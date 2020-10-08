Prep football roundup: Abbeville wins wild battle with Elba

ABBEVILLE - In a back-and-forth battle throughout, Abbeville hung on to defeat Elba 48-42 on Thursday night in high school football action.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-1 overall, 4-1 in the region, while Elba is 5-3 overall, 3-2 in the region.

The game featured eight touchdowns between 55 and 67 yards in length plus TD plays of 23 and 37 among the 13 scored by the two teams.

Abbeville quarterback Martavious Glanton and Randy Glanton connected for three touchdown passes in the win. Martavious Glanton also rushed for three touchdowns.

Martavious Glanton opened the scoring on a 28-yard run before Elba’s Collin Harrison ran in from 2 yards out. Elba then took the lead on a 55-yard run by Chrystyile Caldwell.

The Glantons connected on a 55-yard touchdown pass and Martavious Glanton scored on a 65-yard run to make it 24-14 Abbeville after the first quarter.

Jacquez Prince threw a 23-yard pass to Peyton McCart to get Elba back in the scoring column before the Glantons again got together for a 64-yard touchdown pass.

Prince threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Caldwell to pull Elba within 30-28 at halftime.