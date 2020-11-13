Prep football roundup: ACA, Pike Liberal advance to AISA title games

JACKSON – Abbeville Christian upset previously unbeaten Jackson Academy 28-20 to advance to the AISA Class A state championship game next Friday in Montgomery.
ACA sprinted out to a 21-0 lead by halftime and held off the Jackson Academy charge in the second half.
The Generals (10-2), ranked No. 10 in the state, will play in the championship game against Crenshaw Christian at Cramton Bowl beginning at noon. Jackson Academy ends the season at 11-1.
Ryan Ledford connected with Dre Cobb on a 65-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter to put the Generals on top. Cole Goodson kicked the PAT.
Ledford scored on a 1-yard run with 6:04 left in the first quarter and Cobb scored on a 60-yard run with 40 seconds left in the first half for the three-touchdown lead at the break.
Jackson Academy scored the first two touchdowns of the second half to pull within 21-13 before Jackson Blalock threw a 6-yard TD pass to Dylan Mims with under a minute to play in the third quarter.
Jackson scored a touchdown with 3:52 left for the final points.
Pike Liberal 35, Bessemer Academy 15: The Patriots advance to next Friday’s AISA Class AAA state championship game against Glenwood at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
The No. 7-ranked Patriots improved to 9-2.
Pike Liberal Arts took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter when Mayes White connected with Jay Taylor on a third down touchdown pass from the Rebels’ 8-yard line.
Bessemer scored on its first drive of the second half on a 4-yard option to make it 14-8 following a 2-point conversion with 5:32 to go in the third quarter.
Bessemer took a 15-14 lead on a 61-yard TD pass, but then White connected on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Taylor with 30.1 seconds to go in the third quarter to put PLAS up 21-15 following the PAT, which was where the score stood at the end of the third quarter.
Kam Baker carried it in from 2 yards out to make it 28-15 with 5:18 to go in the game. White connected with Elijah Caldwell on a 45-yard touchdown pass for the final TD of the game.
Trinity 41, Slocomb 0: Slocomb’s winning streak and season ended on Friday night in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The RedTops, winners of 10 straight before the game, finished the season at 10-2.
Trinity improved to 10-2 and advanced to the third round against Montgomery Academy.
Caulin Thomas passed for 112 yards and Josh King caught six for 78 yards.
Dawson Hill, Braylon Miller and Chris Beshears each had seven tackles. Brody Campbell had an interception.
Blount 41, Eufaula 28: The Tigers season came to an end with the road loss in the Class 6A playoffs.
Eufaula finishes at 9-3, while Blount improves to 8-4 and advances to the third round.
Eufaula scored first when Jamarian Lewis scored on a 2-yard run with 8:22 to play in the first quarter.
Blount responded with a touchdown pass on the next possession, but the extra point kick was blocked. Blount took the lead with 11:53 to play in the third quarter on a 1-yard run and converted the try for 2 to take a 14-7 lead.
The lead was increased to 21-7 on a 60-yard punt return with 9:59 left in the half. Blount then made it 28-7 following a 3-yard TD run with 3:03 left in the first half.
Lewis scored his second touchdown on the night with a 1-yard run to pull Eufaula within 28-14 following the PAT kick with 51 seconds left before halftime.
Blount increased its lead to 35-14 on a quarterback keeper from just inside the 5 on the final play of the third quarter. A 70-yard touchdown run then made it 41-14.
Devin Fuller got Eufaula back on the scoreboard with a 5-yard run with 5:40 remaining. The try for 2 failed. The Tigers got another touchdown with 1:30 left on a Hess Horne to Emmanuel Stevenson pass. Horne hit Jay’Juan Townsend for the 2-point conversion to make it 41-28.
Catholic 38, Opp 0: The Bobcats finish the season 8-4 after being eliminated in the Class 3A playoffs.
Hal Smithart completed 16 of 31 passes for 121 yards with an interception for Opp.
Peyton Ellis had 69 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Defensively for Opp, Cole Jennings had eight tackles, Brady James had seven with an interception and Kevin Parreira and Zach Hill each had seven.
Montgomery Academy 28, Pike County 6: The Bulldogs season came to an end in the Class 3A state playoffs.
No details were available.
Early County 53, Worth County 28: The No. 9-ranked Bobcats improved to 5-3 overall, 3-2 in the region with the victory in the regular season game.
LaDarius Ceasar rushed for 256 yards on 16 carries and Jay Ealey rushed for 105 yards on 14 attempts.
Ceasar scored on a 14-yard TD run to capitalize on an interception by Antonio Williams for the first score of the game. Baylen Tedder’s PAT made it 7-0 with 8:36 left in the first quarter.
The Bobcats punched it in from three yards out on a run by BraVeon George after a long run from Ceasar to make it 13-7 with 38.1 seconds left in the first quarter. Astyn Grimes connected with Larry McKinnie on a 50-yard pass for another Bobcat score and Tedder added the PAT.
Worth County pulled within 20-14, but then George took it in from 11 yards out after a long kickoff return and run from Ceasar. Worth County kept pace with another score to pull within 27-21.
Jay Ealey scored on a 32-yard TD with 1:48 left in the first half as the Bobcats led 33-21 at the break.
Worth opened the second half with a touchdown drive to make it 33-28.
Ealey then scored his second touchdown of the night on a 6-yard run to make it a 39-28 lead, which is where the score stood at the end of the third. George scored on a 27-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to further the advantage. Grimes hit Ryan Foster for an 8-yard score with 6:35 left in the game.
Brian Hanks had four solo tackles and seven assists for Early County to lead the defense.
Pelham 48, Seminole County 6: Playing its first game of three in an eight-day stretch, Seminole County fell hard to No. 7 ranked Pelham Thursday night in Donalsonville.
The win gave the Hornets (5-1 overall, 5-0) the Region 1-A title. The Indians dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the region with two region games left – Monday at Miller County and Friday at home against Terrell County. Seminole County, tied for third in the region, must win one of the two to reach the state playoffs.
Seminole County’s Jaheim Jackson rushed for a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 48 yards overall on five carries. The Indians failed on a two-point conversion try.
Pelham quarterback Brantley Shiver threw five touchdown passes, Jamarquis Ross rushed for two scores and the Hornets had a safety to spark the win. The Hornets led 18-0 at halftime, but blew it open with 30 third-quarter points.
