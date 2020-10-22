Prep Football: Rehobeth downs Northside Methodist in shootout

The Rebels then surged to a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter with Rivers scoring on runs of 15 and 29 yards and Austin on a 5-yard run. A fumble recovery by Zaveion Helms and a Baker Hataway interception set up the last two scores.

Grantham helped the Knights cut the gap to 21-14 with a 3-yard touchdown run and the Knights converted a two-point conversion off a pass.

Austin pushed the Rebels up 28-14 on a 19-yard run late in the second quarter, but the Knights cut it to 28-20 at halftime behind a Eubanks to Luca Mancil 18-yard TD pass.

Rehobeth eased out to a 42-20 advantage in the third quarter off a 49-yard Stephens to Keasler TD pass and an Austin 10-yard TD run.

The Knights cut the margin to 42-28 on a 75-yard Eubanks to Small TD pass in the final minute of the third quarter, but the Rebels’ Crespo sealed the Rehobeth win with his 28-yard field goal with 2:08 left in the game.

The Knights’ Eubanks scored on a 56-yard run in the final minute to make the final 45-35.