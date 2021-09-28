Prep Football Notes: Opp seeks to clinch state playoff spot as teams return to region play

After a non-region week, AHSAA teams return to region play for the next four weeks, with most teams seeking a way into the state playoffs.

One Wiregrass team can clinch a state playoff berth on Friday night. The Opp Bobcats, the Class 3A, Region 2 leader with a 3-0 region record, can clinch a state playoff spot with a win at Providence Christian combined with a New Brockton loss to Slocomb.

A Opp victory pushes Mike DuBose’s team to 4-0 in the six-team region with just two region games left, while a New Brockton loss would put it at 1-3, joining two others at the bottom of the region with three or four losses. Since Opp could do no worse than 4-2 after a win Friday, it could finish no worse than fourth place as the bottom three teams all have three or more losses. The top four teams make the state playoffs.

Cranking up the buses: After six straight home games to open the season, Enterprise hits the road for the first time on Friday night. The Wildcats travel to Prattville’s Stanley Jenson Stadium for a Class 7A, Region 3 game.

It’s the first of two straight road tilts for EHS, which visits Smiths Station next week. The Wildcats also hit the road for the final region game on Oct. 22 at Auburn.