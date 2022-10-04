Prep Football Notes: Houston Academy, Northside Methodist meet for first time

This week’s high school football action starts with two games on Thursday, including a new city rivalry game at Rip Hewes Stadium.

Houston Academy and Northside Methodist, two schools located 2.9 miles apart in north Dothan, meet for the first time on the high school gridiron when the two teams kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rip Hewes for a Class 3A, Region 2 contest.

The other Thursday game features Abbeville Christian at home against Chambers Academy in an AISA, Class AA, Region 1 game.

Northside Methodist joined the Alabama High School Athletic Association prior to the 2020-21 academic year and competed against Houston Academy in every sport but football during its first two years in the AHSAA. On Thursday, the football rivalry kicks in.

Thursday’s contest is Northside Methodist’s home game as the Knights are playing their home games this year at Rip Hewes.

It’s the fifth game since 2007 for HA at Rip Hewes, but just the second as a visiting team. The Raiders were visitors in a 2009 game against city rival Providence Christian in the second meeting between the two after the series started in 2008 at Rip Hewes with HA as the home team.

Houston Academy also played at Rip Hewes in the 2007 season opener against Rehobeth and in the 2008 state playoffs against Flomaton. The Raiders won all four games at Rip Hewes from 2007-2009.

In its early years as a program in the 1970s, Houston Academy played a lot of its games at Rip Hewes, including the 1973 Class A state championship game against Marion County, a contest the Raiders lost 28-6.

Playoff bound: Both Charles Henderson and Eufaula clinched spots to the Class 5A postseason last week after region wins. The Trojans beat Rehobeth 27-15 and the Tigers defeated Carroll 44-19.

Both teams are 3-0 in six-team 5A, Region 2 with just two region games remaining. Headland is third with a 2-1 record followed by Carroll in fourth at 1-2 and Rehobeth and Greenville tied for fifth at 0-3. CHHS and Eufaula can’t be caught by Rehobeth or Greenville and both have already beaten fourth place Carroll, meaning the two can finish no worse than third among the four playoff spots.

Going for a region title: While Charles Henderson and Eufaula have already punched their playoff ticket, the two play for a bigger prize on Friday night at Eufaula’s Tiger Stadium – the region title.

Eufaula can clinch the region crown with a win, while Charles Henderson will put itself in good position to take the region with a victory and would win the region if Carroll also defeats Headland (2-1) on Friday.

The Trojans could still end in a three-way tie should they slip against Headland (2-1) in the final region game next week – provided Headland also beats Carroll this week and Eufaula wins its final region game next week against Rehobeth. Charles Henderson currently leads the tiebreaker should the three end in a tie, but there are still plenty of games left that could impact the tiebreaker.

Going for a region title, part II: Early County, the top ranked team in Georgia Class A, Division II, can clinch a region title with a win Friday at Randolph-Clay. The Bobcats are 5-0 in Region 1-A, Division II play and Friday’s game is their last region contest of the year. Randolph-Clay is 1-0 in region play and is the only team that can unseat Early County as a region champion. All the other region teams have one or more losses and all have lost to the Bobcats.

Seeking playoff spot: At least five area teams have a chance to clinch a state playoff berth with a win this week.

The five are Headland in Class 5A, Ariton and Wicksburg in Class 2A and Abbeville Christian and Lakeside in the AISA.

Headland travels to Carroll for a 5A, Region 2 game, while Ariton hosts Abbeville and Wicksburg travels to Samson in 2A, Region 2 play. Abbeville Christian hosts Chambers Academy on Thursday in an AISA, Class AA, Region 1 game and Lakeside School visits Southern Academy in Greensboro in an AISA, Class A, Region 2 contest.

Several other area teams could also clinch with a win plus some help from others.

There are four weeks left in the regular season. The state playoffs are set to start on Nov. 3-4.

300-yard passers: Three Wiregrass quarterbacks -- Pike Liberal Arts’ Dawson Bradford, Eufaula’s Copeland Cotton and G.W. Long’s Bryson Hughes -- had 300-yard passing efforts last week.

Bradford threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 14-of-21 passing in the Patriots’ 32-0 win over Danville.

Cotton had 325 passing yards and two touchdowns off 23-of-35 passing in the Tigers’ 44-19 win over Carroll.

Hughes threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns in G.W. Long’s 42-7 win over Zion Chapel.

All three were honored in the AHSAA Spotlight for their efforts.

Big-time receiving: Making the 300-yard passing games possible were three big-time receiving games last week from G.W. Long’s Hayes Horne, Eufaula’s Antron Mitchell and Pike Liberal Arts’ Jackson Booth.

Horne earned five pass receptions for 198 yards and two scores, Mitchell caught eight passes for 187 yards with one score and Booth snared six receptions for 174 yards with two TDs.

All three earned recognition in the AHSAA spotlight. Booth was also honored for having two interceptions and six tackles on defense to go with his receiving numbers.

Eight others in AHSAA Spotlight: Eight other players in the Dothan Eagle coverage area were honored in the AHSAA Spotlight, including two other quarterbacks and six defensive players.

The other QBs were Pike County’s Omari Barrow and Headland’s Jaxon Williams. Barrow threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns in a 38-0 win over New Brockton. Williams accounted for 313 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-22 win over Greenville, passing for 180 yards off 9-of-18 passing with three scores and rushing for 123 yards and one TD.

The defensive players honored were Rehobeth’s Blake Hataway and Parker Peacock, Ashford’s Jay Ragland and Wicksburg’s Maddox Burkhardt, Jacob Cox and Isaac Murphy.

Hataway had 13 tackles and Peacock 12 in a 27-15 loss to Charles Henderson. Ragland had 11 tackles, including three for loss, and also scored on a 30-yard run on offense in the Yellow Jackets’ 38-24 win over Daleville. Burkhardt had 12 tackles and Cox and Murphy 11 each in Wicksburg’s 23-14 win over Geneva County.

Top defenses: After giving up 27 points to Straughn last week, Houston Academy lost its grip as the top team in the state in fewest points allowed, but the Raiders still rank in the top 10, landing in a ninth-place tie with 8.2 points a game allowed. The Raiders, though, did remain as the leader in Class 3A, barely ahead of Dadeville (8.4).

Pike County ranks sixth in Class 3A in fewest points allowed a game, giving up just 13.2 points per contest.

G.W. Long is No. 7 in scoring defense in Class 2A, giving up 14.8 points a game. Ariton, which has faced three top 10 teams, is right off the top 10 cut at No. 11, allowing 16.3. Wicksburg is right behind at No. 12, giving up 16.8 per game.

Elba ranks No. 5 in scoring defense in Class 1A, allowing 11.3 points a game.

Soaring offenses: A handful of Dothan Eagle coverage teams are in the top 10 in their classification in scoring average.

Elba (38.8 a game) is ranked No. 3 in Class 1A. Goshen (43.9) is No. 5 and Ariton (39.0) is No. 10 in Class 2A. Houston Academy (40.8) is sixth in Class 3A.

Eufaula (34.7) is No. 10 in Class 5A, while Dothan and Enterprise are fourth and fifth in Class 7A with averages of 34.7 and 33.8 per game, respectively.