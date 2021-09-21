Prep Football Notebook: Wiregrass 7A teams play Florida schools to highlight non-region week

A handful of games this week are rivalry games, including Houston County battles between Wicksburg at Rehobeth and Ashford at Houston County. Other rivalry games include Straughn at Opp, Dale County at Headland and Geneva County at Geneva.

This week’s schedule also features Eufaula traveling to Stanhope Elmore in a rematch of last year’s first round of the Class 6A state playoffs. Eufaula won that game 52-28 and also won a regular-season game last year in Eufaula 35-13.

Thursday football: The schedule kicks off with a Thursday game of a Wiregrass team on the road as Charles Henderson visits Williamson of Mobile. The teams are set to play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 7 p.m.

Two region games: There are two region games this week, both in the Alabama Independent Association. Those games are Cornerstone Christian at Abbeville Christian and Crenshaw Christian at Lakeside School.

State champion showdown: The area’s other AISA team, Pike Liberal Arts, is set to play in a battle of state champions on Friday. The Patriots, the defending Class AAA state champion, hosts last year’s AA state champions Chambers Academy.

The teams are both ranked in the top four of the ASWA state rankings with Pike Lib at No. 3 and Chambers at No. 4.