Prep Football: Pike County football coach Fred Holland resigns

Fred Holland had the distinction this past year as the Wiregrass’ dean of head football coaches for longevity at one school.
That distinction is now coming to an end.
Holland, who has guided Pike County’s football program since the middle of the 2011 season, has resigned as football coach, announced Dr. Mark Bazzell, Pike County Schools Superintendent.
The Pike County Board of Education accepted the resignation during a special called meeting late Wednesday afternoon, said Bazzell. Holland will remain a physical education teacher at Pike County.
A former Bulldog star athlete in the mid-1980s, Holland had a 70-45 record at the Brundidge school after taking over in the middle of the 2011 season following the resignation of Rodney Dollar. After a 1-4 record in that 2011 season and a 3-7 record in 2012, he guided eight straight teams to winning records before this past season. He guided two teams (2018 and 2019) to 10 wins plus two others to nine wins (2015 and 2016).
The best record came in 2019 when the Bulldogs went undefeated in the regular season before losing a first-round state playoff game to finish out 10-1. Overall, Holland directed eight state playoff teams with three teams winning region titles (2016, 2018 and 2019).
However, his last team finished 0-9 this season, the program’s first winless season since 1968 (0-9-1).
“Coach and I sat down on Tuesday afternoon and talked a good bit and he came back and resigned on Wednesday morning,” Bazzell said.
“It was a tough year this year for Pike County. We talked and we came to an agreement that it was a good time to make a change. He has been at Pike County High School for 27 years and he indicated to the principal that he was going to take some time to be with his family and rest.”
Holland has been a fixture at the Brundidge school for more than five decades, first as a player. He played a key role in the Bulldogs’ first state championship team in 1988.
After graduating from Alabama State University in 1995, he returned and has been a part of Pike County ever since. He was the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator for Pike County state championship teams in 2003, 2005 and 2006. During the 2006 title game, Holland’s defensive charges forced nine turnovers (six fumbles and three interceptions) in a 44-14 win over Clay County.
In addition to his football duties, Holland also led the Bulldog baseball program for 15 seasons and won area championships in 2003, 2004 and 2006. He also coached Pike County to three Class 3A state weightlifting championships, the most recent in 2018.
“As much as anybody, coach Holland’s influence as a coach and mentor to the student athletes at Pike County has been a critical element in the success the Pike County High athletic programs have experienced since the mid-1980s,” Bazzell said. “His influence certainly extends beyond his years as head football coach.”
Bazzell described Holland as an “old school” type of coach.
“Coach was a tough kid and coached the same way,” Bazzell said. “His ‘old school’ philosophy was sometimes under-appreciated but was critical to his success. Coach Holland’s players always represented Pike County on the field, in class, and in the community with pride and discipline. The Brundidge community and Pike County owe coach Holland a debt of gratitude for his work with his student-athletes.”
Bazzell said the change was an emotional one to him. He coached Holland at Pike County in football while as an assistant coach and also in baseball.
“For me, it was kind of emotional with coach Holland because I have known him since he was 13, 14 years old,” Bazzell said. “He was on my baseball team and I coached him in football. He came up on hard and he coached hard. He was old school and he really did a great job at Pike County.
“It will be sad to not see him on the sidelines, but he will stay on as a member of the faculty, so he will continue to have a positive influence on the students.”
Bazzell said the job was posted last night and by 10 a.m. Thursday, seven applicants had sent in info. The superintendent said the closing day for the job is Nov. 30 and that the school board hopes to have a hire by its Dec. 13 meeting.