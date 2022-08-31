Prep football notes: Dothan, Enterprise face major challenges

Both Dothan and Enterprise, the two largest schools in the Wiregrass, face a major challenge this Friday night.

Dothan travels to Auburn (2-0), the No. 2 ranked team in Class 7A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association state poll. Enterprise (1-1), meanwhile, visits Central-Phenix City (2-0), the No. 1 ranked team in Class 7A.

Central and Auburn were among the state’s elite last year as well. The two met in the 7A state semifinals with Central winning 28-17 to advance to the state finals where the Red Devils lost to Thompson.

Both already have an impressive win over a top five state ranked 7A team with Auburn beating preseason No. 5 Hoover and Central defeating preseason No. 4 Hewitt-Trussville. Both Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville remain in the top five.

Dothan schools start strong: It is only two weeks into the football season, but the four Dothan schools are a combined 7-1 to start the campaign.

Dothan, Houston Academy and Northside Methodist are all 2-0, while Providence Christian is 1-1 with the lone loss coming to top five Class 2A ranked Highland Home.

Dothan is 2-0 for the first time in its four-year history after consolidation. The Wolves are the first city of Dothan public school to be unbeaten after two games since the 2013 Dothan Tigers.

Houston Academy is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013, while Northside Methodist is unbeaten after two games for the first time since 2016 when it was in the Alabama Independent Schools Association.

Providence Christian is 1-1 after two games for the third straight season.

This week, Dothan travels to Class 7A, No. 2 ranked Auburn, Northside Methodist visits Class 3A, No. 5 ranked Opp and Providence Christian hosts New Brockton. Houston Academy is off this week before it faces Ashford next week.

Consecutive shutouts: In its 2-0 start, Houston Academy recorded shutout wins over Wicksburg (28-0) and Daleville (45-0).

It’s the first consecutive shutouts to start a season at HA since the 1976 Raiders earned three shutouts to start the season. That 1976 team went on to shut out seven teams during a 10-1 season.

Nearly in the poll: Both Dothan and Houston Academy nearly moved into the state rankings this week, but fell short.

Both teams are the top team in receiving votes after the No. 10 team. Dothan had nine points in Class 7A off a fifth, ninth and 10th place vote by ASWA members, 15 points behind No. 10 Oak Mountain (24 points). HA had 22 points in Class 3A after eight voters placed them between fifth and 10 in their ballots. The Raiders are just two points behind No. 10 Hillcrest of Evergreen (24 points).

Dale County’s Ross sets AHSAA record: Dale County’s Christian Ross, a Memphis commitment, recovered four fumbles – returning one for a touchdown – and had a quarterback sack in the Warriors’ 39-9 setback to Carroll of Ozark last week. The four recoveries set an AHSAA single-game record. The previous record (3) was set by Briarwood Christian’s Jordan Carroll in a 32-13 win over John Carroll Catholic in 2012.

Region play abounds: After a week where a handful of teams had region play, most notably teams in nine-team regions, this week’s schedule is almost exclusively region play.

Of the 23 games in the Dothan Eagle coverage area, all but three are region counters.

Two of the non-region games involve Georgia teams in the area – Early County and Seminole County. The other is Pike Liberal Arts, which is an AHSAA member not eligible for region play this season after joining the association in the summer.

Schedule change: Pike Liberal Arts made a late schedule change last week for this week’s contest, inserting Chipley (Fla.) into the slot to replace Heard County (Ga.). The Patriots travel to Chipley for the game.

Prep poll takes beating: Many teams in the ASWA state poll took a beating last week as 27 ranked teams lost their game. It’s the second most losses by ranked teams during a week in 100 years, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. During the opening week of 1922, 28 ranked teams lost.

Last week, the top five teams and seven of the 10 in Class 3A all lost and four of the eight No. 2-ranked teams also lost.

Class 3A, with seven teams losing, had the most go down last week, but Class 2A and 5A had four top 10 teams fall and Class 1A, 6A, 7A and AISA had three teams each bit the dust. Class 4A escaped relatively free with only one team in its top 10 losing last week.

12 in AHSAA Prep Spotlight: Twelve local players, including Dale County’s Ross, were honored in this week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight for play last week.

Two players each from Dothan and Enterprise were honored. The two from Dothan were defensive players Korian Salter and T. K. Knight and the two from Enterprise were quarterback Aiden White and athlete Mykel Johnson.

The others honored in the spotlight were Headland’s Jaxon Williams, Elba’s Alvin Henderson, Geneva’s Noah Johnson, Goshen’s Jamari McClure, Houston Academy’s Kadyn Mitchell and G.W. Long’s Bryson Hughes and Opp’s Colby Ballard.

Dothan’s Salter accounted for 11 tackles, including three quarterback sacks, in the Wolves’ 42-14 Class 7A, Region 2 opener versus Lee-Montgomery. Knight intercepted two passes, one in the end zone to prevent a score, the other he returned 60 yards to set up another TD in the Wolves’ win.

Enterprise’s White passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns while completing 11-of-16 passes in the Wildcats’ 31-21 loss to Auburn. Johnson was honored in special teams after returning a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown – his second kick return for a TD in as many weeks. Johnson also caught three passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns (83 and 40 yards) and had one punt return for 13 yards.

Headland’s Williams accounted for 344 yards and six touchdowns to power a 60-12 victory over Henry County rival Abbeville. The 60 points by Headland were the most by a Rams team against the Yellow Jackets in the 85-game history of the two rivals. Williams was 10-of-12 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 89 yards and three scores.

Elba’s Henderson had 274 rushing yards on 32 carries with four touchdowns to lead the Tigers over Kinston 33-6. He scored on runs of 19, 62, 6, and 4 yards.

Geneva’s Johnson amassed 254 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 46-21 win over Deane Bozeman High School of Panama City (FL).

Goshen’s McClure gained 200 yards rushing on 12 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 46-21 win over Zion Chapel.

HA’s Mitchell was 7-of-8 passing for 240 yards and five touchdowns in the Raiders’ 45-0 rout over Daleville.

G.W. Long’s Hughes connected on 19-of-31 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the Rebels’ 22-15 win over Slocomb. He also scored on a 2-yard run and threw a 2-point conversion.

Opp’s Ballard had 11 tackles and an interception in the Bobcats’ 41-20 win over New Brockton.