Prep Football Notes: Opp seeks to clinch state playoff spot as teams return to region play

After a non-region week, AHSAA teams return to region play for the next four weeks, with most teams seeking a way into the state playoffs.
One Wiregrass team can clinch a state playoff berth on Friday night. The Opp Bobcats, the Class 3A, Region 2 leader with a 3-0 region record, can clinch a state playoff spot with a win at Providence Christian combined with a New Brockton loss to Slocomb.
A Opp victory pushes Mike DuBose’s team to 4-0 in the six-team region with just two region games left, while a New Brockton loss would put it at 1-3, joining two others at the bottom of the region with three or four losses. Since Opp could do no worse than 4-2 after a win Friday, it could finish no worse than fourth place as the bottom three teams all have three or more losses. The top four teams make the state playoffs.
Cranking up the buses: After six straight home games to open the season, Enterprise hits the road for the first time on Friday night. The Wildcats travel to Prattville’s Stanley Jenson Stadium for a Class 7A, Region 3 game.
It’s the first of two straight road tilts for EHS, which visits Smiths Station next week. The Wildcats also hit the road for the final region game on Oct. 22 at Auburn.
Thursday football: This week’s action starts on Thursday with three games.
Wicksburg hosts Daleville at Panther Stadium for a Class 3A, Region 2 game and G.W. Long travels to Zion Chapel for a Class 2A, Region 2 contest.
The other Thursday has Northside Methodist against Liberty County (Fla.) at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium. Liberty County, located in Bristol in the Florida Panhandle, 34 miles southeast of Marianna, sports a 4-1 record with wins over Graceville (42-0), Franklin County (48-7), Cottondale (35-6), Wewahitchka (35-34) and a loss to Bozeman (27-25).
Only unbeaten: After six weeks, only one Dothan Eagle coverage team remains unbeaten – the Ariton Purple Cats. Ariton is 6-0 entering Friday’s game at Abbeville.
The Purple Cats are one only two unbeaten teams left in Class 2A in the state and one of 37 overall in the AHSAA statewide. Luverne (4-0) is the other Class 2A unbeaten.
Eight plays, yet 74 points: Kinston set a school record for points and margin of victory in last week’s 74-0 win over Barbour County, yet did so on only eight offensive plays.
Six of the eight offensive plays went for touchdowns by six different players, all between 12 and 37 yards in distance. The other two carries were both 13-yard runs for first downs.
They also had three fumble recoveries/returns for touchdown, returned their only kickoff for a 50-yard touchdown and added a 71-yard punt return for a score.
Drew Conner (12 yards), Konner Walker (30), Jeb Crosby (27), CJ Lunsford (27), Brent McCollough (25) and Colby Tew (30) had the rushing TDs. Cade Jones recovered a fumble in the end zone and also returned a fumble 21 yards for a score, while McCollough had the 71-fumble return for TD. Blake Senn had a 24-yard punt return for TD and Reece Hal had the 50-yard kick return for score.
Early powers ACA win: Behind a 364-yard, four-touchdown rushing performance by Brandon Early, Abbeville Christian rolled to a 37-14 win Friday over Cornerstone Christian.
Early, who earned his yardage on just 19 carries, scored on runs of 32, 60, 2 and 49 yards.
Justin Murphy scored on a 20-yard run and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Javion Turner for the other scores.
As a team, the Generals’ offense earned 439 total yards.
Cottonwood honors state champs: Cottonwood honored its two state championship teams with a new sign during a Tuesday evening ceremony.
The sign, which was posted coming into Cottonwood from the north on Highway 53, recognizes Cottonwood’s 1957 and 1986 state championship teams as well as the school's baseball state champs and other top Bear achievements.
The 1957 football team, led by head coach, George Maddox, went 10-0, outscoring opponents 320-72. Playing before the existence of state playoffs, Cottonwood’s 1957 team was named the Class A, District 1 state champions by the Birmingham News.
The 1986 team, led by head coach Jim McCain, finished 15-0, capping its title with a 35-6 Class 2A state championship win over Woodland. The ’86 team outscored opponents 523-124.
Boland lands Spotlight honor: New Brockton senior Tre Boland shared the top honor in this week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight, which recognizes performances from the past week.
A 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver/defensive back, Boland intercepted a W.S. Neal pass at the 3-yard line with 10 seconds left to preserve a 30-26 comeback win for the Gamecocks. He also caught nine passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
The Gamecocks trailed 26-8 in the third quarter when senior quarterback Brayson Carrand Boland hooked up to start the comeback. Carr finished 17-of-36 passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns.
Boland shared the top spotlight honor with Blount’s Tyler Beverly, who intercepted four passes and had six tackles on defense and caught five passes for 103 yards and a TD on offense in the Leopards’ 21-0 win over Mary G. Montgomery.
Triple honors for Ariton: Ariton had three players earn recognition in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight – quarterback Ian Senn, running back Jordan Smith and receiver Isaiah Johnson – for their play in the Purple Cats’ 38-28 win over Slocomb.
Senn completed 22-of-31 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, Smith rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries and Johnson had 11 receptions for 172 yards and two scores plus an interception and five tackles on defense.
Stellar QBs: Four area quarterbacks were honored in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight, including Ariton’s Senn. The others were Carroll’s Keyshawn Cole, Houston County’s Kaheel Johnson and Houston Academy’s Kadyn Mitchell.
Combined the four accounted for 47-of-63 passing for 945yards and 15 touchdowns plus two rushing TDs.
Carroll’s Cole, in just one half of football, threw five touchdown passes and rushed for a sixth score in the Eagles’ 49-6 win over Pike County. He completed 10-of-12 passes for 175 yards and his only carry went for a 16-yard TD. The Eagles didn’t have an offensive snap in the second half as a running clock was used.
Houston County’s Johnson completed 6-of-10 passes for 234 yards with four touchdowns and added a 30-yard TD run in Houston County’s 50-26 win over Ashford.
HA’s Mitchell was 9-of-10 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Florala.
Big-time WRs: The area had three big-time performances by wide receivers that were honored in the prep spotlight, including Ariton’s Johnson.
The others were by New Brockton’s Boland and HA’s Will Wells. Wells caught four passes for 128 yards with three touchdowns during the Raiders’ 49-0 win over Florala.
Top backs: Two area running backs were honored by the AHSAA for play last week, Enterprise’s Mykel Johnson and Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson.
Johnson rushed for 211 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns in a 64-29 win over Fort Walton Beach (Fla.), while Henderson amassed 257 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 26-25 loss to Geneva.
Defensive stars: Cottonwood’s CJ Carroll and Opp’s Trey Jennings were honored in the spotlight for defensive play.
Carroll was in on 11 tackles, including a combined one with teammate Ethan McCardle that stopped Northside Methodist’s two-point try on the game’s final play to preserve the Bears’ 28-26 OT win.
Jennings recorded 12 tackles in Opp’s 42-0 win over rival Straughn.
Special team accolade: Wicksburg’s Jaylen Murry was honored in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight on special teams after returning the opening kickoff 82 yards for a score to set the tone in the Panthers’ 17-6 win over Rehobeth. Murry also rushed for 106 yards on offense.