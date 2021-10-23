Prep football playoff picture becomes clearer in Wiregrass

The high school football playoff picture for the Dothan Eagle coverage area became clearer Friday night, including the three-way tie at the top of Class 2A, Region 2.
Though it won’t become official until after this Friday’s week of non-region games are played, it appears the Elba Tigers will win the tiebreaker and be the No. 1 seed for 2A, Region 2 with Ariton No. 2 and G.W. Long No. 3.
The three teams finished 5-1 and went 1-1 in head-to-head match-ups with Elba beating Ariton, Ariton beating G.W. Long and G.W. Long beating Elba.
The three all won against the remaining region opponents, negating six AHSAA potential tiebreakers and they didn’t have any common non-region opponents, wiping out the next tiebreaker.
The next two tiebreakers include how teams did if they had an equal number of games, but G.W. Long has only nine games compared to 10 for the other two teams, negating those tiebreakers.
It then comes down to tiebreaker n in the AHSAA rulebook – the team whose defeated opponents have the most wins.
Throwing out the common wins over region foes Geneva County, Cottonwood, Houston County, Abbeville and Zion Chapel, it comes down to wins over non-region games plus the head-to-head match-ups.
In this scenario, Elba currently has 20 wins from defeated opponents going into the final week of the regular season, while Ariton has 18 and G.W. Long 9.
Technically, Ariton could still tie Elba with wins this week by Slocomb and G.W. Long, but the Purple Cats would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Tigers, who took the regular-season matchup 41-25. Ariton cannot overtake Elba in the tiebreaker.
Elba’s 20 wins have come from Ariton (9), Opp (8), Providence Christian (3) and Daleville (0). The Tigers, who have finished the regular season, could add one more to the total if Providence Christian beats Florala. Daleville, Opp and Ariton have all finished regular-season play.
Ariton’s 18 victories have come from Dale County (4), Goshen (1), Slocomb (6) and G.W. Long (7). Slocomb and G.W. Long could add to the total with wins this week, but it wouldn’t be enough for Ariton to overtake Elba. Dale County and Goshen, the other two opponents, are both finished.
G.W. Long defeated Elba (9) and Daleville (0) and could add six more wins if it beats Houston Academy this Friday, but the 15 total is well short of Elba and Ariton.
As a result, Elba and Ariton will host first-round state playoff games in two weeks. Elba’s opponent appears to be Ranburne (6-4), while Ariton’s first-round foe appears to be LaFayette (6-3 with one game left). G.W. Long likely has to travel to B.B. Comer of Sylacauga (8-2).
Geneva County (4-3 in region) is the No. 4 seed and has to travel to No. 1 seed Lanett (8-2 and ranked No. 2 in the state) for the first round.
Barring any unexpected changes this week, below are the other region scenarios involving Wiregrass teams:
Class 7A, Region 2
Enterprise’s loss to Auburn Friday night dropped the Wildcats to the No. 4 seed and a first-round playoff game at Region 1 No. 1 seed Fairhope (8-1 record with one game left).
Dothan, the other Wiregrass team, failed to make the playoffs.
Class 6A, Region 2
Eufaula’s win over Sidney Lanier Friday moved the Tigers into a fourth-place tie with Carver of Montgomery, but EHS lost the regular-season match-up to the Wolverines 20-12 to lose the head-to-head tiebreaker.
It marks the first time Eufaula hasn’t made the state playoffs since 1997, snapping a streak of 23 straight appearances.
Class 5A, Region 2
Carroll’s loss to Andalusia on Friday dropped the Eagles to fourth place in the region, forcing a road game at the Region 4 No. 1 seed in the playoffs. That opponent won’t be decided until after this week’s game as Central of Clay, Sylacauga and Tallassee are tied for the lead and all could win a tiebreaker based off results this week.
In an interesting twist, Carroll’s game this Friday is at Tallassee, so the two teams could meet two weeks in a row in Tallassee if the Tigers win the tiebreaker.
The area’s other teams – Charles Henderson, Rehobeth and Headland – did not make the playoffs.
Class 4A, Region 2
Though it lost to region leader St. James on Friday, Geneva (4-3 in region) gained the No. 4 playoff spot when Dale County lost to Straughn. Geneva will travel to Anniston (7-2), which is the No. 1 seed in Region 4, in the first round of the playoffs.
Dale County and Ashford, the two other area coverage teams in the region, did not make the playoffs.
Class 3A, Region 2
Slocomb’s win over Wicksburg on Friday gave the RedTops the region title for the second straight season. The RedTops finished tied with Opp with a 5-1 record, but beat the Bobcats in the head-to-head meeting.
Wicksburg (4-2) finishes as the No. 3 seed based off a head-to-head win over Houston Academy (4-2), which finishes at No. 4.
Projected playoff match-ups are Slocomb at home against Dadeville (6-3), Opp at home against Reeltown (5-4 with one game left), Wicksburg at Trinity (8-1, one game left) and Houston Academy at No. 1 ranked Montgomery Catholic (10-0).
Providence Christian (2-4), New Brockton (1-5) and Daleville (0-6) didn’t make the playoffs.
Class 1A, Region 2
Kinston’s win over Samson on Friday gave the Bulldogs the No. 2 seed behind Brantley. Samson fell to No. 3. Kinston hosts Central Hayneville (4-3, one game left) in the first round and Samson has to travel to Linden (5-3, one game left).
Class 1A, Region 4
Barbour County, the area’s lone team, failed to make the playoffs.
AISA, Class AAA, Region 1
Pike Liberal Arts clinched the region title Friday over Glenwood. The Patriots will host Clarke Prep Academy (2-7) in the first round of the state playoffs.
AISA, Class A, Region 1
Lakeside defeated Abbeville Christian 26-14 on Friday to claim the fourth and final spot from the region. The Chiefs travel to Jackson Academy (8-1) for the first round of the playoffs.
Georgia
Region 1-AA
Early County’s season comes down to Friday’s game at Worth County as the winner reaches the playoffs as a No. 4 seed and the loser is out.
Region 1-A
Seminole County’s 9-8 win over Miller County Friday clinched a state playoff berth for the Indians.