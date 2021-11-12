PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Ariton falls in close contest

Ariton was stopped on the Clarke County 3-yard line with about two minutes left in the game during a 27-20 loss on the road to the No. 2-ranked team Friday night in the second round of the Class 2A high school football playoffs.
Clarke County scored late in the fourth quarter to break what was a 20-20 tie at halftime and held on for the victory.
Ariton, ranked No. 6 going into the game, ends the season with a 10-2 record.
Clarke County improves to 10-2.
No other details were immediately available.
Class 2A
Highland Home 32, Elba 0: At Highland Home, the Tigers only managed 49 yards of rushing on offense for the game in being eliminated from the playoffs.
Highland Home scored on all four of its first half possessions to lead 26-0 at the break.
For Elba, quarterback Braden Johnson was 11-of-26 passing for 113 yards.
The Tigers, ranked No. 6 in the state going into the game, end the season at 10-2.
Highland Home improves to 7-5.
Class 5A
T.R. Miller 35, Opp 14: Terry Davis compiled 142 yards rushing on 19 carries but it wasn’t enough as the Bobcats’ season came to an end.
Quarterback Gray Jennings scored both Opp touchdowns on 1-yard runs. He was 12-of-27 passing for 179 yards.
Jabarri Hill had two catches for 48 yards and ZaZa Lindsey had three catches for 40 yards.
Defensively for Opp, Cole Jennings and Colby Ballard each had nine tackles. Wyatt Horne, Will Spurlin and Jennings each had eight tackles and Tanner Hall had seven.
Opp ends its season at 9-3, while T.R. Miller improves to 10-2.
Class 1A
Sweet Water 54, Kinston 7: Kinston’s history-making season came to an end with a Class 1A second-round playoff loss at No. 2 ranked Sweet Water.
Jeb Crosby scored on a 69-yard run for the lone Kinston score in the game.
The Bulldogs finished the season 8-4 with the eight wins a school record. Last week, they hosted a playoff game for the first time and won a playoff game for the first time since 1987.
Friday’s second-round appearance was just the second in school history. In addition, Kinston earned its first school ranking, finishing the regular season ranked No. 10 by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
AISA
Pike Liberal Arts 29, Glenwood 6: Just hours after their head coach resigned for undisclosed reasons, the top-ranked Pike Liberal Arts Patriots shook off the shock and defeated 10th-ranked Glenwood Friday night in an AISA Class AAA semifinal game at Delaney Kervin Stadium/Dewight Ward Field in Troy.
With the win, Pike Liberal Arts (11-1) advanced to play in next Friday’s state championship game against Tuscaloosa Academy (7-4). The game is a rematch of an Oct. 1 game won by Pike Lib 42-14. Friday’s championship game is at 7 p.m. Friday at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
The Patriots took Friday’s win over Glenwood after head coach Mario White resigned earlier in the afternoon.
The Pike Lib defense held Glenwood to 100 total yards and earned seven turnovers – four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Robert Williams, Mario Davenport, Kade Brookins and Markelis Hobdy had the interceptions. Brookins, Connor Jones and Jarmarion Fuller had a fumble recovery each.
The Patriots built a 14-0 halftime lead off a Kam Baker 3-yard run and a 25-yard Cason Eubanks to Aaron Greenwood touchdown pass. Baker added a 25-yard TD run in the third quarter to make it 21-0. Ian Foster scored on a 30-yard run and Hobdy scored on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Cade Renfroe was 3-of-3 on extra-point kicks.
Eubanks threw for 132 yards of 6-of-15 passing and rushed for 98 yards on 16 carries. KC Bradford caught two passes for 59 yards.
Defensively, Baker had 12 tackles and Keith Williams had six for Pike Lib.
GHSA
Bleckley County (Ga.) 20, Early County 16: The Bobcats gave the No. 3-ranked and unbeaten home team all it could handle before falling in the first round of the GHSA playoffs.
Early County ends its season at 4-6.
Jeremiah Hutchins scored on a 9-yard touchdown run for the Bobcats’ first score and Baylen Tedder added the extra point kick.
Tedder connected on what’s believed to be a school-record 48-yard field goal for Early County’s next points.
The final touchdown came on a Tycavion Stovall 6-yard run. The PAT was missed.
Defensively, J’Tajh Stevens had three solo tackles and 13 assists. CeMyria Stapleton had three solos and five assists with three quarterback sacks. Edarious Rainge had eight assists and Billy Roland had six.