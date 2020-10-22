Prep Football: Rehobeth downs Northside Methodist in shootout

Rehobeth scored three straight touchdowns in the first quarter to overcome an early deficit and stayed ahead of Northside Methodist the rest of the way in earning a 45-35 victory in a non-region contest at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium Thursday night.
Brandon Austin rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns off 21 carries and Mason Rivers added 92 yards and two scores off seven carries to pace Rehobeth (6-3). Trey Turner added 71 yards on five carries. Quarterback Peyton Stephens completed 5-of-9 passes for 105 yards with a TD pass to Kase Keasler, who caught two passes for 81 yards.
Christian Crespo added a 28-yard field goal for Rehobeth and was 5-of-5 on extra-point kicks.
For Northside Methodist (5-5), Cason Eubanks had a combined 337 yards rushing and passing yards, completing 13-of-21 passes with two touchdowns and rushing 16 times with one score. Tyler Small caught five passes for 122 yards and a touchdown for NMA and Luca Mancil added an 18-yard TD reception. Tyler Grantham led the running game with 57 yards and two TDs on 14 carries.
Defensively for Rehobeth, Jamal Maloney had 11 tackles, Dustin Roberts had nine tackles and Kendcrick Dunn had seven stops.
The Knights struck first on a 10-yard Grantham touchdown run, but the conversion attempt failed, leaving it 6-0.
The Rebels then surged to a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter with Rivers scoring on runs of 15 and 29 yards and Austin on a 5-yard run. A fumble recovery by Zaveion Helms and a Baker Hataway interception set up the last two scores.
Grantham helped the Knights cut the gap to 21-14 with a 3-yard touchdown run and the Knights converted a two-point conversion off a pass.
Austin pushed the Rebels up 28-14 on a 19-yard run late in the second quarter, but the Knights cut it to 28-20 at halftime behind a Eubanks to Luca Mancil 18-yard TD pass.
Rehobeth eased out to a 42-20 advantage in the third quarter off a 49-yard Stephens to Keasler TD pass and an Austin 10-yard TD run.
The Knights cut the margin to 42-28 on a 75-yard Eubanks to Small TD pass in the final minute of the third quarter, but the Rebels’ Crespo sealed the Rehobeth win with his 28-yard field goal with 2:08 left in the game.
The Knights’ Eubanks scored on a 56-yard run in the final minute to make the final 45-35.
