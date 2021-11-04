Prep Football: Pike County football coach Fred Holland resigns

Bazzell described Holland as an “old school” type of coach.

“Coach was a tough kid and coached the same way,” Bazzell said. “His ‘old school’ philosophy was sometimes under-appreciated but was critical to his success. Coach Holland’s players always represented Pike County on the field, in class, and in the community with pride and discipline. The Brundidge community and Pike County owe coach Holland a debt of gratitude for his work with his student-athletes.”

Bazzell said the change was an emotional one to him. He coached Holland at Pike County in football while as an assistant coach and also in baseball.

“For me, it was kind of emotional with coach Holland because I have known him since he was 13, 14 years old,” Bazzell said. “He was on my baseball team and I coached him in football. He came up on hard and he coached hard. He was old school and he really did a great job at Pike County.

“It will be sad to not see him on the sidelines, but he will stay on as a member of the faculty, so he will continue to have a positive influence on the students.”