Chimarion Brown raced into the end zone on a 10-yard slant pass from Kylan McLeod with 49 seconds left to give the Barbour County Jaguars a 12-6 win over the Calhoun Tigers in Letohatchee, giving the high school in Clayton its first on-the-field win in 10 years.

After Brown’s TD reception, the Jaguars sacked the Tigers’ quarterback a couple of times to end the game.

For the players, it was a special moment. The current seniors were in the second grade when Barbour County last won on the field in 2013.

“I had players crying,” first-year Barbour County coach Derrick Levett said in a phone interview. “They were happy and there were a lot of cries of joys at the end. I told them they deserved it.

“We did it for the community (of Clayton). We ended a 10-year drought. I have already had the previous two head coaches reach out to me to congratulate the kids.”

Calhoun scored in the first half and led 6-0 at halftime.

Barbour County tied it in the third quarter on a Larry Wilson touchdown run.

Neither team converted a two-point conversion attempt.

Before Friday, the last on-the-field win for Barbour County was Oct. 18, 2013 against Catholic Montgomery (51-8). The Jaguars had lost 77 straight on the field but did pick up a forfeit win at the start of 2021 season from Stewart County (Ga.).

Rehobeth 21, Wicksburg 20: Rehobeth scored with seven minutes left to take the lead and held on to beat county foe Wicksburg 21-20 in Rehobeth Friday.

The season-opening outcome gave Toby Greene a win in his debut game in his second tenure as the Rebels head coach. Wicksburg dropped to 0-2.

Trailing 20-13, Rehobeth recovered a bad punt snap by Wicksburg at the 25 and scored a player later on a 25-yard Luke Odom to Terrell Townsend touchdown pass with seven minutes left to pull within a point. Odom then ran in a two-point conversion off the right side, crossing the goal line as he was tackled.

Wicksburg moved downfield and threatened in the final minute. However, two field goal attempts – one after a penalty – were wide left.

Odom threw two touchdowns and rushed for one to lead Rehobeth. He threw a 45 yard TD pass to Townsend in the first quarter and added a 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

Defensively, Heath Mathison had an interception and Ciro Zuniga had two tackles for loss for Rehobeth.

Wicksburg quarterback Mason Burkhardt threw for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-13 passing and also rushed for 61 yards on nine rushes. Aiden Rich caught three passes for 47 yards with two touchdowns and Gabe Glover caught a 17-yard TD pass. Logan Fowler earned 91 yards rushing on 26 carries and had 24 yards in receptions. Carter Myers had three catches for 51 yards.

Tyler Munoz was 1-of-3 on point after kicks for the Panthers.

Defensively, Izaac Murry was in on nine tackles and both Jackson Daughtry and Mason Burkhardt were in on six stops. Teegan Fowler had five tackles, while Logan Fowler had a fumble recovery.

Carroll 62, Dale County 30: The Eagles exploded offensively to fly past the Warriors for the first win of the season.

Keyshawn Cole scored on a 32-yard run to open the scoring for Carroll, but then Junior Smith caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Dallas Hedstrom for Dale County to even it up at 7-7.

Cole threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Peyton Plott midway through the first quarter to put Carroll back on top and connected with Carson Edwards on a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 after Zhenya Daniels added the PAT kick.

Cole scored on a 5-yard run early in the second quarter, but Dale County responded with a 5-yard touchdown run by Smith. Tristan Smith ran in the 2-point conversion to trim the lead to 28-15.

Cole threw to Plott for a 52-yard touchdown pass, Lakeith Person scored on a 27-yard run and Cole threw to Plott for a 27-yard touchdown to make it 48-15.

Junior Smith threw to Tristan Smith for a 5-yard touchdown pass with just 11 seconds left before halftime and Dale County converted a try for 2 to make it 48-23 at the break.

Plott intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter, Tristan Smith scored on a 10-yard run for Dale County and Person finished the scoring on a 1-yard run for the Eagles.

For Dale County, Junior Smith had 125 yards rushing and was 4-of-9 passing for 85 yards. Hedstrom was 5-of-12 passing for 57 yards.

Defensively, Preston Stevens had 11 tackles and Stacy Atkins eight tackles.

Houston Academy 55, Daleville 16: The Raiders improved to 2-0, 1-0 in Class 3A, Region 2 play with the road victory.

Brady Whigham scored two touchdowns for Houston Academy, while Riggs Hickey, Cam Dyer and Rod Jackson each scored one.

Defensively, Jacob Jackson recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Headland 38, Abbeville 8: Headland shook off a slow start and an 8-0 deficit to route Abbeville Friday night.

Abbeville’s Kameron Wallace scored on a 35-yard reception early in the second quarter but Julian Riley took the ensuing kickoff 77 yards to tie the score.

From there it was all Headland.

Conner McKenzie caught a 19-yard touchdown from Easton Boutwell and Jayden Craig added a 12-yard run to make it 22-8 at the half.

McKenzie caught another 7-yard touchdown and Caleb Dozier added an 18-yard touchdown catch for the final margin.

Boutwell was 8-of-12 passing for 129 yards for the Rams. Marcus Reeves had 12 carries for 70 yards.

Dozier had four catches for 84 yards and McKenzie had four for 45.

Defensively for Headland, Kendrell Corbitt had 11 tackles and Dozier had seven, with four for loss and one sack. Riley had an interception.

Slocomb 16, G.W. Long 14: Hayes Hatton rushed for 109 yards on 16 carries and new head coach Paul McLean got his first win for the RedTops.

Cade Birge had 12 carries for 62 yards and Henry Eason had 12 for 57 yards.

Eason also had seven tackles, which included a sack. Will Hatton had 5 ½ tackles.

Slocomb compiled 295 yards of offense in the game.

Elba 42, Kinston 7: Alvin Henderson amassed 221 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries as Class 1A No. 2 ranked Elba rolled to the region win over Kinston.

Elba scored all six first-half possessions and led 42-0 at halftime and the second half was shortened to two eight-minute quarters.

Henderson scored on runs of 10, 46, 53 and 66 yards.

Caden Adkins added five carries for 118 yards, including a 57-yard TD run. Brayden Johnson threw a 45-yard TD pass to Ty Sieving for the other score for Elba (2-0, 1-0). Alex Wisecup was 6-of-6 on point after kicks.

For Kinston (1-1, 0-1), Colby Tew scored on a 22-yard TD run and Marcus Free added the point after kick.

Tew had 101 yards rushing on 20 carries. Gabriel Hataway had 30 yards on five carries and Michael Thompson had three catches for 29 yards.

Chipley 34, Geneva 13: Despite getting out to a 13-0 lead, the Panthers dropped to 0-2 on the season with the home loss.

Senior quarterback Michael Moore scored on a 13-yard run and a 1-yard run for the Panthers.

Moore had 16 carries for 82 yards in the game. Kingston Tolbert had nine carries for 29 yards and Dalton Mock had three carries for 25 yards.

Moore was 7-of-15 passing for 69 yards with an interception.

Rhett Shiver had three catches for 32 yards and Mock had four catches for 34.

Defensively for Geneva, Ashton Pollard and Gabriel McKinnis each had six tackles and J.J. King had four.

Straughn 20, Pike County 19: Layne Grantham threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in helping Straughn to the victory.

Straughn was up 14-0 at halftime and held on for the win. Grant Barnes caught a touchdown pass and Charlie Jordan ran for one in the first half.

New Brockton 19, Opp 14: The Gamecocks got the road win to improve to 1-1 and the Bobcats fell to 0-2.

For Opp, Nelson Hall had 137 yards rushing on 24 carries and Colby Ballard was 8-of-21 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Damirian Thompson had three catches for 75 yards with a touchdown of 40 yards. JaKelleus Lane had three catches for 38 yards.

Ballard had six tackles, while AC Hightower, Lane, Landon Langley and Hall each had five.

Schley County 30, Early County 0: Georgia’s Class A, Division II showdown turned into a solid Schley County win Elaville Friday night as the top-ranked Wildcats beat the No. 3 Bobcats.

Early County dropped to 2-1 with the non-region loss.

Ty Stovall rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries and Kendarrious Boyd had 31 yards on five carries.

Defensively, Bryce Greene had 11 solo tackles and five assists for 16 total tackles. B’Anthony Wade had five solos and two assist along with a tackle for a loss and a quarterback sack. Boyd had eight solos and two assists and Eddie Stapleton had eight solos and one assist. Jamarion Price had an interception.