and Florida State High (17-0) before losing a shootout to Rickards of Tallahassee (43-36).
Enterprise (4-1) tries to bounce back after a tough 36-27 loss to No. 5 ranked Central of Phenix City when it plays Fort Walton. The visiting Vikings are 0-3 with losses to Navarre (28-6), Crestview (36-0), Niceville (45-8) and Choctawhatchee (28-6).
Dothan has not faced Gadsden in its three-year history and has played only one Florida team in that span, beating Godby two years ago.
Enterprise has won all three previous meetings with Fort Walton, all from 1978-80, and is 30-20 against Florida teams.
The teams try to build off this year’s 4-1 record for Alabama high school teams against state of Florida programs.
A handful of games this week are rivalry games, including Houston County battles between Wicksburg at Rehobeth and Ashford at Houston County. Other rivalry games include Straughn at Opp, Dale County at Headland and Geneva County at Geneva.
This week’s schedule also features Eufaula traveling to Stanhope Elmore in a rematch of last year’s first round of the Class 6A state playoffs. Eufaula won that game 52-28 and also won a regular-season game last year in Eufaula 35-13.
Thursday football: The schedule kicks off with a Thursday game of a Wiregrass team on the road as Charles Henderson visits Williamson of Mobile. The teams are set to play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 7 p.m.
Two region games: There are two region games this week, both in the Alabama Independent Association. Those games are Cornerstone Christian at Abbeville Christian and Crenshaw Christian at Lakeside School.
State champion showdown: The area’s other AISA team, Pike Liberal Arts, is set to play in a battle of state champions on Friday. The Patriots, the defending Class AAA state champion, hosts last year’s AA state champions Chambers Academy.
The teams are both ranked in the top four of the ASWA state rankings with Pike Lib at No. 3 and Chambers at No. 4.
It is the second top five match-up this season for Pike Lib, who was ranked No. 4 when it faced top-ranked Escambia Academy in the season opener. The Patriots lost that game, 42-26.
Three teams off: Three Dothan Eagle coverage teams are off this week – Abbeville in Class 2A of the AHSAA and both Georgia teams – Early County and Seminole County.
Northside Methodist at Rip Hewes: After two road games and an off week, Northside Methodist returns home, doing so at Rip Hewes Stadium on Friday against Cottonwood.
The Knights, who do not have an on-campus stadium, played the first two home games at Northcutt Field.
The remaining three home games, including next Thursday against Liberty County, Fla., are set for Rip Hewes.
Henderson moves over 5,000: Geneva County standout and Alabama commit Emmanuel Henderson surpassed the 5,000-career mark for rushing in last week’s win over Abbeville.
The senior rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 49-6 win over Abbeville. The rushing output boosted his career total to 5,049. He is the 40th player, according to the AHSAA website, to reach 5,000.
Under 60: While struggling Barbour County’s woes continued last week with a 52-0 loss to Verbena, there was one small silver lining – the Jaguars held a team below 60 points for the first time in 10 games. They had given up 60 or more in nine straight games, including 70 plus in four games.
In fact, the 52 points allowed were the fewest since the 2018 season finale of 50 by Bullock County.
Ariton’s Smith highlights Prep Spotlight: Ariton running back Jordan Smith’s performance in last week’s top 10 showdown against G.W. Long earned him top billing in this week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight.
Smith rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, including a 69-yard scoring run with 2:10 left for the clinching score as the Purple Cats (5-0) downed Long 27-21.
G.W. Long (2-1) had its own standout that was also recognized in the spotlight in quarterback Kobie Stringer, who accounted for 301 yards and all three Rebel scores. He rushed for 168 yards and two TDs and passed for 133 yards and a score.
Opp Jennings shines: Smith and the Ariton-G.W. Long game edged out another Wiregrass performance in the Prep Spotlight, one by Opp quarterback Gray Jennings.
Jennings completed 10-of-15 passes for 226 yards and three TDs in the Bobcats’ 55-0 win over Daleville.
Jennings completed his first eight passes of the game before his ninth was dropped by a receiver to end a completion streak of 18 straight. He completed his last 10 passes the week before against Houston Academy.
Five others in Spotlight: Five other local players were recognized in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for play last week.
They were Carroll’s Lakeith Person, Samson’s Josh Lowery, Opp’s Terry Davis and Wicksburg’s Jaylen Murry and Charles Snyder.
Person rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 31-7 Class 5A, Region 2 win over Headland. Person had TD runs of 5 and 40 yards.
Samson’s Lowery ran 24 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers beat McKenzie 36-28 in Class 1A, Region 1.
Opp’s Davis caught three passes for 111 yards and one TD – with a long of 55 yards to set up another score - as the Bobcats downed Daleville 55-0 in Class 3A, Region 2.
Wicksburg’s Murry and Snyder both had big games in the Panthers’ 60-18 win over New Brockton. Murry rushed for 170 yards and four touchdowns, while Snyder had 108 yards rushing and two scores on five carries and 71 receiving yards and a TD on three catches plus five tackles on defense.