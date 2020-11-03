Prep Football Notebook: Wiregrass teams ready for state playoffs

Enterprise and Theodore are familiar with each other after playing in last year’s regular season finale when Enterprise won on the road, 28-27. The two play again this year in Theodore.

G.W. Long and Luverne are playing in the playoffs for the second straight year, though in the first round instead of the second round. Last year, Long won at home over the Tigers, 28-13.

We almost met earlier: Pike County and Hillcrest-Evergreen, opening-round 3A opponents, were scheduled to meet in Brundidge on Aug. 28 in the season opener for both teams, but had the game canceled when Pike County school officials decided to cancel non-region games. Now, the two meet in the first of the playoffs in Evergreen.

Most improved: Slocomb and Abbeville Christian tied for the biggest improvement during the regular season from last year to this year as both win five more games than a year ago.

Slocomb went from 4-6 to 9-1 and ACA from 3-7 to 8-2.

Pike Liberal Arts had a four-and-a-half game improvement, going from 3-7 to 7-2.