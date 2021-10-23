Prep football playoff picture becomes clearer in Wiregrass

The high school football playoff picture for the Dothan Eagle coverage area became clearer Friday night, including the three-way tie at the top of Class 2A, Region 2.

Though it won’t become official until after this Friday’s week of non-region games are played, it appears the Elba Tigers will win the tiebreaker and be the No. 1 seed for 2A, Region 2 with Ariton No. 2 and G.W. Long No. 3.

The three teams finished 5-1 and went 1-1 in head-to-head match-ups with Elba beating Ariton, Ariton beating G.W. Long and G.W. Long beating Elba.

The three all won against the remaining region opponents, negating six AHSAA potential tiebreakers and they didn’t have any common non-region opponents, wiping out the next tiebreaker.

The next two tiebreakers include how teams did if they had an equal number of games, but G.W. Long has only nine games compared to 10 for the other two teams, negating those tiebreakers.

It then comes down to tiebreaker n in the AHSAA rulebook – the team whose defeated opponents have the most wins.

Throwing out the common wins over region foes Geneva County, Cottonwood, Houston County, Abbeville and Zion Chapel, it comes down to wins over non-region games plus the head-to-head match-ups.