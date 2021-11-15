Prep football notes: AHSAA Dothan Eagle coverage area has no teams reach state quarterfinals

For the first time since 2009, the Dothan Eagle coverage area has no teams in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state quarterfinals.

All 13 area teams in the coverage area that opened the AHSAA playoffs on Nov. 6 were eliminated by 10 p.m. on Nov. 13 without a team reaching the state quarterfinals.

A couple of AHSAA teams just outside of the coverage area – Brantley, Highland Home and Andalusia – still remain, but none in the deep heart of the Wiregrass.

At least one coverage team had made to the quarterfinals since 2010.

Last year, Abbeville made the third round on way to the state championship game before losing in the finals. Two years ago, Ariton and G.W. Long reached the quarters and Providence Christian made it in 2018. Goshen was the lone representative in 2017.

Carroll, G.W. Long and Elba reached in 2016 and Elba and G.W. Long did so in 2015 with Elba winning the state title that year. In 2014, four teams made it to at least the quarterfinals – Opp, Dale County, Elba and G.W. Long. Dale County and Elba both reached the state finals that year before losing.