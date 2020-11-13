Prep football roundup: ACA, Pike Liberal advance to AISA title games

Dawson Hill, Braylon Miller and Chris Beshears each had seven tackles. Brody Campbell had an interception.

Blount 41, Eufaula 28: The Tigers season came to an end with the road loss in the Class 6A playoffs.

Eufaula finishes at 9-3, while Blount improves to 8-4 and advances to the third round.

Eufaula scored first when Jamarian Lewis scored on a 2-yard run with 8:22 to play in the first quarter.

Blount responded with a touchdown pass on the next possession, but the extra point kick was blocked. Blount took the lead with 11:53 to play in the third quarter on a 1-yard run and converted the try for 2 to take a 14-7 lead.

The lead was increased to 21-7 on a 60-yard punt return with 9:59 left in the half. Blount then made it 28-7 following a 3-yard TD run with 3:03 left in the first half.

Lewis scored his second touchdown on the night with a 1-yard run to pull Eufaula within 28-14 following the PAT kick with 51 seconds left before halftime.

Blount increased its lead to 35-14 on a quarterback keeper from just inside the 5 on the final play of the third quarter. A 70-yard touchdown run then made it 41-14.