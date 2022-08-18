PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Andalusia downs Opp to win battle of state ranked teams

ANDALUSIA – Class 4A, No. 3 ranked Andalusia Bulldogs raced to a 20-0 halftime lead and maintained control in beating Class 3A No. 4 Opp 35-7 at Andalusia Municipal Stadium Thursday night.

For Opp, Gray Jennings threw for 112 yards of 8-of-19 passing with a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter to Jabari Hill. Robbie Gafford had three catches for 19 yards, while Terry Davis had 41 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Defensively for the Bobcats, Nelson Hall had nine tackles and Javion Stoudemire, Robbie Gafford and Jaymaryon Allen had eight tackles each. Both Hall and Stoudemire earned one quarterback sack.