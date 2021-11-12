PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Ariton falls in close contest

Ariton was stopped on the Clarke County 3-yard line with about two minutes left in the game during a 27-20 loss on the road to the No. 2-ranked team Friday night in the second round of the Class 2A high school football playoffs.

Clarke County scored late in the fourth quarter to break what was a 20-20 tie at halftime and held on for the victory.

Ariton, ranked No. 6 going into the game, ends the season with a 10-2 record.

Clarke County improves to 10-2.

No other details were immediately available.

Class 2A

Highland Home 32, Elba 0: At Highland Home, the Tigers only managed 49 yards of rushing on offense for the game in being eliminated from the playoffs.

Highland Home scored on all four of its first half possessions to lead 26-0 at the break.

For Elba, quarterback Braden Johnson was 11-of-26 passing for 113 yards.

The Tigers, ranked No. 6 in the state going into the game, end the season at 10-2.

Highland Home improves to 7-5.

Class 5A