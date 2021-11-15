Prep football notes: AHSAA Dothan Eagle coverage area has no teams reach state quarterfinals

For the first time since 2009, the Dothan Eagle coverage area has no teams in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state quarterfinals.
All 13 area teams in the coverage area that opened the AHSAA playoffs on Nov. 6 were eliminated by 10 p.m. on Nov. 13 without a team reaching the state quarterfinals.
A couple of AHSAA teams just outside of the coverage area – Brantley, Highland Home and Andalusia – still remain, but none in the deep heart of the Wiregrass.
At least one coverage team had made to the quarterfinals since 2010.
Last year, Abbeville made the third round on way to the state championship game before losing in the finals. Two years ago, Ariton and G.W. Long reached the quarters and Providence Christian made it in 2018. Goshen was the lone representative in 2017.
Carroll, G.W. Long and Elba reached in 2016 and Elba and G.W. Long did so in 2015 with Elba winning the state title that year. In 2014, four teams made it to at least the quarterfinals – Opp, Dale County, Elba and G.W. Long. Dale County and Elba both reached the state finals that year before losing.
In 2013, Charles Henderson made it to the quarters on way to a state runner-up finish. The Trojans also made it in 2012. Elba made to the quarterfinals in both 2010 and 2011, winning the state title in 2011. Cottonwood also made it 2010.
One team left: The Dothan Eagle coverage area does have one team remaining in the state playoffs, but in the Alabama Independent Schools Association (AISA) as the Pike Liberal Arts won last Friday to advance to the AAA state championship round.
The Patriots aim for a second straight title when they battle Tuscaloosa Academy on Friday at 7 p.m. at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
Bidding to tie school record: Pike Liberal Arts has a chance to tie the school record for wins in a season at 12 victories during Friday’s state championship game. The 2008 state championship team, coached by current Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease, went 12-1. Pike Lib is currently 11-1 entering the title game.
10-win teams: The Dothan Eagle coverage area finishes the season with three teams earning double-digit win totals – Elba and Ariton with 10 each and Pike Liberal Arts, which has 11 wins and goes for a 12th on Friday.
Elba earned double-digit victories for the first time since 2016 and for the 16th time in its rich history.
Ariton won double digits for the third season in the last five years, doing so also in 2017 and 2019. It was the school’s 13th season of 10 or more wins overall.
Pike Liberal Arts earned its straight season of 10 or more wins and its third in four seasons. It’s the seventh season of double-digit wins in the school’s history.
Last year, the coverage area had four teams win at least 10 games (Abbeville, 12; Slocomb, Pike Liberal Arts and Abbeville Christian, 10 each).
The most improved: The distinction for the most improved Dothan Eagle coverage team record-wise this season from 2020 belongs to the Kinston Bulldogs. Rudy Free’s team improved by six wins from last year, earning eight victories after managing just two wins last season.
Ariton improved by five wins from five to 10, while Elba and Houston County both had four-game improvements. Elba went from 6 to 10 and Houston County from 1 to 5.
Cottonwood (2 to 5), Houston Academy (3 to 6) and New Brockton (1 to 4) had three-game win improvements.
Biggest decline: Abbeville, Abbeville Christian and Pike County had the biggest downfalls from last year. All three teams lost substantial senior classes from 2020.
Abbeville, last year’s AHSAA Class 2A state runner-up, won 10 less games, falling from 12-2 to 2-7. ACA, an AISA Class A runner-up, dropped eight games in the win column from 10-3 last year to 2-8. Pike County went from 6-4 down to 0-9.
Eufaula had the next biggest decline, going from nine wins to five, though the Tigers made the state playoffs.
School records: Wiregrass teams Enterprise, Ariton and Pike Liberal Arts set school records for points in a season.
Enterprise earned 488 points, breaking the 2016’s record of 444. Ariton posted 486, edging past the 2019 team’s total of 480. Pike Liberal Arts, heading into Friday’s game, has scored 479, bettering 2009’s total of 421.
Dubious school records: On the flip side, four area schools set records for most points allowed in a season. Those schools are Charles Henderson (372 this year to 325 in 2018); Daleville (512 to 434, 2020), Goshen (414 to 362, 2005) and Pike County (368 to 300, 1951).