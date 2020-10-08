Prep football roundup: Abbeville wins wild battle with Elba

ABBEVILLE - In a back-and-forth battle throughout, Abbeville hung on to defeat Elba 48-42 on Thursday night in high school football action.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-1 overall, 4-1 in the region, while Elba is 5-3 overall, 3-2 in the region.
The game featured eight touchdowns between 55 and 67 yards in length plus TD plays of 23 and 37 among the 13 scored by the two teams.
Abbeville quarterback Martavious Glanton and Randy Glanton connected for three touchdown passes in the win. Martavious Glanton also rushed for three touchdowns.
Martavious Glanton opened the scoring on a 28-yard run before Elba’s Collin Harrison ran in from 2 yards out. Elba then took the lead on a 55-yard run by Chrystyile Caldwell.
The Glantons connected on a 55-yard touchdown pass and Martavious Glanton scored on a 65-yard run to make it 24-14 Abbeville after the first quarter.
Jacquez Prince threw a 23-yard pass to Peyton McCart to get Elba back in the scoring column before the Glantons again got together for a 64-yard touchdown pass.
Prince threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Caldwell to pull Elba within 30-28 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Martavious Glanton scored on a 37-yard run, but Elba responded as Prince hit Iverson Lane on a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it 36-34 as Abbeville led going into the fourth quarter.
Martavious Glanton and Randy Glanton got together for a 67-yard TD throw and catch and Ricavious Dozier scored on a 65-yard run for the Yellow Jackets.
Elba scored with 1:40 left in the game when Prince threw to Lane for 60 yards.
Rehobeth 29, Charles Henderson 14: Peyton Stephens threw for a touchdown and rushed for one and the Rebels also scored on special teams and defense in taking a Class 5A, Region 2 win at Troy.
Stephens threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Kase Kessler and rushed for a score on way to throwing for 77 yards and rushing for 82. Brandon Austin rushed for 40 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Mason Rivers earned 78 yards rushing for the Rebels (4-3, 2-3).
Zaveon Helms returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and Jamal Maloney earned a safety for Rehobeth.
Trychon McHellon had 10 tackles, including a 1.5 sacks, and Malone had eight tackles, including three sacks with one safety. Dustin Roberts had six tackles.
Eufaula 38, Carver 21: Hess Horne threw for five touchdowns and the Tiger defense allowed only 18 yards rushing in a Class 6A, Region 2 win.
Eufaula wide receiver Rodarius Thomas, who made a verbal commitment earlier Thursday to South Carolina, caught two of the Tiger TD passes. Jay Townsend, Ethan Black and Jamarion Lewis had one TD reception each.
Horne finished 11-of-18 for 139 yards.
Horne threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Townsend to put the Tigers up 7-0, but Carver matched it with a 52-yard TD pass from Marqavious Moore to Sydney Franklin to tie it at 7 with 5:03 left in the first.
Horne TD passes of 11 and 6 yards to Thomas pushed the Tigers up 21-7 late in the first quarter before Carver cut the margin with a 22-yard Moore to Franklin TD pass. A 35-yard Horne to Black scoring pass pushed EHS up 28-14 at halftime.
The Tigers pulled away to a 38-14 margin in the third quarter off an 8-yard Horne to Lewis TD pass and a 22-yard field goal by Brandon Gonzalez.
Carver scored on the ensuing kickoff on an 81-yard kick return by Carl Hopkins to finish the scoring.
Pike Road 52, Headland 0: The Rams were shutout at home by the Class 5A 7th-ranked Patriots 52-0.
Headland dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in Class 5A, Region 2. Pike Road improved to 8-0 and 5-0.
Geneva County 21, Houston County 14: Ken’li Preyer rushed for 216 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ victory.
Geneva County improved to 6-1, while Houston County fell to 1-6.
Preyer scored in runs of 56 and 4 yards. Quarterback Will Birdsong added a 3-yard touchdown run.
Brandon Andrews caught two passes for 32 yards to lead the receivers.
Defensively, Grayson Bell had five tackles, one for loss. Birdsong had five tackles, two for loss. J’Quan Broxson had four tackles, one for loss, and a fumble recovery. Colby Fuller had four tackles and Preyer had four, two for loss.
Slocomb 41, Daleville 6: Jaylen Nobles rushed for 133 yards on just 11 carries and scored three touchdowns in leading the RedTops (6-1) to victory.
Nobles scored on runs of 1, 8 and 73 yards.
Caulin Thomas scored on a 41-yard run and Rashawn Miller and Dawson Hill each scored on 1-yard runs.
Thomas had 82 yards rushing on five carries.
Defensively for Slocomb, Asael Morin, Jeb Hagler, Josh King and Brendan McLaughlin each recovered a fumble.
Ariton 35, Zion Chapel 0: The Purple Cats (3-5, 2-3) scored all of their points in the first half with a touchdown from five different players in taking a Class 2A, Region 2 win over the Rebels (0-7, 0-5).
Cade Webb, Landon Thrash, Isaiah Lopez, Zack Phillips and Decorey Dozier all rushed for a touchdown for Ariton, who finished with 224 yards rushing. Webb led the ground game with 96 yards on just two carries. Ian Senn was 4-of-5 passing for 82 yards.
CJ McNabb had nine tackles and Jackson Baker seven to lead the Ariton defense.
Samson 14, Red Level 0: Samson earned a Class 1A, Region 1 win, shutting out Red Level on the road.
Blade Davis scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter and Merritt Wyrosdick returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown with two minutes left in the game for Samson (4-3, 2-2). Francisco Laureano converted both point after kicks.
St. James 52, Dale County 26: Dale County fell on the road in Montgomery to St. James in a Class 4A, Region 2 game.
Ethan Teal rushed for 160 yards and touchdowns of 24 and 14 yards and Tra Marshall had 146 yards on 15 carries with touchdown runs of 1 and 38 yards for Dale County (5-3, 3-2).
Bullock County 45, Ashford 8: The Jackets fell at home to the Hornets in a Class 4A, Region 2 game.
Ashford fell to 1-6 overall, 0-5 in region play and Bullock improved to 3-4 and 2-3.
McKenzie 34, Kinston 12: Addison Hudson had 24 carries for 124 yards and a pair of 1-yard TD runs for the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-4) in the Class 1A, Region 1 loss.
Abbeville Christian Academy 59, Coosa Valley 0: The Generals stormed out to a 41-0 lead in the opening quarter and led 53-0 at halftime.
Ryan Ledford threw three touchdown passes in the first period – 66 yards to Jackson Blalock, 66 yards to Dre Cobb and 50 yards to Cobb.
Blalock scored on a 68-yard run, D.J. Williams scored on a 6-yard run, Brandon Early scored on a 7-yard run, Garrett Money scored on a 15-yard run, John David Meadows scored on a 31-yard run and Cade Schroeder scored on a 10-yard run.
Abbeville Christian, ranked No. 8 in the AISA Class A ranks, improved to 6-1 overall. Coosa Valley is 0-8.
Lowndes Academy 30, Lakeside School 20: Darion Smith scored on runs of 60 and 45 yards and Tyler Culpepper on a 50-yard run for Lakeside in the AISA, Class A, Region 1 game.
Lakeside fell to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in region play, while Lakeside improved to 2-6 and 1-2.
Freshman/JV
Dothan Prep 20, Mosley JV 14: Dothan improved to 5-1 with the win.
Keavyion Durry opened the scoring for Dothan on a 45-yard run. Temerian Peterson scored on a 20-yard run and Tucker Watkins threw to Durry for the successful 2-point conversion.
Durry also had an interception return for 15 yards for the final score.
Defensively, Jimmy Berry had 10 tackles and Joseph Mullins had four. Cayman Pope caused a fumble and Mykel Lowe recovered.
Junior High
Opp 20, Headland 6: Jamaryon Allen rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown and D.J. Hines had 55 yards rushing with a score in the Bobcats’ win.
A.C. Hightower scooped up a fumble and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown and also had five tackles.
Hines connected with Allen on two passes for 42 yards.
Javian Stoudemire had eight tackles with a sack, Landon Langley had seven tackles and returned an interception 51 yards and Cameron Foley, Alan Jones and Harrison Smith each had seven tackles.
