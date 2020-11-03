Prep Football Notebook: Wiregrass teams ready for state playoffs

After navigating a regular season of uncertainty because of the COVID-19 virus, 19 Wiregrass high school football teams in Alabama now try to navigate the postseason, seeking a state championship title.
The 19 teams, along with others throughout the state, begin the state playoffs this Friday night. Sixteen of the local teams are bidding for an AHSAA state title in early December, while three other teams aim for AISA titles in late November.
The local AHSAA teams playing in the postseason include Enterprise in Class 7A, Eufaula in Class 6A, Carroll and Rehobeth in Class 5A, Dale County and Geneva in Class 4A, Slocomb, Opp, Wicksburg, Providence Christian and Pike County in Class 3A plus Abbeville, G.W. Long, Geneva County and Ariton in 2A and Samson in Class 1A.
The three AISA teams competing in the playoffs are Pike Liberal Arts in Class AAA and Abbeville Christian and Lakeside School in Class A.
Seven at home: Of the 19 area teams opening the playoffs this week, seven do so in the friendly confines of home.
Those seven home teams are Eufaula, Slocomb, Opp, Abbeville, G.W. Long, Pike Liberal Arts and Abbeville Christian.
Eufaula hosts Stanhope Elmore, Slocomb entertains Southside of Selma, Opp welcomes in Greensboro, Abbeville hosts Thorsby, G.W. Long welcomes in Luverne, while Pike Liberal Arts hosts Monroe Academy and Abbeville Christian hosts South Choctaw Academy.
Playoff fixture: Once again, the Eufaula Tigers are in the playoff picture.
The Tigers are participating for the 23rd straight year – the eighth longest active streak in the state. The last time they failed to make the playoffs was in 1997.
Eufaula’s 23 straight appearances are behind only Luverne (38), Briarwood Christian (28), UMS-Wright (27), Demopolis (25), Aliceville (25), McAdory (24) and Brantley (24) on the state’s active playoff streak list.
The streak is by far the longest current streak among Dothan Eagle coverage teams with the next closest Pike County, which makes its eighth straight this year back to 2012.
Ariton has the third-longest active streak in the area, entering its sixth straight postseason appearance. Abbeville and Lakeside (5th straight year) are next, followed by Providence Christian (4th straight year).
Seven schools are in the playoffs for the second straight year after missing out in 2018 – Enterprise Rehobeth, Dale County, Geneva, Opp, G.W. Long and Abbeville Christian.
Back in postseason: Six teams are in the playoffs this year after a brief absence.
Carroll, Slocomb and Samson are back after missing the last two seasons, while Wicksburg, Geneva County and Pike Liberal Arts are in after not making it last year.
Notable absences: Several notable playoff streaks among area teams came to a halt this year, including three teams who had double-digit consecutive appearances end.
Elba is not in the playoffs after 13 straight appearances since last missing out in 2006. Goshen saw a streak of 12 straight end back to its last time sitting at home in 2007 and Charles Henderson had a 10-year streak snapped back to a 2009 non-appearance.
Daleville had a six-year streak and New Brockton a five-year streak end.
Dothan, Zion Chapel and Northside Methodist were the other playoff teams from last year that didn’t make the 2020 playoffs.
Five ranked: Five Dothan Eagle coverage teams enter the postseason as a state-ranked team.
They are Eufaula (No. 10, Class 6A), Abbeville (No. 8, Class 2A), G.W. Long (No. 9, 2A), Pike Liberal Arts (No. 7, AISA) and Abbeville Christian (No. 10, AISA).
Two area teams received votes, but didn’t crack the top 10 – Enterprise in Class 7A and Slocomb in Class 3A.
Facing a ranked team: Six coverage teams face a ranked team in the opening round of the playoffs.
The teams with their ranked opponents are Enterprise (vs. No. 4 Theodore) in Class 7A, Rehobeth (vs. No. 9 Demopolis) in Class 5A, Geneva (vs. No. 1 American Christian) and Dale County (No. 4 Bibb County) in Class 4A, Samson (vs. No. 3 Maplesville) in Class 1A and Lakeside School (vs. No. 3 Jackson Academy) in AISA.
Geneva all in: For the first time all four teams within the borders of Geneva County, including city school system Geneva, made the state playoffs in the same year.
The four schools – Geneva along with county system schools Slocomb, Geneva County and Samson – are in the playoffs in four different classifications. Geneva travels to American Christian in Class 4A, Slocomb hosts Southside of Selma in Class 3A, Geneva County visits Highland Home in Class 2A and Samson travels to Maplesville in Class 1A.
Prior to this year, there were 11 times where three of the four teams made it postseason, but not the entire quartet. The most recent occurrence was in 2017 when Slocomb, Samson and Geneva County reached the playoffs, but not Geneva.
We meet again: A couple of the opening match-ups involving a Wiregrass team feature familiar opponents, including two rematches of regular-season contests plus two match-ups from last year.
The Eufaula-Stanhope Elmore playoff game is a rematch of a Sept. 25 meeting between the two won by Eufaula 35-13 in Eufaula. The two are playing again in Eufaula.
In AISA, Pike Liberal Arts and Monroe are meeting for the second straight week after finishing the regular season against each other during a 35-18 Pike Lib win. This week’s game is at Pike Lib’s home in Troy instead of at Monroeville as they did last week.
Enterprise and Theodore are familiar with each other after playing in last year’s regular season finale when Enterprise won on the road, 28-27. The two play again this year in Theodore.
G.W. Long and Luverne are playing in the playoffs for the second straight year, though in the first round instead of the second round. Last year, Long won at home over the Tigers, 28-13.
We almost met earlier: Pike County and Hillcrest-Evergreen, opening-round 3A opponents, were scheduled to meet in Brundidge on Aug. 28 in the season opener for both teams, but had the game canceled when Pike County school officials decided to cancel non-region games. Now, the two meet in the first of the playoffs in Evergreen.
Most improved: Slocomb and Abbeville Christian tied for the biggest improvement during the regular season from last year to this year as both win five more games than a year ago.
Slocomb went from 4-6 to 9-1 and ACA from 3-7 to 8-2.
Pike Liberal Arts had a four-and-a-half game improvement, going from 3-7 to 7-2.
No unbeaten: G.W. Long’s loss to Abbeville on Oct. 23 ended the last chance for a Dothan Eagle team to finish with an unbeaten record. Slocomb finished with the best regular-season mark at 9-1 with Abbeville and G.W. Long right behind at 8-1.
Only one winless: Only one team finished with a winless season – Goshen at 0-9. Six teams, though, had one win by AHSAA guidelines, including Daleville and Headland, who received forfeit wins to their record.
Odds and ends: Pike Liberal Arts’ 35-18 win over Monroe Academy was the first in school history for the Patriots over the Vols, who had won all previous 13 meetings … Slocomb needs just 24 points to break the school record for points in a season (430 in 13 games in 2003) … Though it has a daunting task against No. 3 Jackson Academy, Lakeside has history on its side as its last two playoff wins came against the Eagles (2016, 2017) … Abbeville Christian is 3-0 in playoff games against South Choctaw, winning in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
